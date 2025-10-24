Girls soccer: Hogendoorn’s lone goal lifts Centerville past Fairfield in D-I district final

Hogendoorn delivered the decisive blow midway through the second half, scoring off a corner kick to lift Centerville past Fairfield 1-0 in a Division I district final at Lakota East.

The win pushed the Elks (13-3-3) into next Tuesday’s regional semifinal against Milford. The Indians closed their season at 10-5-3.

It was a tense, hard-fought match between two sides that hadn’t met in 20 years — the last encounter coming in a 2-0 Centerville win on Sept. 3, 2005.

This time around, Centerville leaned on its experience and depth, while Fairfield countered with energy and resilience.

“We didn’t play our best tonight, but I felt like we competed,” Centerville coach Bradley Schluter said. “Our seniors have just been perfect role models — the way they carry themselves on and off the field, the relationships they’ve built, the standards they’ve set. They work for each other, and they genuinely enjoy each other. That’s what makes this group special.”

The game’s lone goal came with 28:20 left in the second half, when senior captain Sammi Aydelott bent a corner kick toward the near post. Hogendoorn rose above the pack to send it home.

“We had really good pressure before the corner,” Aydelott said. “Once we got the chance, I just tried to put the ball in a dangerous spot. Alayna was there, and she headed it perfectly. It was a great team moment.”

Centerville’s back line made sure the 1-0 score stood, denying several late Fairfield pushes.

The Elks, who captured their fifth Greater Western Ohio Conference championship in six seasons, continued a standard of success that’s become second nature within the program.

Schluter, now in his third year, said it’s the balance of chemistry and competition that defines his team.

“Every year is a new puzzle,” Schluter said. “You’ve got different pieces, different personalities, and you’ve got to figure out how to make it all fit in a short time. This group had injuries early, we lost two returning players before the season even started, but the younger ones stepped up. We’re still a fairly young team, but the leadership from the top has been tremendous.”

Fairfield coach Christian Johnson couldn’t hide his pride — and emotion — despite the loss. The Indians’ run included a 1-0 district semifinal win over Lakota West — a signature result for a team still shaping its identity under their second-year coach.

“These seniors have truly changed the culture of this program,” Johnson said. “To get to the point where we’re at now from where we were over the summer is honestly super impressive. They play great soccer. They bust their tails nonstop, and you can’t ask for much more than that.”

Fairfield’s offense struggled to find rhythm Thursday. Centerville’s defensive shape cut off passing lanes and forced the Indians into playing more direct — a style that didn’t suit their strengths.

“There are some games where our offense just doesn’t click,” Johnson said. “When that happens, we get impatient and start playing outside of what we’ve worked on. Centerville’s really good in the air, so that took us out of our game. But for us to hang in there and battle the whole way, even when we weren’t at our best, that’s a testament to this team.”

Johnson will graduate 10 seniors — the group that helped push Fairfield back into the district-final conversation — but he’s already looking ahead.

“We’ve got some really talented players coming back,” Johnson said. “We’ll miss a few key midfielders, but there are a lot of kids ready to step into bigger roles. This year showed them what it takes.”

The Elks’ motto — Connected, Committed, Contagious and Competitive — has carried them through a challenging schedule and into the regional stage.

“Every day we work on those,” Aydelott said. “We live by them, and we show them when we play. We’re focused on one game at a time — this one’s done, now it’s on to the next.”