High school sports: Soccer conference titles are on the line this week

GWOC: Centerville beat Miamisburg 5-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 23 to remain undefeated in league play at 5-0-0. The Elks also won an out of conference match 2-1 with St. Xavier last Saturday, with Peter Evans scoring both goals. Beavercreek and Springboro trail in the standings at 4-1-0 and Centerville will host ‘Creek on Tuesday and play at ‘Boro next week. GMC: Mason took control of the conference with a 2-0 win versus Lakota West on Thursday, Sept. 25 GCLC: Alex Bakota netted the lone goal and Gabe Memering posted the shutout for Carroll in a 1-0 win versus Alter on Tuesday. Carroll also defeated Covington Catholic 2-1 on Thursday. MVL: Troy leads the Miami division at 6-0-1 but Tippecanoe and Butler trail closely. Fairborn is in the lead in the Valley division. SWBL: Oakwood can close out an unbeaten run in Buckeye division league play with a win vs. Middletown Madison on Tuesday. Monroe leads the Southwest division. CBC: Jonathan Alder, unbeaten in league play, leads the Kenton Trail division. Ben Logan leads the Mad River division.

GIRLS SOCCER

GWOC: Centerville can claim the league title outright with a win at Beavercreek on Wednesday and vs. Springboro next week. GCLC: Badin solidified its lead with a 2-0 win vs. Carroll on Wednesday. SWBL: Ross fought Fairfield to a 0-0 tie on Monday and beat Edgewood 8-0 on Tuesday, with keeper Mia Michel posting the clean sheet in both games. That marked 13 consecutive shutouts on the season for Ross. CBC: Springfield Shawnee, leaders in the Mad River division, recorded shutout wins against North Union and Tecumseh over the week.

BOYS GOLF

Bellbrook won the Division I sectional at Windy Knoll on Wednesday with Brody Miller posting the low score of 70. Sidney, Butler and Troy also qualified for districts.

In D-II Matthew Kreusch was the medalist in leading Alter to a win at Yankee Trace and Nolan Hockett was the medalist to lead Northwestern to a win at Windy Knoll.

Kellen Laird shot the low score and Joshua Brubaker was runner-up to help National Trail claim the sectional title in the D-III tournament at Turtle Creek.

District tournaments will be hosted at PipeStone Golf Club, with qualifiers advancing to the state tournament. D-I is slated for Oct. 6, D-II is Sept. 30 and D-III Sept. 29.

GIRLS GOLF

Lakota East and Badin advanced out of the D-I sectional at Walden Ponds. In D-II Fort Loramie, Fort Recovery, Milton-Union and Versailles advanced. Delaney White of Houston earned medalist honors, posting a 75 to advance individually.

District tournaments will be held at PipeStone Golf Club, with D-I on Oct. 7 and D-II on Oct. 1.

GIRLS TENNIS

Tippecanoe beat out Troy and Butler to take the Miami Valley League tournament title. Bre Kovaleski, Maddy Lieber and the doubles duo of Eve McCormick/Mary Waibel earned wins in the tournament for Tipp.

Sectional tournaments for Division I and II will take place this week at Mason, Centerville and Troy.