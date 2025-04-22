High school softball: Kenton Ridge sets record for home runs in a game

Freshman Ivee Rastatter tied a state record with four home runs, including two in the first and third innings and two in a 16-run fourth inning, which also tied the state record for home runs in an inning. Her 11 home runs this season set a new school record.

Sophomore Jayden Davis hit three home runs. Junior Brenna Fyffe, an Ohio University commit, and freshman Lily Foulk each hit two home runs. Junior Cara Cammon also homered.

The Cougars improved to 15-0 and 8-0 in the CBC. It was the second time they’ve scored more than 30 runs in a game this spring. They beat Urbana 35-0 on April 10.

Kenton Ridge has scored 215 runs this season while allowing 21, and their 32 hits in the game fell five short of the state record of 37 set by Portsmouth West in 2011.

The Cougars have hit 28 home runs this season, compared to 35 last season, with the state record of 64 set by Lancaster in 2021.

The Cougars have won three consecutive district championships and back-to-back Kenton Trail Division titles. They won a D-II regional title last season before falling to eventual state champion Canfield 3-0 in a state semifinal game.