HS Results 10/1

Beavercreek 3, Miamisburg 2

Bellbrook 2, Oakwood 2: Ferrin (B) goal assist, Steffe (B) goal, Terry (B) assist.

Bethel 6, Tri-County North 0: Keesee (B) 2 goals 1 assist, Hogge (B) 1 goal 2 assists, Brueckman (B) 1 goal 1 assist.

Butler 8, Greenville 2

Catholic Central 6, West Jefferson 1

Centerville 5, Fairmont 0

Col. Bexley 4, Jonathan Alder 1

Colerain 1, Lakota East 1

Dixie 3, Middletown Madison 3

Eaton 3, Valley View 1

Fairborn 3, West Carrollton 0: Dierker (F) 2 goals 1 assist, Stewart (F) 1 goal, Lawal (F) assist, Rogalinski (F) assist.

Fairfield 1, Oak Hills 1

Greeneview 10, Northeastern 1

Greenon 10, Madison Plains 0

Lakota West 3, Middletown 2

Legacy Christian 3, Troy Christian 2: Riddle (LC) 2 goals, Burke (LC) 1 goal.

Lehman Catholic 3, Spencerville 2: George (LC) goal, Schmiesing (LC) goal, Minneci (LC) goal.

Madeira 3, McNicholas 3

Mason 4, Sycamore 3

Milton-Union 1, Waynesville 1

Newton 2, West Liberty-Salem 1: Maxwell (N) goal, Huber (N) goal, Hild (N) assist.

Princeton 2, Hamilton 2

Roger Bacon 5, Batavia 0

Ross 4, Northwest 0

Springboro 3, Northmont 0

Springfield 2, Wayne 1

Stebbins 1, Sidney 0

Tippecanoe 8, Piqua 0

Troy 7, Xenia 2

Wednesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 3, Graham 0

Benjamin Logan 2, London 0

Cin. Country Day 2, Seven Hills 1

Talawanda 4, Edgewood 0

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Fairbanks 3, Southeastern 2

Fairfield 1, Oak Hills 0

Greeneview 8, Northeastern 1

Greenon 8, Madison Plains 0

Hamilton 4, Princeton 0

Lakota West 10, Middletown 0

Lehman Catholic 7, Spencerville 0: N. Dexter (LC) 3 goals, E. Dexter (LC) goal, Magoteaux (LC) goal, Lee (LC) goal.

Mason 3, Sycamore 1

Middletown Madison 3, Dixie 0

Valley View 2, Eaton 2

Waynesville 4, Milton-Union 0

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 0, Loveland 0

Badin 1, Carroll 0

Beavercreek 2, Miamisburg 0

Benjamin Logan 1, London 0

Butler 11, Greenville 0

Centerville 1, Fairmont 0

Edgewood 0, Walnut Hills 0

Fairborn 9, West Carrollton 0: Thomas (F) 3 goals, Murry (F) goal assist, Smith (F) goal 2 assists.

Fenwick 4, Roger Bacon 3

Graham 3, Bellefontaine 0

Greenon 4, West Jefferson 2

Kenton Ridge 9, Urbana 1

Monroe 4, Oakwood 0

Sidney 10, Stebbins 0

Springboro 1, Northmont 0

Springfield Shawnee 5, Indian Lake 3

Tippecanoe 5, Piqua 0

Troy 4, Xenia 0

Wayne 5, Springfield 0

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 3, Oakwood 1

Bradford 3, Bethel 0

Eaton 3, Valley View 1: Ditmer (E) 16 kills, Lammers (E) 22 assists 17 digs, Baumann (E) 15 digs 12 digs.

Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0: Maurer (FL) 33 assists, Hoying (FL) 11 kills, Puthoff (FL) 4 aces.

Mechanicsburg 3, Fairbanks 1: Lawhorn (M) 21 kills 12 digs, Blakeman (M) 21 digs 3 aces, Ayars (M) 30 assists 8 digs 6 kills.

Newton 3, Northridge 0

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: Siefring (T) 9 kills 3 aces, R. Wildermuth (T) 9 kills 3 blocks 16 assists, Titley (T) 14 digs 6 aces.

Troy 3, Stebbins 0

Wednesday’s Results

Miami East 3, Bradford 1

Monroe 3, Madison 1: Brandon (M) 12 kills 2 blocks, Wagers (M) 12 kills, Walton (M) 9 digs.

Boys Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Pipestone

Qualifying Teams: Alter 301 (Grawe 77, Scheimann 75, Gochenouer 72, Simms 77); Fenwick 313 (Schadek 73, Metzger 75, Hayek 83, Schehr 82); Oakwood 322 (Plunkett 79, McCarthy 81, Cunningham 82, Flannery 82, Chen 80); Badin 331 (Schwartz 81, Young 80, Larkin 83, Reichart 87).

Individual Results: White (Versailles) 78, Lindsey (Waynesville) 79, Rutherford (Carlisle) 82, Warren (Waynesville) 84.

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Troy 173, Stebbins 177: Kielbaso (S) 41, Evilsizor (T) 42, Glover (T) 43, Roy (S) 43.

Wednesday’s Results

GWOC Tournament

Team Results: Centerville 329, Springboro 350, Miamisburg 352, Beavercreek 366, Northmont 372, Fairmont 397, Springfield 406, Wayne 476.

Individual Results: Cherubini (C) 80, Owen (C) 80, Ronyak (S) 83, Backus (C) 84, Sherwood (M) 84,

Girls Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Stillwater Valley

Qualifying Teams: Fort Loramie 380 (Bolin 82, Voisard 94, Eilerman 104, Turner 100); Ben Logan 382 (Wesson 84, Valentine 93, Lafferty 100, Titus 105); Versailles 386 (Durham 99, Batten 88, Cotner 104, Pothast 95); Urbana 421 (Trudo 109, Ridgwell 99, Selvaggio 107, Parker 106).

Individual Qualifiers: Hines (National Trail) 92, Dietz (Botkins) 94, Borchers (Russia) 95, Ross (Indian Lake) 97.

Girls Tennis

MVTCA AREA RANKINGS

Division I

1. Centerville

2. Springboro

3. Bellbrook

4. Centerville B

5. Fairmont

6. Miamisburg

7. Beavercreek

8. Wilmington

9. Butler

10. Troy

Division II

1. Eaton

2. Oakwood

3. Alter

4. Tippecanoe

5. Chaminade Julienne

6. Northwestern

7. Milton Union

8. Greenville

9. Valley View

10. Kenton Ridge

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 5, Badin 0: 1S: Lampman (A) def. Demmel (B) 6-1, 6-0; 2S: Shope (A) def. Clemmons (B) 6-3, 7-5; 3S: Gayonski (A) def. Oliver (B) 6-1, 6-0; 1D: Pojman-Baker (A) def. Fait-Gibbons (B) 6-0, 6-1; 2D: Rupper-Collins (A) def. Wurzelbacher-Kuntz (B) 6-2, 6-0.

Beavercreek 4, Northmont 1: 1s Ferrell (N) def Lutz (B) 6-2 6-3; 2s Ruggles (B) def Haley (N) 6-3 4-6 6-1; 3s Ling (B) def Kelsey (N) 6-2 4-6 7-5; 1D Stanforth/Knight (B) def Ibe/Mitchell (N)6-0 6-4; 2D Cornell/Jones (B) def Sullivan/Dale (N) 6-4 6-3.

Chaminade Julienne 3 Northwestern 2: 1. Fraker (N) d. Estrada-Sanchez; 2. Dean (CJ) d. Estes 6-0 6-0; 3. Schneider (CJ) d. Haley 6-0 6-1; 1. Erret/Yeager (N) d. Davis/Gabriel 3-6 6-0 6-1; 2. Burkett/Ely (CJ) d. Pederson/Tanner 6-4 6-4

Fairborn 4, Xenia 1

Tippecanoe 5, Butler 0: Schroeder def. Schroenher 6-1, 6-1; Patel def. Hager 6-0, 6-2; Tobias def. Petty 6-1, 6-1; Zweizig and Zweizig def. S. Pithadia and D. Riggs 6-1, 6-1; Shultz and Patel def. J. Sutter and K. Lewis 6-0, 6-0.

