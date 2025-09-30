High School Football: Which area teams are ranked in latest 2025 state poll?

Badin (6-0) has won 14 straight regular season games. They host Fenwick (3-3) in a Greater Catholic League Co-ed Division game this week.

The other ranked teams from the area include:

Division I: Middletown (5-1) dropped to 11th after falling to Lakota West 27-13 last week. They’re the only D-I team in the area to receive votes.

Division II: Xenia was the lone area team to receive votes.

Division III: Tipp and Badin are joined by unbeaten Talawanda (6-0), who is 14th.

Division IV: Four area teams received votes in D-IV, including No. 12 Valley View (5-1). Brookville is 14th, followed by No. 15 Clinton-Massie and No. 21 Oakwood.

The Blue Devils travel to Oakwood on Friday for a Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division matchup. The Lumberjacks fell to Valley View 20-19 last week.

Division V: No area teams cracked the top-10, but Versailles (4-2) is 13th, followed by No. 15 Preble Shawnee (6-0), No. 17 Carlisle (4-2) and No. 20 St. Paris Graham (5-1).

Division VI: Coldwater (4-2), the defending state champion, is No. 5, while unbeaten Tri-Village (6-0) is tied for seventh with Grandview Heights (5-1).