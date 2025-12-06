Boys basketball: Sagester and Black spur Tri-Village in 88-point outburst

The win was the season-opener for Tri-Village. Mississinawa Valley dropped to 0-2.

OTHER GAMES

Miamisburg 73, Beavercreek 56: The Vikings outscored the Beavers 32-15 in the second half to pull away for the victory in the GWOC opener for both teams.

Centerville 40, Northmont 39: Centerville came away with the win in its season opener in a back-and-forth contest.

Springfield 56, Springboro 52: Sherrod Lay had 24 points, EJ Rice had 14 and Charles Cunningham added 12 as the Wildcats broke away in the second half in the GWOC opener for both schools. Springfield improved to 2-0; Springboro fell to 1-1.

Hamilton 68, Colerain 51: R.J. Wilson and Jordon Johnson-Perdomo 18 chipped in 18 points apiece to pace Hamilton, which is off to its first 2-0 start since 2019.

Lakota West 69, Middletown 45: Joshua Tyson tallied 18 points and Bryce Curry 16 for Lakota West. Keith Daniels had 21 points in a losing effort for Middletown.

Badin 65, Carroll 26: Eli Stroud scored 13 points to lead nine players in scoring for Badin, which improved to 3-0.

Alter 66, Fenwick 42: Peyton Bakos and William Peagler each tallied 18 points to lead Alter. Will Duba had 12 points for Fenwick.

McNicholas 67, Chaminade Julienne 47: Deng Majack had 12 points in a losing effort for CJ.

West Carrollton 46, Fairborn 39: West Carrollton finished the game on a 16-11 run to pick up its first win.

Monroe 54, Bellbrook 39: Monroe improved to 3-0 overall and notched its first win in SWBL play.

Franklin 65, Talawanda 49: Kendol Roberts led a balanced Franklin effort with 17 points. Brendon Bowman added 15 and Lenin Hogan 14.

Edgewood 59, Ross 42: Tyson Daley paced Edgewood with 18 points and Keegan Sullivan tacked on 14 to help Edgewood move to 2-0.

National Trail 73, Tri-County North 68: National Trail held off a TCN second-half rally to improve to 3-0.

Preble Shawnee 51, Dixie 35: Brody Foxbower put up 21 points and Brody Morton 19 to help Preble Shawnee start WOAC play with a win.

Troy Christian 79, Bethel 47: Riston Taylor poured in a career-high 32 points to help Troy Christian improve to 3-0.

Miami East 54, Covington 43: Dan Hickman tallied his first victory as head coach at Miami East.

Botkins 40, Fort Loramie 23: Eli Pitts put up 18 points and Owen Zimpfer 17 to help Botkins open the season in winning fashion.

Minster 64, Jackson Center 47: Cole McClurg led Minster with 20 points and Cole Albers tacked on 15.

New Bremen 46, Celina 38: Gavin Quellhorst turned in 23 points to pace New Bremen.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.