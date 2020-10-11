HS Results 10/10

Bethel-Tate 54, Urbana 14

Chillicothe Unioto 42, Hillsboro 14

Eaton 52, Northridge 28

Milton-Union 36, Greenfield McClain 10

Norwood 36, Shroder 18

Oakwood 44, Batavia 28

Taylor 49, Northwestern 6

Thurgood Marshall 41, Washington Courthouse 28

Division V, Region 18

Indian Lake 37, Willard 12

Marion Pleasant 35, Ben Logan 13

North Union 48, Fostoria 0

Division V, Region 20

Carlisle 28, Summit Country Day 21

Madeira 58, Bethel 13

Madison-Plains 58, East Clinton 25

Mariemont 31, Reading 28

Middletown Madison 47, Finneytown 0

Preble Shawnee 45, Clermont Northeastern 6

Purcell Marian 30, North College Hill 14

Taft 84, Meadowdale 12

Division VI, Region 24

Anna 40, Miami East 7

Arcanum 57, Dixie 39

Deer Park 31, Northeastern 14

Parkway 36, St Bernard 6

Friday’s Results

Division I, Region 2

Dublin Coffman 56, Beavercreek 7

Fairmont 41, Perrysburg 14

Marysville 35, Dublin Jerome 14

Northmont 35, Middletown 0

Olentangy Liberty 35, Miamisburg 0

Springboro 28, Findlay 19

Springfield 27, Tol. Whitmer 17

Wayne 20, Centerville 10

Division I, Region 4

Colerain 38, Milford 7

Elder 42, Fairfield 39

Lakota East 28, Sycamore 10

Lakota West 44, West Clermont 0

Mason 34, Lebanon 16

Moeller 43, Hamilton 27

St. Xavier 49, Walnut Hills 13

Princeton 55, Oak Hills 0

Division II, Region 8

Edgewood 62, Columbus West 12

Harrison 32, Lima Senior 28

Little Miami 48, Loveland 40

Sidney 31, West Carrollton 12

Talawanda 56, Belmont 13

Teays Valley 68, Columbus Briggs 0

Troy 49, Franklin Heights 6

Xenia 18, Tecumseh 0

Division III, Region 11

Columbus South 44, Bellefontaine 18

Wilmington 56, Marietta 14

Division III, Region 12

Carroll 42, Celina 39

Chaminade Julienne 31, Northwest 28

Dunbar 33, Aiken 6

Franklin 14, Butler 6

Goshen 37, Hughes 14

Monroe 27, Elida 10

Mount Healthy 40, Fenwick 7

St. Mary’s Memorial 56, Greenville 21

Tippecanoe 55, Ponitz 6

Wapakoneta 15, Lima Shawnee 0

Division VI, Region 24

Triad 42, National Trail 7

Division VII, Region 26

Delphos St. John’s 41, Hardin Northern 8

Division VII, Region 28

Cedarville 35, Mississinawa Valley 6

Cin. College Prep 48, Twin Valley South 0

Southeastern 21, Lehman Catholic 19

Troy Christian 42, Ridgemont 6

REGULAR SEASON

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 10, Covington 0

Dayton Christian 34, Huntington 31

Pandora-Gilboa 42, Minster 0

Bradford 26, Catholic Central 23

BOXSCORES

ELDER 42, FAIRFIELD 39

F 0 18 14 7 – 39

E 14 7 7 14 – 42

First Quarter

E: Ramsey 29 run (Mueller kick).

E: Sabato 13 pass from Hambleton (Mueller kick).

Second Quarter

F: Fisher 29 run (Maddy kick).

F: Bivins 1 run (Mayes run).

E: Ramsey 30 run (Mueller kick).

F: Maddy 50 FG.

Third Quarter

F: Mayes 49 run (Maddy kick).

E: Ramsey 2 run (Mueller kick).

F: Mayes 44 run (Maddy kick).

Fourth Quarter

F: Bivins 4 run (Maddy kick).

E: Harp 13 pass from Hambleton (pass fail).

E: Ramsey 13 run (Ramsey run).

FAIRMONT 41, PERRYSBURG 14

F 14 14 0 13 – 41

P 7 0 7 0 – 14

First Quarter

F: Gustwiller 12 fumble return (Holt kick).

P: Walendzak 10 run (Hudson kick).

F: Musaimi 67 pass from Wright (Holt kick).

Second Quarter

F:Gant 1 run (Holt kick).

F: Wright 43 run (Holt kick).

Third Quarter

P: Walendzak 23 pass from Takats (Hudson kick).

Fourth Quarter

F: Baker 20 run (kick fail).

F: Baker 2 run (Holt kick).

LAKOTA EAST 28, SYCAMORE 10

S 3 7 0 0 – 10

LE 7 14 0 7 – 28

First Quarter

LE: Kenrich 1 run (Waldek kick).

S: Salas 37 FG.

Second Quarter

LE: Smith 1 run (Waldek kick).

S: Fehr 14 run (Salas kick).

LE: Kenrich 8 pass from Kathman (Waldek kick).

Fourth Quarter

LE: Smith 3 run (Waldek kick).

LAKOTA WEST 44, WEST CLERMONT 0

WC 0 0 0 0 – 0

LW 14 23 7 0 – 44

First Quarter

LW: Walters 52 fumble return (Howard kick).

LW: Good 3 run (Howard kick).

Second Quarter

LW: Lloyd 32 pass from Bolden (Howard kick).

WC: Safety.

LW: Davis 65 kickoff return (Howard kick).

LW: Davis 42 pass from Bolden (Howard kick).

Third Quarter

LW: Rao 2 run (Duncan kick).

MIDDLETOWN MADISON 47, FINNEYTOWN 0

F 0 0 0 0 – 0

MM 13 21 13 0 – 47

First Quarter

M: Oligee 50 run (kick fail).

M: Gibson 2 run (Courey kick).

Second Quarter

M: Oligee 20 run (Courey kick).

M: Maloney 28 pass from Haas (Courey kick).

M: Oligee 15 run (Courey kick).

Third Quarter

M: Gbson 10 run (kick fail).

M: Gibson 4 run (Courey kick).

MOELLER 43, HAMILTON 27

M 15 14 7 7 – 43

H 7 7 7 6 – 27

First Quarter

M: Rotello 1 run (Mock pass).

H: Verdon 2 run (Rios kick).

M: Rotello 2 run (Hughes kick).

Second Quarter

H: Stephens 19 pass from Verdon (Rios kick).

M: Kattus 11 pass from Geselbracht (Hughes kick).

M: Bryant 60 pass from Geselbracht (Hughes kick).

Third Quarter

H: Ware 21 pass from Verdon (Rios kick).

M: Marshall 2 run (Hughes kick).

Fourth Quarter

M: Rotello 14 run (Hughes kick).

H: Verdon 10 run (pass fail).

MOUNT HEALTHY 40, FENWICK 7

F 0 0 7 0 – 7

MH 0 20 13 7 – 40

Second Quarter

MH: Lindsay 18 run (kick fail).

MH: Hodge 25 pass from Gaither (run fail).

MH: Gaither 5 run (Cornist run).

Third Quarter

MH: Hodge 10 run (kick fail).

F: Miller 53 run (Morris kick).

MH: Hodge 23 pass from Gaither (Sanchez kick).

Fourth Quarter

MH: Cornist 14 run (Sanchez kick).

NORTHMONT 35, MIDDLETOWN 0

M 0 0 0 0 – 0

N 14 21 0 0 – 35

First Quarter

N: Moore 30 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).

N: Allen 2 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).

Second Quarter

N: McKinney 1 run (Vuong kick).

N: Allen 6 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).

N: Moore 19 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).

SPRINGBORO 28, FINDLAY 19

F 0 7 3 9 – 19

S 7 0 7 14 – 28

First Quarter

S: Heyser 17 pass from Appel (Dapore kick).

Second Quarter

F: Weihrauch 1 run (Robinson kick).

Third Quarter

S: Ethridge 14 run (Dapore kick).

F: Robinson 28 FG.

Fourth Quarter

S: Ethridge 14 run (Dapore kick).

S: Appel 25 run (Dapore kick).

F: Robinson 37 FG.

F: Adams 14 pass from Roth (kick fail).

SPRINGFIELD 27, TOL. WHITMER 17

TW 0 14 3 0 – 17

S 7 0 14 6 – 27

Frist Quarter

S: Barnes 7 run (Yost kick).

Second Quarter

TW: Gibson 6 run (Libby-Callahan kick).

TW: Gibson 2 run (Libby-Callahan kick).

Third Quarter

S: Smoot 9 run (Yost kick).

TW: Libby-Callahan 30 FG.

S: Smoot 21 run (Yost kick).

Fourth Quarter

S: Barnes 6 run (kick fail).

TALAWANDA 56, BELMONT 13

B 7 0 0 6 – 13

T 21 14 14 7 – 56

First Quarter

B: Hardwick 66 run (Norbert kick).

T: Bothast-Revalee 2 run (June kick).

T: Bothast-Revalee 70 run (June kick).

T: Bothast-Revalee 17 run (June kick).

Second Quarter

T: Bothast-Revalee 4 run (June kick).

T: Bothast-Revalee 26 run (June kick).

Third Quarter

T: Richter 6 pass from Wright (June kick).

T: Morris-Williams 68 fumble return (June kick).

Fourth Quarter

B: Hardwick 20 run (run fail).

T: Hurst 19 run (June kick).

TIPPECANOE 55, PONITZ 6

P 0 0 6 0 – 6

T 21 20 7 7 – 55

First Quarter

T: Shirley 28 punt return (Hadden kick).

T: Caldwell 16 run (Hadden kick).

T: Caldwell 3 run (Hadden kick).

Second Quarter

T: Caldwell 21 run (Hadden kick).

T: Taylor 2 run (Hadden kick).

T: Caldwell 1 run (pass fail).

Third Quarter

T: Clausen 1 run (Hadden kick).

P: Ray 49 pass from Boykin (pass fail).

Fourth Quarter

T: Poronsky 7 run (Hadden kick).

WAYNE 20, CENTERVILLE 10

C 0 7 0 3 – 10

W 0 7 7 6 – 20

Second Quarter

C: Smith 13 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

W: Greene 9 run (Doan kick).

Third Quarter

W: Hill 19 pass from Fancher (Doan kick).

Fourth Quarter

C: Courville 30 FG.

W: Hill 18 pass from Fancher (kick fail).

Boys Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Alter 3, CHCA 0: Schmitt (A) goal, Battaglia (A) goal, Yuqui (A) goal.

Chaminade Julienne 4, Anderson 2

Greeneview 5, Newton 2: Brush (N) goal assist, Cook (N) goal, Maxwell (N) assist.

Harrison 7, Purcell Marian 0

La Salle 2, Princeton 2

Milford 3, Oak Hills 1

Roger Bacon 3, Beechwood (KY) 0

Springfield Shawnee 1, Benjamin Logan 0

St. Xavier 5, Sycamore 1

Yellow Springs 9, Twin Valley South 0

Friday’s Results

Legacy Christian 9, Emmanuel Christian 0

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Alter 1, Bellbrook 0

Anderson 2, Hamilton 0

Badin 2, Princeton 1

Botkins 1, Graham 1

Carroll 3, St. Francis De Sales 2

Edgewood 2, Talawanda 0

Greeneview 6, Newton 2

Lakota West 3, Turpin 0

Legacy Christian 3, Carlisle 2

Lehman Catholic 2, West Liberty-Salem 0

Mariemont 5, McNicholas 3

Miami East 1, Springfield Shawnee 1

Oak Hills 5, Kings 0

Girls Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Fort Recovery 1: Maurer (FL) 48 assists, Hoelscher (FL) 21 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 25 digs.

Riverside 3, Bradford 1

Girls Tennis

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

At Troy

Singles: 1. Schoenherr (Butler) d. Mays (Sidney, 6-4 6-2; 3. Walrath (Tecumseh) d. Ferrell (Northmont), 2-6 7-5 6-3. Doubles: 1. Hager/Petty (Butler) d. Bratton/Pithadia (Butler), 6-1 3-6 6-0; 3. Jenkins/Nguyen (Stebbins) d. Dale/Sullivan (Northmont), 6-1 6-4.

At Mason

Singles: 1. Aggarwal (Mason) d. Tonkal (Mason), 6-2 6-3; 3. Loni (Mason) d. Bowen (Princeton), 2-6 6-1 6-1. Doubles: 1. Kruse/Chada (Mason) d. Chada/Uppuganti (Mason), 6-2 6-3; 3. Frischer/Van Den Berg (Sycamore) d. Mahesh/Millewrchip (Sycamore).

Division II

At Mason

Singles: 1. Khaskelis (Seven Hills) d. Taylor (Mariemont), 6-3 6-4; 3. Malafa (Mariemont) d. Wilhelm (Mariemont), 7-5 6-1.

