High School Football Week 9 Scores: Fairmont beats Springfield; Ross blanks Monroe; Marion Local extends streak

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 9
Friday’s Results
Central Buckeye Conference
London 37, Tecumseh 0
Eastern Cincinnati Conference
Lebanon 42, Walnut Hills 8
Greater Miami Conference
Lakota East 38, Sycamore 0
Greater Western Ohio Conference
Beavercreek 20, Wayne 17
Fairmont 10, Springfield 7
Miami Valley League
Xenia 44, Greenville 7
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local 42, Minster 0
Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference
Clinton-Massie 37, Western Brown 0
Williamsburg 49, East Clinton 0
Southwestern Buckeye League
Carlisle 46, Middletown Madison 8
Ross 9, Monroe 0
Western Ohio Athletic Conference
Ansonia 38, Arcanum 8
National Trail 55, Bradford 0
Thursday’s Results
Dayton City League
Col. East 43, Ponitz 16
Meadowdale 36, Belmont 6
Wednesday’s Results
Dayton City League
Shroder 40, Stivers 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.