High School Football Week 9 Scores: Fairmont beats Springfield; Ross blanks Monroe; Marion Local extends streak

Week 9

Friday’s Results

Central Buckeye Conference

London 37, Tecumseh 0

Eastern Cincinnati Conference

Lebanon 42, Walnut Hills 8

Greater Miami Conference

Lakota East 38, Sycamore 0

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Beavercreek 20, Wayne 17

Fairmont 10, Springfield 7

Miami Valley League

Xenia 44, Greenville 7

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local 42, Minster 0

Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference

Clinton-Massie 37, Western Brown 0

Williamsburg 49, East Clinton 0

Southwestern Buckeye League

Carlisle 46, Middletown Madison 8

Ross 9, Monroe 0

Western Ohio Athletic Conference

Ansonia 38, Arcanum 8

National Trail 55, Bradford 0

Thursday’s Results

Dayton City League

Col. East 43, Ponitz 16

Meadowdale 36, Belmont 6

Wednesday’s Results

Dayton City League

Shroder 40, Stivers 0

