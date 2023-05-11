High School Softball roundup: Hamilton, Fairfield advance in D-1 tourney

HAMILTON — Hamilton used a six-run fourth inning against Talawanda on its way to a 9-1 win Wednesday in Division I sectional play.
Big Blue freshman Emili Schappacher pitched a complete game surrendering just one earned run and went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI at the plate. Jaycee Taylor, Reese Thieken and Payge Iglesia each had two hits for Hamilton.
Big Blue (16-7) has won three out of their last four and take on Kings at home Monday.
The Brave (19-10) graduates seniors Sydnee Berryman, Lilly Iden, Shelby Knott, Halee McDade and Maria Roell.
KINGS 3, EDGEWOOD 1
KINGS MILLS — Kings snapped a three-game losing streak in a Division I sectional victory over Edgewood on Wednesday.
The Cougars (9-17) graduate senior Maddie Webb.
MIAMISBURG 24, MIDDLETOWN 0, 5 INN.
MIAMISBURG — Miamisburg scored nine runs in the first inning on its way to beat Middletown in a Division I sectional contest on Wednesday.
The Middies (9-18) graduate seniors Amberly Cawein, Autumn Collins, Montka Echegoyen, Mary Fletcher, Olivia Rodgers and Caroline Vonholle.
FAIRFIELD 6, URSULINE 0
FAIRFIELD — Ryleigh Peters pitched a complete-game shutout and went 3 for 3 at the plate, and host Fairfield knocked off Ursuline in a Division I sectional contest on Wednesday.
The Indians (17-5) have won four out of their last five and face Harrison at home on Monday.
MILFORD 14, LAKOTA EAST 4, 6 INN.
MILFORD — Lakota East saw its season come to a close in a Division I sectional loss at Milford on Wednesday.
The Thunderhawks (10-17) graduate seniors Ella Bauman, Kaitlyn Haiber and Tessa Koziel.
LAKOTA WEST 15, LOVELAND 5, 6 INN.
WEST CHESTER TWP. — Lakota West led 3-2 after one inning and never trailed the rest of the way in a Division I sectional victory over Loveland on Wednesday.
Mia Anderson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs for the Firebirds, while Tianna Bright, Sydney Williams, Lizzie Meyer and Kenzie Muncy each had two hits.
Lakota West (15-5) has won six out of its last seven and travels to Milford in a sectional final on Monday.
LEBANON 18, STEBBINS 0, 5 INN.
LEBANON — Reagan Vanuk went 4 for 4 with three home runs and nine RBIs to pace host Lebanon in a Division I sectional victory on Wednesday.
Lebanon (25-3), which has won 21 in a row and is ranked sixth in the D-I Ohio High School Softball Coaches Poll, faces Beavercreek at home on Monday in a sectional final.
GEORGETOWN 7, MADISON 2
MADISON TWP. — Madison was haunted by seven errors in its Division III tournament loss to visiting Georgetown on Wednesday.
Madison (14-9), which tallied a run in the first and third innings, graduates senior Grace Tinkham.
CARLISLE 19, MADEIRA 0
CARLISLE — Savannah Brown threw a no-hitter to lead host Carlisle past Madeira in a Division III tournament victory on Wednesday.
The Indians (21-0), ranked fourth in the D-III Ohio High School Softball Coaches Poll, faces Norwood in a sectional final on Monday.
About the Author