High School Football: Who’s ranked in final state poll of 2025 season?

Middletown, Tippecanoe, Marion Local among ranked teams in area
Middletown quarterback Jastin Bourne passes the ball during their football game against Hamilton Friday, Oct. 17 at Barnitz Stadium in Middletown. Big Blue won 14-10. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Middletown quarterback Jastin Bourne passes the ball during their football game against Hamilton Friday, Oct. 17 at Barnitz Stadium in Middletown. Big Blue won 14-10. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Sports
By
31 minutes ago
X

Middletown High School ranked ninth in Division I in the final Ohio high school football state poll of the 2025 season, which came out Tuesday.

Middletown (8-2) beat Cincinnati Princeton (8-2) 14-6 in Week 10 and earned a first-round bye in the playoffs. It will play No. 8 seed Lebanon (7-3) or No. 9 Fairmont (5-5) in the second round on Nov. 7.

Here’s a look at the area’s other top-10 teams:

Division III: Tippecanoe (10-0) remained No. 3 after a 77-6 victory against West Carrollton (0-10). The Red Devils completed their second straight perfect regular season. They have won 24 straight regular-season games.

Tippecanoe will play No. 7 Talawanda (9-1) or No. 10 Goshen (7-3) in the second round of the playoffs.

• Badin (9-1) fell from No. 7 to No. 9 after a 17-10 loss to McNicholas (6-4).

Badin will play No. 6 seed Alter (7-3) or No. 11 Bellbrook (6-4) in the second round of the playoffs.

Division IV: Valley View (9-1) finished at No. 7 after a 48-0 victory at Waynesville (6-4). It will play No. 7 Wyoming (9-1) or No. 10 Roger Bacon (5-5) in the second round.

Division VI: Anna (7-3) stayed at No. 8 after a 35-0 victory at Parkway. It plays Deer Park (5-5) in the first round of the playoffs.

• Coldwater (6-4) fell from No. 9 to No. 10 after a 7-6 loss to Marion Local (10-0). It plays Covington (5-5) in the first round.

Division VII: Marion Local (10-0) remained No. 1 after winning its 74th straight game. It will play No. 8 Sidney Lehman Catholic (9-1) or No. 9 Minster (6-4) in the second round.

• St. Henry (9-1) moved from No. 3 to No. 2 after beating Versailles 26-20. It will play No. 7 Ansonia (8-2) or No. 10 New Bremen (6-4) in the second round.

Division I

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Cincinnati Elder (10) (10-0)1181
2.Mentor (10-0)924
3.Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1) (10-0)832
4.Lakewood St. Edward (1) (8-2)823
5.Pickerington North (9-1)595
6.Cincinnati Moeller (7-3)4610
7.Pickerington Central (9-1)389
8.Cincinnati St. Xavier (7-2)376
9.Middletown (8-2)26NR
10.Toledo Whitmer (8-2)20NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Cincinnati Princeton 14. 12, Lewis Center Olentangy 12. 13, Canton McKinley 12. 14, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 9. 15, Cincinnati Winton Woods 6. 16, Perrysburg 5. 17, Columbus Upper Arlington 1.

Division II

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Cincinnati Anderson (6) (10-0)1071
2.Akron Hoban (4) (9-1)93T4
3.Medina Highland (1) (9-0)873
4.Wadsworth (10-0)83T4
5.Avon (1) (9-1)772
6.Sunbury Big Walnut (9-1)626
7.Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (9-1)588
8.Kings Mills Kings (9-1)269
9.Ashland (9-1)167
10.Massillon Washington (7-3)13NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Austintown-Fitch 10. 12, Canal Winchester 7. 13, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 6. 14, North Ridgeville 5. 15, Xenia 4. 16, Garfield Heights 3. 17, Lima Senior 2. 18, Hudson 1.

Division III

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Columbus Bishop Watterson (6) (9-0)1061
2.Wapakoneta (2) (10-0)882
3.Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-0)793
4.Medina Buckeye (1) (10-0)645
5.Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (9-0)598
6.Canfield (9-1)564
(tie)London (2) (10-0)566
8.Newark Licking Valley (10-0)509
9.Hamilton Badin (1) (9-1)377
10.Toledo Central Catholic (6-4)2510

Others receiving votes: 11, Lexington 22. 12, Oxford Talawanda 5. 13, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 4. 14, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 4. 15, Gates Mills Hawken 2. 16, Kettering Archbishop Alter 2. 17, Cleveland Benedictine 1.

Division IV

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Shelby (7) (10-0)1021
2.Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) (9-0)844
3.Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) (10-0)832
4.Cincinnati Taft (10-0)733
5.Cleveland Glenville (3) (7-3)538
6.Galion (9-1)426
7.Germantown Valley View (9-1)29NR
8.New Lexington (9-1)265
9.Perry (8-2)25NR
(tie)Mentor Lake Catholic (8-2)25NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Norton 20. 12, Sandusky Perkins 20. 13, Plain City Jonathan Alder 19. 14, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 13. 15, Chillicothe Unioto 12. 16, Cincinnati Wyoming 8. 17, Beloit West Branch 7. 18, Lima Bath 6. 19, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 6. 20, Napoleon 4. 21, Brookville 3.

Division V

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Liberty Center (9) (10-0)1171
2.Wheelersburg (2) (10-0)962
3.Girard (10-0)744
4.Findlay Liberty-Benton (10-0)675
5.Genoa Area (9-1)546
(tie)Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (1) (7-2)547
7.Nelsonville-York (10-0)43NR
8.Williamsburg (10-0)429
9.Wooster Triway (9-1)2910
10.Poland Seminary (8-2)208

Others receiving votes: 11, Casstown Miami East 14. 12, Pemberville Eastwood 11. 13, Camden Preble Shawnee 8. 14, Carlisle 7. 15, Gahanna Columbus Academy 7. 16, Lewistown Indian Lake 5. 17, Barnesville 4. 18, Oak Harbor 4. 19, Creston Norwayne 3. 20, St. Paris Graham 1.

Division VI

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Kirtland (10) (10-0)1181
2.Castalia Margaretta (9-1)694
3.Columbiana Crestview (10-0)67T2
4.Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-1)646
5.New Madison Tri-Village (2) (10-0)577
6.Archbold (8-2)43T2
7.Paulding (10-0)36NR
8.Anna (7-3)338
9.Beverly Fort Frye (8-1)29NR
10.Coldwater (6-4)289

Others receiving votes: 11, Centerburg 25. 12, Bluffton 21. 13, West Jefferson 17. 14, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 12. 15, Hamler Patrick Henry 12. 16, Columbia Station Columbia 11. 17, Springfield Northeastern 9. 18, Hanoverton United 7. 19, Mechanicsburg 1. 20, Mount Gilead 1.

Division VII

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Maria Stein Marion Local (12) (10-0)1201
2.St. Henry (9-1)973
3.McDonald (10-0)68T5
(tie)Lima Central Catholic (9-1)684
5.Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-1)642
6.North Baltimore (10-0)467
7.Fairport Harbor Harding (9-0)41T5
8.Beaver Eastern (10-0)379
9.Leipsic (9-1)3110
10.Columbus Grove (7-3)30NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Mogadore 19. 12, New Bremen 7. 13, Sidney Lehman 7. 14, Portsmouth Notre Dame 6. 15, Sycamore Mohawk 5. 16, Cin. College Prep. 4. 17, Minster 3. 18, Waterford 2. 19, Gibsonburg 2. 20, East Palestine 1. 21, Ansonia 1. 22, Lakeside Danbury 1.

In Other News
1
Miami RedHawks: Dzioban thriving in big moments with his foot
2
‘They’re not done yet’ — Ross girls volleyball making history heading...
3
‘One of the best in Ohio’: Dayton recruit Sidney Sprada leads...
4
Bengals: Flacco, Hendrickson remain day-to-day, status unclear for...
5
High school sports: Beavercreek, Centerville send boys and girls soccer...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.