High School Football: Who’s ranked in state poll after Week 9?

Tippecanoe (9-0) remained third in Division III in the Ohio state poll, which was released Tuesday, after a 21-0 victory at home against Troy (7-2) in Week 9.
The Red Devils clinched a share of the Miami Valley League championship and can win the title outright with a victory at West Carrollton (0-9) on Friday.
Tippecanoe has won 23 straight regular-season games.
Here’s a look at the area’s other top-10 teams:
Division III: Badin (9-0) fell from No. 4 to No. 7 after a 28-14 victory at home against Alter (6-3).
Badin clinched a share of the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division championship and can win the title outright with a victory at home against McNicholas (5-4) on Friday.
Division VI: Tri-Village (9-0) fell from tied for fifth to No. 7 after a 40-7 victory at Preble Shawnee (8-1).
Tri-Village took over first place by itself in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference and can clinch the outright title with a victory at home against Arcanum (7-2) in Week 10.
• Anna (6-3) moved from tied for fifth to No. 8 after a 28-24 victory at home against Fort Recovery.
Division VII: Marion Local (9-0) remained No. 1 after winning 42-0 at Minster (5-4). It has won 73 games in a row since losing to New Bremen in a regional final in 2020.
• St. Henry (7-1) fell from No. 3 to No. 4 after a 20-0 victory at home against New Bremen (5-4).
Division I
|Rank
|School
|Total Points
|Previous
|1.
|Cincinnati Elder (9) (9-0)
|123
|1
|2.
|Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1) (9-0)
|104
|T3
|3.
|Lakewood St. Edward (3) (8-1)
|103
|T3
|4.
|Mentor (9-0)
|94
|2
|5.
|Pickerington North (8-1)
|44
|7
|6.
|Cincinnati St. Xavier (7-2)
|41
|8
|7.
|Canton McKinley (8-1)
|39
|NR
|8.
|Cincinnati Princeton (8-1)
|38
|T9
|9.
|Pickerington Central (8-1)
|34
|T9
|10.
|Cincinnati Moeller (6-3)
|32
|5
Others receiving votes: 11, Perrysburg 29. 12, Lewis Center Olentangy 17. 13, Middletown 15. 14, Columbus Upper Arlington 2.
Division II
|Rank
|School
|Total Points
|Previous
|1.
|Cincinnati Anderson (8) (9-0)
|109
|1
|2.
|Avon (3) (8-1)
|96
|3
|3.
|Medina Highland (1) (9-0)
|94
|4
|4.
|Akron Hoban (8-1)
|80
|5
|(tie)
|Wadsworth (9-0)
|80
|2
|6.
|Sunbury Big Walnut (8-1)
|60
|7
|7.
|Ashland (1) (9-0)
|42
|6
|8.
|Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (7-1)
|39
|8
|9.
|Kings Mills Kings (8-1)
|32
|9
|10.
|Canal Winchester (8-1)
|29
|10
Others receiving votes: 11, Austintown-Fitch 13. 12, Uniontown Lake 10. 13, Garfield Heights 9. 14, North Ridgeville 5. 15, Hudson 4. 16, Lima Senior 4. 17, Massillon Washington 3. 18, Cleveland Rhodes 3. 19, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 1. 20, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 1. 21, Olmsted Falls 1.
Division III
|Rank
|School
|Total Points
|Previous
|1.
|Columbus Bishop Watterson (7) (8-0)
|105
|1
|2.
|Wapakoneta (1) (9-0)
|94
|2
|3.
|Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) (9-0)
|89
|3
|4.
|Canfield (9-0)
|73
|5
|5.
|Medina Buckeye (1) (9-0)
|66
|7
|6.
|London (1) (9-0)
|65
|6
|7.
|Hamilton Badin (1) (9-0)
|59
|4
|8.
|Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (9-0)
|57
|8
|9.
|Newark Licking Valley (9-0)
|29
|9
|10.
|Toledo Central Catholic (5-4)
|22
|10
Others receiving votes: 11, Lexington 19. 12, Athens 13. 13, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 6. 14, Oxford Talawanda 5. 15, Gates Mills Hawken 4. 16, Rocky River 3. 17, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 2. 18, Alliance 2. 19, Kettering Archbishop Alter 1. 20, Akron East 1.
Division IV
|Rank
|School
|Total Points
|Previous
|1.
|Shelby (7) (9-0)
|117
|1
|2.
|Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) (9-0)
|96
|2
|3.
|Cincinnati Taft (1) (9-0)
|89
|3
|4.
|Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) (8-0)
|69
|4
|5.
|New Lexington (9-0)
|61
|5
|6.
|Galion (9-1)
|40
|8
|7.
|Norton (2) (8-0)
|39
|6
|8.
|Cleveland Glenville (1) (5-3)
|38
|7
|9.
|Lima Bath (8-1)
|32
|NR
|10.
|Plain City Jonathan Alder (8-1)
|29
|9
Others receiving votes: 11, Germantown Valley View 16. 12, Sandusky Perkins 15. 13, Perry 13. 14, Beloit West Branch 13. 15, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 12. 16, Mentor Lake Catholic 9. 17, Chillicothe Unioto 8. 18, Cincinnati Wyoming 7. 19, Napoleon 5. 20, Streetsboro 4. 21, Brookville 3.
Division V
|Rank
|School
|Total Points
|Previous
|1.
|Liberty Center (8) (9-0)
|121
|1
|2.
|Wheelersburg (3) (9-0)
|105
|2
|3.
|Ironton (1) (8-1)
|95
|3
|4.
|Girard (1) (9-0)
|84
|4
|5.
|Findlay Liberty-Benton (9-0)
|65
|5
|6.
|Genoa Area (8-1)
|54
|8
|7.
|Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-2)
|32
|7
|8.
|Poland Seminary (7-2)
|30
|NR
|9.
|Williamsburg (9-0)
|26
|6
|10.
|Wooster Triway (8-1)
|24
|NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Nelsonville-York 21. 12, Lewistown Indian Lake 16. 13, Pemberville Eastwood 9. 14, Barnesville 7. 15, Carlisle 6. 16, Oak Harbor 5. 17, Casstown Miami East 4. 18, Camden Preble Shawnee 4. 19, Milan Edison 3. 20, St. Paris Graham 2. 21, Gahanna Columbus Academy 1. 22, Port Clinton 1.
Division VI
|Rank
|School
|Total Points
|Previous
|1.
|Kirtland (11) (9-0)
|124
|1
|2.
|Archbold (8-1)
|74
|3
|(tie)
|Columbiana Crestview (9-0)
|74
|2
|4.
|Castalia Margaretta (8-1)
|63
|4
|5.
|Bluffton (8-1)
|55
|T5
|6.
|Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (1) (8-1)
|52
|9
|7.
|New Madison Tri-Village (1) (9-0)
|50
|T5
|8.
|Anna (6-3)
|41
|T5
|9.
|Coldwater (6-3)
|32
|NR
|10.
|West Jefferson (8-1)
|23
|NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Beverly Fort Frye 19. 12, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 17. 13, Paulding 16. 14, Hanoverton United 15. 15, Hamler Patrick Henry 13. 16, Springfield Northeastern 10. 17, Carey 8. 18, Centerburg 7. 19, Columbia Station Columbia 5. 20, Mechanicsburg 5. 21, Mount Gilead 4. 22, Smithville 4. 23, Columbiana 2. 24, Elmore Woodmore 2.
Division VII
|Rank
|School
|Total Points
|Previous
|1.
|Maria Stein Marion Local (13) (9-0)
|130
|1
|2.
|Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-0)
|103
|3
|3.
|St. Henry (8-1)
|77
|4
|4.
|Lima Central Catholic (8-1)
|71
|2
|5.
|McDonald (9-0)
|50
|6
|(tie)
|Fairport Harbor Harding (8-0)
|50
|5
|7.
|North Baltimore (9-0)
|43
|T7
|8.
|Sycamore Mohawk (8-1)
|40
|9
|9.
|Beaver Eastern (9-0)
|39
|NR
|10.
|Leipsic (8-1)
|26
|10
Others receiving votes: 11, Columbus Grove 22. 12, Mogadore 17. 13, Gibsonburg 11. 14, Monroeville 9. 15, Portsmouth Notre Dame 7. 16, New Bremen 5. 17, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 4. 18, Sidney Lehman 4. 19, Waterford 3. 20, East Palestine 2. 21, Ft. Loramie 1. 22, Lakeside Danbury 1.
About the Author