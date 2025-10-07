High School Football: Who’s ranked in 2025 state poll after Week 7 games?

The area’s other top 10 teams are:

Division III: No. 2 Tippecanoe is one of seven 7-0 teams in the top 10. It won 16-14 at Xenia on Friday, extending its regular-season winning streak to 21 games.

• No. 5 Badin (7-0) has won every game by double digits. It is undefeated through seven games for the fifth time in six years.

Division IV: No. 9 Valley View moved into the top 10 after a 47-0 victory at Madison (1-6). Valley View has won six games in a row since a 49-48 overtime loss to Coldwater in Week 1. Division VI: Coldwater (5-2) dropped from fifth to tied for seventh despite a 42-7 victory at St. John’s (0-7).

• Anna (5-2) moved into the top 10 at No. 9 after a 35-7 victory against Versailles (4-3).

Division VII: Marion Local (7-0) remained No. 1 after a 41-7 victory at Fort Recovery (4-3). Marion Local, a four-time defending state champion, has won 71 games in a row since losing to New Bremen in a regional final in 2020.

• St. Henry (6-1) stayed at No. 3 after a 56-0 victory against Parkway (0-7).

Division I

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Cincinnati Elder (9) (7-0) 128 2 2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1) (7-0) 111 4 3. Lakewood St. Edward (1) (6-1) 100 3 4. Mentor (1) (7-0) 94 5 5. Cincinnati Moeller (2) (5-2) 89 1 6. Middletown (6-1) 38 NR 7. Cincinnati Princeton (6-1) 37 9 8. Cincinnati St. Xavier (5-2) 29 7 8. Pickerington North (6-1) 29 10 10. Pickerington Central (6-1) 26 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Toledo Whitmer 24. 12, Columbus Upper Arlington 15. 13, Lewis Center Olentangy 14. 14, Canton McKinley 13. 15, Perrysburg 11. 16, Springfield 9. 17, Cincinnati Winton Woods 3.

Division II

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Cincinnati Anderson (8) (7-0) 122 1 2. Avon (5) (6-1) 107 3 3. Medina Highland (1) (6-0) 99 2 4. Akron Hoban (5-1) 92 5 5. Wadsworth (7-0) 84 6 6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (6-1) 65 10 7. Sunbury Big Walnut (6-1) 55 NR 8. Uniontown Lake (6-1) 35 4 9. Kings Mills Kings (6-1) 26 8 10. Canal Winchester (6-1) 24 7

Others receiving votes: 11, Ashland 22. 12, Trotwood-Madison 11. 13, North Ridgeville 10. 14, Massillon Washington 8. 15, Austintown-Fitch 7. 16, Macedonia Nordonia 3.

Division III

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Columbus Bishop Watterson (10) (7-0) 130 1 2. Tipp City Tippecanoe (7-0) 91 2 3. Canfield (1) (7-0) 86 3 4. Wapakoneta (7-0) 84 4 5. Hamilton Badin (1) (7-0) 69 5 6. London (1) (7-0) 68 7 7. Medina Buckeye (1) (7-0) 60 6 8. Toledo Central Catholic (4-3) 46 9 9. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (6-0) 43 8 10. Lexington (6-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Newark Licking Valley 9. 12, Cleveland Benedictine 8. 13, Columbus Hamilton Township 8. 14, Kettering Archbishop Alter 6. 15, Oxford Talawanda 6. 16, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 6. 17, Richfield Revere 5. 18, Athens 5. 19, Columbus Linden McKinley 3. 20, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 2. 21, Gates Mills Hawken 2. 22, Delaware Buckeye Valley 1. 23, Steubenville 1. 24, Columbus Bishop Hartley 1. 25, Rocky River 1.

Division IV

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Shelby (6) (7-0) 123 1 2. Cincinnati Taft (1) (7-0) 92 4 3. Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) (7-0) 83 2 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (2) (7-0) 79 6 5. Cleveland Glenville (3) (4-2) 73 3 6. Plain City Jonathan Alder (7-0) 48 5 7. New Lexington (7-0) 45 T7 8. Norton (1) (6-0) 41 9 9. Germantown Valley View (6-1) 23 NR 10. Galion (6-1) 22 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Lima Bath 20. 12, Mentor Lake Catholic 20. 13, Brookville 19. 14, Sandusky Perkins 16. 15, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 13. 16, Cincinnati Wyoming 10. 17, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 10. 18, Chillicothe Unioto 8. 19, Napoleon 8. 20, Bellville Clear Fork 7. 21, Beloit West Branch 6. 22, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 2. 23, Perry 1. 24, Columbus East 1.

Division V

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Liberty Center (8) (7-0) 129 1 2. Wheelersburg (3) (7-0) 101 2 3. Ironton (3) (6-1) 99 3 4. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-0) 67 9 5. Poland Seminary (6-1) 64 4 6. Girard (7-0) 63 7 7. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (5-2) 43 NR 8. Williamsburg (7-0) 40 10 9. Genoa Area (6-1) 34 5 10. Nelsonville-York (7-0) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Barnesville 18. 12, St. Paris Graham 16. 13, Versailles 15. 14, Pemberville Eastwood 15. 15, Milan Edison 12. 16, Camden Preble Shawnee 9. 17, Carlisle 6. 18, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 5. 19, Oak Harbor 4. 20, Akron Manchester 4. 21, Wooster Triway 3. 22, Garrettsville Garfield 2. 23, Cincinnati North College Hill 1. 24, LaGrange Keystone 1.

Division VI

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Kirtland (13) (7-0) 139 1 2. West Jefferson (1) (7-0) 67 4 3. Columbiana Crestview (7-0) 62 NR 4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (6-1) 60 2 5. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (7-0) 49 NR 6. Archbold (6-1) 44 NR 7. Bluffton (6-1) 42 3 (tie) Coldwater (5-2) 42 5 9. Anna (5-2) 36 NR (tie) Castalia Margaretta (6-1) 36 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, New Madison Tri-Village 31. 12, Hanoverton United 31. 13, Smithville 22. 14, Columbia Station Columbia 16. 15, Hamler Patrick Henry 14. 16, Beverly Fort Frye 11. 17, Paulding 10. 18, Centerburg 10. 19, Mechanicsburg 9. 20, Ironton Rock Hill 8. 21, Springfield Northeastern 8. 22, Sugarcreek Garaway 5. 23, West Lafayette Ridgewood 5. 24, Sherwood Fairview 4. 25, Columbus Grandview Heights 4. 26, Columbiana 2. 27, St. Bernard 2. 28, Dalton 1.

Division VII

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (14) (7-0) 140 1 2. Lima Central Catholic (7-0) 104 2 3. St. Henry (6-1) 99 3 4. Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-0) 72 4 5. Fairport Harbor Harding (6-0) 58 T5 6. Leipsic (7-0) 46 8 7. Portsmouth Notre Dame (7-0) 45 7 8. Mogadore (6-1) 43 NR 9. McDonald (7-0) 28 T5 10. North Baltimore (7-0) 22 10 (tie) Beaver Eastern (7-0) 22 NR

Others receiving votes: 12, Sycamore Mohawk 19. 13, New Bremen 16. 14, Minster 13. 15, Fort Recovery 13. 16, Sidney Lehman 10. 17, Monroeville 9. 18, Columbus Grove 6. 19, Gibsonburg 3. 20, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 1. 21, Lakeside Danbury 1.