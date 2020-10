HS Results 10/15

Chaminade Julienne 6, Dayton Christian 1

Colerain 5, Princeton 2

Fairfield 3, Hamilton 2

Greeneview 7, West Jefferson 0

Harrison 3, Edgewood 0

Lakota East 2, Oak Hills 2

Legacy Christian 5, Newton 1

Mason 7, Middletown 0

Monroe 5, Eaton 0

Northmont 6, Wayne 2

Oakwood 5, Brookville 0

Piqua 3, Greenville 2

Roger Bacon 3, Bethel-Tate 0

Sidney 3, West Carrollton 0

Springboro 1, Miamisburg 1

Stebbins 0, Xenia 0

Sycamore 6, Lakota West 2

Tippecanoe 4, Troy 2

Waynesville 3, Dixie 0

West Liberty-Salem 1, Catholic Central 0

Wednesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 3, London 2

Benjamin Logan 1, Northwestern 0

Urbana 3, Indian Lake 2

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 3, Anna 2

Fairbanks 7, Northeastern 0

Greeneview 4, West Jefferson 0

Hamilton 2, Fairfield 0

Harrison 4, Edgewood 0

Lakota West 3, Sycamore 0

Legacy Christian 2, Newton 1: Deeter (N) goal.

Mason 9, Middletown 0

Oak Hills 3, Lakota East 0

Oakwood 6, Brookville 0

Wayne 4, Springfield 0

Waynesville 8, Dixie 0

West Liberty-Salem 6, Catholic Central 0

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 4, McNicholas 0

Beavercreek 3, Centerville 2

Carroll 4, Roger Bacon 2

Fairmont 3, Northmont 0

Miamisburg 3, Springboro 0

Northwestern 2, Benjamin Logan 0

Piqua 4, Greenville 1

Sidney 9, West Carrollton 0

Springfield Shawnee 1, Jonathan Alder 1

Tippecanoe 1, Troy 0

Urbana 5, Indian Lake 3

Boys Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

At Beavercreek

Qualifying Teams: St. Xavier 299 (Z. Braun 78, Schuermann 74, E. Braun 75, Beard 74, Stachler 76); Mason 304 (Wilhelm 79, Golski 78, Hollenbeck 72, Vonderhaar 76, Heister 78); Lakota East 310 (Sylla 79, Wilson 75, Curry 86, Murphy 78, Uhl 78).

Individual Qualifiers: Gilkison (Springboro) 73, Lammers (Elder) 75, Curran (Fairfield) 75.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Bradford 3, Newton 2

Brookville 3, Oakwood 2

Eaton 3, Monroe 0: Lammers (E) 19 assists 5 digs, Sorrell (E) 11 digs 4 aces, Baumann (E) 13 kills 4 digs.

Northeastern 3, Mechanicsburg 0

Tippecanoe 3, Troy 0: Titley (T) 18 digs, R. Wildermuth (T) 20 assists 4 blocks 7 kills, Siefring (T) 14 digs 9 kills.

Wednesday’s Results

Monroe 3, Princeton 1: Penewitt (M) 17 kills 3 aces, Frederickson (M) 14 digs 3 aces, Poe (M) 22 assists 3 aces.

Girls Field Hockey

Wednesday’s Results

Oakwood 1, Summit Country Day 1

