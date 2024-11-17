High school football: Where will Centerville-Wayne, other regional finals be played?

Centerville High School junior Parker Johnson runs the ball during their game against Wayne earlier this season. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

2 minutes ago
The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and host sites for the football regional championship games Friday.

Later this week, the OHSAA will announce the bracket pairings for the state semifinals, which will take place on Nov. 29. The state championship games will be hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton on Dec. 5-7.

Tickets for all playoff games will be available on Mondays at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

Higher seeded team is the designated home team and listed first.

DIVISION I

Region 1

1. Mentor (13-0) vs. 7. Lakewood St. Edward (8-5) at Bedford High School Bearcat Stadium

Region 2

2. Centerville (10-3) vs. 8. Huber Heights Wayne (8-5) at Dayton Welcome Stadium

Region 3

1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) vs. 7. Pickerington North (11-2) at Historic Crew Stadium

Region 4

1. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (12-1) vs. 6. Cincinnati St. Xavier (10-3) at Mason High School Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium

DIVISION II

Region 5

1. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (13-0) vs. 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-2) at Twinsburg High School Tiger Stadium

Region 6

1. Avon (13-0) vs. 2. Medina Highland (13-0) at Elyria Charities Field at Ely Stadium

Region 7

1. Sunbury Big Walnut (12-1) vs. 3. Massillon Washington (10-2) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Region 8

1. Cincinnati Anderson (13-0) vs. 2. Cincinnati La Salle (11-2) at Cincinnati Princeton High School Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

DIVISION III

Region 9

1. Youngstown Ursuline (12-1) vs. 2. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (12-1) at Ravenna High School Portage Community Bank Stadium Harry Gilchrist Field

Region 10

1. Toledo Central Catholic (12-1) vs. 7. Parma Padua Franciscan (8-5) at Sandusky High School Foundation Stadium

Region 11

1. Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-0) vs. 2. Steubenville (12-0) at New Philadelphia High School Quaker Stadium

Region 12

4. London (13-0) vs. 3. Bellbrook (12-1) at Springfield High School Wildcat Stadium

DIVISION IV

Region 13

2. Perry (12-1) vs. 5. Cleveland Glenville (10-3) at Macedonia Nordonia High School Boliantz Stadium

Region 14

1. Sandusky Perkins (12-1) vs. 3. Ontario (12-1) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Region 15

1. St. Clairsville (13-0) vs. 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (13-0) at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Stadium

Region 16

5. Cincinnati Taft (11-2) vs. 10. Kettering Archbishop Alter (8-5) at Monroe High School Hornet Stadium

DIVISION V

Region 17

1. Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 3. Poland Seminary (11-2) at Boardman High School

Region 18

1. Milan Edison (13-0) vs. 2. Liberty Center (13-0) at Millbury Lake High School Community Stadium

Region 19

1. Ironton (12-1) vs. 14. Wheelersburg (9-4) at South Point High School Alumni Field

Region 20

2. West Liberty-Salem (12-1) vs. 5. Lewistown Indian Lake (11-2) at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium

DIVISION VI

Region 21

1. Kirtland (13-0) vs. 6. Dalton (10-3) at North Royalton High School Serpentini Stadium

Region 22

2. Bluffton (12-1) vs. 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (11-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 23

1. Columbus Grandview Heights (12-0) vs. 2. Galion Northmor (13-0) at Westerville Central High School

Region 24

1. Coldwater (12-1) vs. 3. Anna (10-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

DIVISION VII

Region 25

2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (12-1) vs. 9. Cuyahoga Heights (8-4) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field

Region 26

1. Columbus Grove (13-0) vs. 15. Delphos St. John’s (6-7) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Region 27

1. Danville (11-2) vs. 2. Beaver Eastern (13-0) at Logan High School Chieftain Stadium

Region 28

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 2. Minster (11-2) at Wapakoneta High School Mercy Health Wapak VFW Field

