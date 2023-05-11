High School Softball roundup: Hamilton, Fairfield advance in D-1 tourney

KINGS MILLS — Kings snapped a three-game losing streak in a Division I sectional victory over Edgewood on Wednesday.

The Cougars (9-17) graduate senior Maddie Webb.

MIAMISBURG 24, MIDDLETOWN 0, 5 INN.

MIAMISBURG — Miamisburg scored nine runs in the first inning on its way to beat Middletown in a Division I sectional contest on Wednesday.

The Middies (9-18) graduate seniors Amberly Cawein, Autumn Collins, Montka Echegoyen, Mary Fletcher, Olivia Rodgers and Caroline Vonholle.

FAIRFIELD 6, URSULINE 0

FAIRFIELD — Ryleigh Peters pitched a complete-game shutout and went 3 for 3 at the plate, and host Fairfield knocked off Ursuline in a Division I sectional contest on Wednesday.

The Indians (17-5) have won four out of their last five and face Harrison at home on Monday.

MILFORD 14, LAKOTA EAST 4, 6 INN.

MILFORD — Lakota East saw its season come to a close in a Division I sectional loss at Milford on Wednesday.

The Thunderhawks (10-17) graduate seniors Ella Bauman, Kaitlyn Haiber and Tessa Koziel.

LAKOTA WEST 15, LOVELAND 5, 6 INN.

WEST CHESTER TWP. — Lakota West led 3-2 after one inning and never trailed the rest of the way in a Division I sectional victory over Loveland on Wednesday.

Mia Anderson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs for the Firebirds, while Tianna Bright, Sydney Williams, Lizzie Meyer and Kenzie Muncy each had two hits.

Lakota West (15-5) has won six out of its last seven and travels to Milford in a sectional final on Monday.

LEBANON 18, STEBBINS 0, 5 INN.

LEBANON — Reagan Vanuk went 4 for 4 with three home runs and nine RBIs to pace host Lebanon in a Division I sectional victory on Wednesday.

Lebanon (25-3), which has won 21 in a row and is ranked sixth in the D-I Ohio High School Softball Coaches Poll, faces Beavercreek at home on Monday in a sectional final.

GEORGETOWN 7, MADISON 2

MADISON TWP. — Madison was haunted by seven errors in its Division III tournament loss to visiting Georgetown on Wednesday.

Madison (14-9), which tallied a run in the first and third innings, graduates senior Grace Tinkham.

CARLISLE 19, MADEIRA 0

CARLISLE — Savannah Brown threw a no-hitter to lead host Carlisle past Madeira in a Division III tournament victory on Wednesday.

The Indians (21-0), ranked fourth in the D-III Ohio High School Softball Coaches Poll, faces Norwood in a sectional final on Monday.