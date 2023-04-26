High School notebook: Madison to rename baseball field, track

Fairfield baseball, softball on winning streaks

The Fairfield High School baseball and softball teams have been on a roll. The baseball program has won six games in a row, including seven out of its last eight, while the softball program has won seven out of its last eight and four in a row.

The Indians baseball team is 10-4 overall and in second place with a 9-4 record in the Greater Miami Conference. Fairfield junior pitcher Aaron England (3-1) leads the GMC with 48 strikeouts. Junior Noah Wagster (16 hits, 14 runs, eight RBIs, .327 BA) and senior Connor Raquet (15 hits, eight RBIs, .326 BA) anchor the Fairfield offense. The Indians get back to action on Wednesday at Lakota East at 5 p.m.

Fairfield’s softball team is 13-3 overall and 12-1 in the GMC, its best start since the 2014 season. Senior Ryleigh Peters and sophomore Megan Spence have combined for 120 strikeouts and a 13-3 record in the pitcher’s circle. Leading the way at the Peters (21 hits, 15 RBIs, .404 BA), Spence (22 hits, 16 RBIs, 15 runs, .440 BA), juniors Abby Stanfield, (24 hits, 18 runs, 15 RBI, .436 BA) Jillian Huey (22 hits, 18 runs, .373 BA) and Karley Clark (23 hits, 23 runs, 21 RBIs, .411 BA), and sophomore Ava Hensley (27 hits, 16 runs, 14 RBIs, .458 BA). Fairfield next travels to Hamilton on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Lakota East boys track and field places second at own invite

The Lakota East High School boys track and field team held its annual East Invite on Saturday and finished second overall with 98 points.

The following were results for the Thunderhawks:

100m Hurdles — Myles Boolton, fourth, 16.33; Mouamed Gueye, seventh, 16.51. 100m Dash — Draven Files, sixth, 11.17. 4x200m Dash — Lak. East, first, 1:30.00. 1600m Run — Reilly Meyer, first, 4:35.76; Marshall Novean, fifth, 4:51.38; Matthew Slone, sixth, 4:51.41. 400m Dash — J.D. Leverette, first, 49.02; Greg James, second, 49.45; Josiah Smith, fifth, 51.15. 300m Hurdles — Traves Tideswell, first, 41.33. 800m Run — Nick Boeskool, sixth, 2:11.03. 3200m Run — Jake Boeskool, first, 10:10.78; Ian Balfour, fifth, 10:25.88. Sean Castillo, sixth, 10:41.45. Discus Throw — Carter Fausnaugh, sixth, 118-08.00.

Next up for East track and field is the Wayne Invite on Thursday and Friday.

New Miami softball gets two big win over Finneytown

The New Miami High School softball team collected 12 hits and walked 26 times in the first game of a doubleheader against Finneytown — a 38-16 victory — on Thursday, April 20. Senior Lexi Ball (2-for-2, six runs, four walks), and sophomores Lillian Howell (4-for-4, three RBIs, three runs), Heather Krause (2-for-4, five runs) and Madison Strong (2-for-3, five runs, three RBIs) each had multi-hit performances.

In the second game, a 14-3 win, Krause (2-for-3, four runs) led the way for the Vikings, who own a Freshman Kadie Davidson got the win in the pitcher’s circle, striking out five batters in a two-hitter.

New Miami took a 3-9 record into its Tuesday game at North College Hill.