High school wrestling: A look at local top-seeds heading into district tournaments

Alter wrestled at the Clinton-Massie sectional. Freshman Blake Foucht won at 106 pounds, in addition to sophomore Henry Craiglow (113), junior Hayden Weiss (120), junior Bronson Begley (132), senior Rod Owens (190), sophomore Dash Koelker (215), and senior Keith Butler (285).

Graham was at the Versailles sectional and had freshman Cooper Breslin (113), sophomore Cole Winemiller (150), sophomore Jake Hoke (165), sophomore Kyler Crooks (175), junior Danny Hoke (190), and sophomore Logan Souders (215) won titles.

Lebanon (11) and Springboro (10) lead the area with the most wrestlers qualifying for the D-I district tournament in Kettering.

Springboro, the Greater Western Ohio Conference champions, had five sectional champions out of Middletown and all were juniors: Terrance Nyundu (106), Jack Bratton (138), Khary McCall Jr. (165), Max Weimer (175), and Noah Sandlin (190).

The Centerville sectional saw multiple schools have at least two sectional champions earning top district seeds, including Belmont seniors Breyshawn Snyder (120) and John Riley (138), Fairmont seniors Brock Conley (132) and Hayden Drake (150) as well as junior Kolby Wallace (215), Northmont senior Landon McCargish (157) and sophomore Graham Moey (165), and Troy freshman Callen Owen (113) and senior T. J. Murray (144).

Also winning at Centerville were Miamisburg sophomore Preston Webb (106), Beavercreek senior Jeremy Sibrel (126), Xenia senior Otis Boyette (175), Butler junior Jace Love (190), and Trotwood junior Chandler Moore (285).

The Edgewood sectional saw Monroe senior Dylan Miller (144), Lebanon junior Eli Guerra (150), and Middletown junior Jaiden Davis (285) win titles. Lakota West senior Cameron Fiasco (190) was a champion at the Lebanon sectional.

Other D-II top-seeds coming out of the Clinton-Massie sectional are Tecumseh sophomore Lucas Doggett (106), Franklin freshman Aldin Short (144), Dunbar senior Chris Hardy (150), Oakwood senior Samuel Keyes (157), and Franklin senior Jack Berry (165).

The Northwestern sectional for D-II saw several schools get two champions. Carroll freshman Striker Kenney (126) and senior Marco Keferl (285), Greenville senior Jack Suter (113) and junior Anthony Gutierrez (215), and Kenton Ridge sophomore Andrew Hufford (120) and junior Nathan Myers (138) won titles.

Shawnee junior Ethan Christian (150), Chaminade Julienne senior Ronald Johnson II (157), Tippecanoe junior Raiden Nicholls (165), and Eaton senior Presley Stewart (190) also won titles.

In D-III, the Versailles sectional had the host team produce two champions between junior Trent Huber (106) and freshman Ben Kaiser (285). Miami East also had two between junior Spencer Shore (120) and sophomore Lucas Shore (126). Legacy Christian senior Nathan Attisano (132), West Liberty-Salem junior Kyler Langhardt (138), Catholic Central senior Ben Thomas (144), and Covington senior Caleb Ryman (157) also won their respective titles.

Preble Shawnee got three champions at the Blanchester sectional including freshman Sam Million (113) and seniors Zarrin Walton (126) Bryson Doran (175). Waynesville senior Cody Gunn (215) and freshman Jett Manley (285) won titles, as did Northridge senior Sulaiman Muhammed (150).

The girls district meet will be at Harrison where nine wrestlers from Lebanon lead the way.

Lebanon had five champions at sectional in Eaton, with sophomores Lauren Stukenborg (105) and Addy Norton (135), seniors Chanelle Trammell (140) and Natalie Carlisle (155), and junior Taryn Naill (170) winning their respective weight classes.

Badin sophomore Teegan Herrington (110), Brookville senior Lilliana Wilson (110), Lakota East junior Camryn Gresham (115), Greenville junior Kaylin Bradburn (120), Northridge sophomore Esta Bahiti (125), and Eaton sophomore Violet White (235) also are champions from the Eaton sectional.

The Greeneview sectional saw Urbana junior Libertie Nigh (105), Northmont junior Katilyn Tanner (115), Greenon junior Naura Simison (120), Alter senior Alora Strauser (135), Greeneview junior Lily Hendricks (145), Miami East junior Jaila Thurman (155) and Beavercreek senior Aaliyah Crawford (235) win titles.

Miamisburg junior Lila Krull (120) and freshman Livi Krull (125) and Livi Elsass (145), Stebbins seniors June Pyles-Treser (110) and Lilia Gopar (235), Centerville sophomore Nora Chupp (155) and senior Adelyn Whitaker (190), and Lakota West senior Kelsey King (130) all won at the Middletown sectional.

Fairborn juniors Serenity Ulmer-Earnest (140) and ion Glenn (155) won titles at the Western Brown sectional.

Boys meets begin Friday and conclude Saturday. The girls meets will entirely take place on Sunday. Grapplers need three wins if advancing through the championship bracket semifinals or four if going through the consolation rounds to qualify for state.