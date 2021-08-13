journal-news logo
Big day for West Side: Team plays today on ESPN for trip to Little League World Series

The West Side Little League All Stars beat Tuscarawas County on Wednesday in Ironton to win the state tournament. West Side advances to the Great Lakes Regional tournament beginning Aug. 8 in Whitestown, Ind. CONTRIBUTED
By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago

West Side Little League plays at 5 p.m. today with a trip to the World Series on the line.

The team will face Illinois in the final of the loser’s bracket of the Great Lakes Region Tournament in a game broadcast on ESPN. With a win today, the team will advance to the World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

The West Side all-stars are seeking their first trip to Williamsport since 2010.

The two finalists – the winner’s bracket and loser’s bracket champions – will meet in the regional championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN). Both teams will qualify for the World Series, which runs Aug. 19-29.

Michigan has already advanced to the championship game, with a 10-0 win against Illinois on Thursday.

In West Side’s last game, Kentucky-Warren County had to forfeit Tuesday’s loser’s bracket matchup against because of at least one positive COVID-19 test within the team.

ExploreWest Side advances with extra-inning win over Indiana

West Side lost its tournament opener to the Kentucky team on Sunday to drop to the loser’s bracket, and the Kentucky state champs joined them there with a loss in the winner’s bracket semifinals.

