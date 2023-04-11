High School Notebook: Hamilton’s Polido gets 100th career hit

The Rams shutout Covington Catholic 6-0 on Monday to move them to 8-0. Senior Justin Hoevel tossed five innings, only gave up two hits and struck out nine to get the win on the mound. Junior Tyler Verdin came in for relief and struck out three batters.

Seniors Brycen Fox and Lucas Moore each went 2-for-4 to lead Badin, which travels to Chaminade Julienne on Thursday.

Badin started the 2010 season 8-0 before losing to Ross 7-3.

Middletown boys basketball to host summer camp

MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown High School boys basketball team will a summer camp June 26-30 for boys grades second through eighth.

The camp runs each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include guest speakers, open varsity practice, fundamental and skill instruction from college, pro and Middie players, competition games, educational sessions, jersey day (Friday), camp prizes, T-shirts and more.

The cost to register is $100 for walk-ups and $75 online. Registration closes on June 10. The site to register is https://middletownathletics.com/2023/03/28/2023-summer-camps/.

Madison 5K run/walk set for April 29

MADISON TWP. — The Madison High School athletic boosters 5K run/walk will take place on Saturday, April 29 at Elk Creek Metro Park in Middletown.

The cost to participate is $20 for the 5K run/walk and $15 for a 1-mile fun walk. The 5K begins at 8 a.m. and the fun walk will follow at approximately 8:10 to 8:15 a.m.

Runners can buy a race tee or tank if they sign up before April 18. Each runner will get a swag box. The bags can be picked up in the Madison Community Room on April 26 between 4 and 6:30 p.m. or on race day prior to the event between 7 and 8 a.m.

There will be prizes for numerous age groups. The site to signup is at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Middletown/MadisonAthleticBoostersSpring5k.

Area basketball seniors played in Ohio-Kentucky All-Star game

CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY. — High School basketball wasn’t over for some Butler County area seniors.

Six players were invited to play in the BSN Sports Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Games on Saturday at Thomas More College.

Lakota East’s Dan Wallace coached the girls team from Ohio, which consisted of Madison French and Savannah Amith of Lakota East; and Taylor Farris and Kylee Fears of Talawanda.

On the boys team, Lakota West’s Nathan Dudukovich and Fairfield’s Deshawne Crim took on players from Kentucky. Fairfield boys basketball coach DJ Wyrick was an assistant.