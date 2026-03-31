High school softball: Ross resets with win over Hamilton

Paige Baker struck out 11 and allowed just five hits and two runs over a complete-game effort, helping the Rams (4-2) steady themselves after their 9-3 setback to the Cougars.

“She’s a great pitcher,” Hamilton coach Steve Heckman said of Baker, a junior. “Our league has good pitchers, so it’s not going to get easier.”

The last time Hamilton and Ross played was in another 5-2 contest on April 18, 2023, in favor of the Big Blue.

Ross broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning Monday, sparked by Meadow Webb, who finished 3 for 3. Webb ripped a two-run double to give the Rams the lead before freshman Josi Alvis followed with an RBI single to extend it to 5-2.

“It felt nice,” Webb said. “I knew the girls behind me had my back, and I knew that really started something for us. Once something gets us going, it really gets us going.”

Hamilton (2-1) had briefly pulled even in the top of the fifth when senior Emili Schappacher delivered a two-run double on an 0-2 count, tying the game at 2-2. Schappacher finished 2 for 3, and Rishyia Brown had two hits.

Ross had taken its first lead in the fourth inning when Mia Michel reached on a fielder’s choice to bring in a run and Kenley Bulach added an RBI single.

From there, Baker took control. The right-hander walked just one and consistently worked ahead in counts, keeping Hamilton from building momentum.

“We sure didn’t hit tonight,” Heckman said. “If this game is right, they’re going to get you out. You can’t get yourself out. Don’t get frustrated and start swinging at bad pitches. This game is hard.”

Ross finished with 10 hits, with Webb, Kam Commins and Alvis each recording multiple hits.

The performance marked a response Ross coach Christi Luckett had been looking for.

“It’s been up and down early in the season, and Saturday left a really bad taste in our mouth,” Luckett said. “So when we talk about a bounce-back, we had no choice. We had to come out and start playing our game.”

Ross emphasized putting the ball in play and adjusting to windy conditions that made fly balls ineffective — a change Luckett said paid off.

“The wind was blowing in, so fly balls were pointless,” Luckett said. “I was really proud of how we made that adjustment and put the ball in play. Make them make a play.”

Webb said the team treated the day prior as a reset.

“We worked on our swings, just trying to dial things in and forget about that last game,” Webb said. “We knew this was going to be competitive, and we came out and took care of business.”

Hamilton starter Sierra Hoyte allowed two runs over four innings before Schappacher took the loss in relief, giving up three runs over the final two innings.

The Big Blue continue a tough stretch of games this week — home against Oak Hills on Tuesday, home against Mason on Wednesday and at Talawanda on Thursday.

Ross faces Centerville at home on Tuesday in a nonconference game that was moved up from Thursday due to expected inclement weather.

“When we set the tempo and make things happen, it works out for us,” Luckett said. “That’s what we’re trying to get to every time out.”