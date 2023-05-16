High School Softball: Fairfield, Hamilton, Lebanon, Carlisle reach district finals

“We were pleased with the first two innings and the power that we showed,” Indians coach Brenda Stieger said. “We’re prepared all of the time to play against the best teams in the city. You can’t reenact that kind of stuff in practice to prepare our girls for that. So we’re fortunate to have the kind of schedule we have and our league to help prepare us.

“You take a win during the tournament, and you move forward. Then you can start looking at your next opponent.”

Fairfield plays Centerville at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Mason in the district finals.

Ava Hensley went 2 for 4 with two runs and started the bottom of the first off with a first-pitch single. Huey followed with her shot that sailed over the left-center field wall.

“I’ve been hitting not so good these last couple of games, but as soon as I hit that ball, I knew,” said Huey, who has three home runs on the season. “Ava started us off great on the first pitch of the game. As I went up there, I was like, ‘I’m going to smash the ball right now.’”

Karley Clark, who was 2 for 3, singled later that inning and was brought home on Abby Stanfield’s double to give Fairfield a 3-0 lead.

Clark had a two-RBI double in the bottom of the second to supply the Indians with their 5-0 cushion. Spence said the lead was helpful.

“That was really exciting to get those runs early,” Spence said. “I knew our defense was going to work hard in the field.”

“We were really behind Megan,” Huey added. “I knew she struggled with a couple batters, and I just kept telling her, ‘You have defense behind you.’ I feel it reassures Megan that she can pitch the ball and let them hit — knowing that if we do let a ball behind us, then there’s still some runs we have.”

Spence (7-3) surrendered just four hits, struck out two and only walked three batters.

“I was hitting my spots in general,” Spence said. “I knew they were going to come in swinging the bat. ... I really just had to focus on pitching a good game.”

Harrison (22-4) was led by Kristen Liggett, who went 2 for 3. Wildcats junior Alana Lemmel gave up just one hit in 4.2 innings after coming in to relieve starter Sophie Barrier.

MILFORD 7, LAKOTA WEST 0

MILFORD — Lakota West saw its season come to a close in a Division I district semifinal loss at Milford on Monday. The Eagles scored three runs in the second inning and cruised the rest of the way.

Mayleigh Sharp went 2 for 3 for the Firebirds (15-11), who graduate seniors Tionna Bright, Leilah Ferrari, Korinne Gaalaas, Virginia Johnson, Aspen Lans and Morgan Stevens.

HAMILTON 5, KINGS 4

HAMILTON — Emili Schappacher smacked a solo home run, Katelyn Polido had a two-RBI double and Hamilton defeated Kings in a Division I district semifinal on Monday.

Big Blue (17-7) takes on Lebanon in the district finals on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Lakota East.

LEBANON 3, BEAVERCREEK 1

LEBANON — Lebanon scored three runs in the first inning and held off Beavercreek for a Division I district semifinal victory on Monday.

Ella Teubner had a two-RBI double for the Warriors (26-3), who have won 22 in a row and face Hamilton at 5 p.m. Thursday at Lakota East in the district finals.

Lebanon is ranked sixth in the D-I Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll.

CARLISLE 10, NORWOOD 0

CARLISLE — Carlisle hasn’t allowed a run during postseason play following its postseason games — including a Division III district semifinal victory over Norwood on Monday.

The Indians (22-0), ranked third in D-III Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll, face Arcanum on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the district finals at Versailles.

BASEBALL

CIN. CHRISTIAN 21, N. COLLEGE HILL 2, 5 INN.

WEST CHESTER TWP. — Cincinnati Christian has won seven in a row following its run-rule victory over North College Hill in a Division III sectional opener on Monday.

The Cougars (15-10) play No. 2 seed Williamsburg today.

MADISON 12, SEVEN HILLS 3

CINCINNATI — Madison collected 12 hits to go with its 12 runs in a Division III sectional-opening victory over Seven Hills on Monday.

The Mohawks (8-19) travel to Mariemont at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.