High School Football Week 9 Roundup: Hamilton stuns Middletown to claim Butler Bowl, Beavercreek beats Wayne

The loss, paired with Princeton’s 35-0 win against Fairfield, eliminated Middletown from contention for the Greater Miami Conference title.

Noah Nicholas drilled a 49-yard field goal and Jordan Vann had a short touchdown run to lead the Middies.

Hamilton moved to 3-6 overall, 3-5 in the GMC, and will close out the regular season hosting Colerain next week. Middletown dropped to 7-2 and 6-2 and will travel to Princeton.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

GREATER WESTERN OHIO CONFERENCE

Beavercreek 20, Wayne 17: Kellen Reeves ran in the go ahead score with 1:31 to play to give Beavercreek its first win against Wayne since 2012. Reeves finished with 33 carries for 137 yards and two TDs and Kelvin Keyes Jr. added a score for ‘Creek (4-5). Kye Graham and Isaiah Thompson each had a touchdown for Wayne (5-4), which could still claim a share of the GWOC title with a win at Centerville and a Springfield loss next week. Springboro 30, Centerville 20: Max Miller finished 25-of-31 for 352 yards and three touchdowns to lead Springboro (6-3). Brady Guttman hauled in 13 receptions for 171 yards with a TD and Noah Billinski grabbed eight for 148 yards with two scores. Parker Johnson rumbled for 240 rushing yards with a touchdown in a losing effort for Centerville (3-6). Springboro needs a win against Miamisburg and a Springfield loss next week to claim a share of the GWOC title. Miamisburg 28, Northmont 14: Tytus Bettendorf threw for 157 yards and ran for 143, including a 99-yard touchdown scramble, to help Miamisburg (2-7) earn its first GWOC win of the season. Bryce Staggs threw for 224 yards with a touchdown in the loss for Northmont (0-9).

GREATER MIAMI CONFERENCE

Lakota West 38, Oak Hills 6: Kenyon Norman rushed for 162 yards with three touchdowns and Jackson Smith tacked on two TD runs to lead Lakota West (6-3). Lakota East 38, Sycamore 0: Niles Knutson passed for 169 yards and two touchdowns on a 10-of-13 night and Ryder Hooks caught a TD, ran in another and scored a third on an interception return to pace Lakota East (6-3). Princeton 35, Fairfield 0: The win secured the GMC title outright for Princeton (8-1).

MIAMI VALLEY LEAGUE

Xenia 44, Greenville 7: Gage Stephan tossed five touchdowns, two to Jaxon Austin, and Deaunte White ran in a TD to lead Xenia (7-2). Cecil Piner and Otis Boyette paced the defense with 10 tackles apiece. Aiden Manix had a touchdown pass for Greenville (3-6). Piqua 28, Butler 23: Chris Davis connected with Myles Haney on an eight-yard TD throw for the go-ahead score with 1:59 to play. Davis finished with 189 passing yards and three touchdowns for Piqua (5-4). Cory Rice had put Butler (5-4) ahead with a three-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth. Stebbins 34, Fairborn 21: Stebbins scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to win in comeback fashion. Devin McCormick tossed three touchdowns, two to Marcell Jefferson, and Andre McConnell racked up 136 rushing yards with a TD to pace Stebbins (5-4). Rico Smith threw a touchdown and ran in another for Fairborn (4-5). Sidney 31, West Carrollton 28: Ishhod Diomande racked up 175 rushing yards with two touchdowns, Andrew Lundy threw for two TDs and Braylon Rodeheffer snagged a pair of interceptions to help Sidney (1-8) pick up its first win of the season. Elijah Grigsby had three touchdown passes in the loss for West Carrollton (0-9).

GREATER CATHOLIC LEAGUE CO-ED

Fenwick 16, McNicholas 14: Jackson Kauffman scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:07 to play and then sealed the win with an interception on the ensuing possession for Fenwick (5-4). Chaminade Julienne 34, Carroll 14: CJ (1-8) picked up its first win of the season.

SOUTHWESTERN BUCKEYE LEAGUE

Valley View 27, Brookville 7: Valley View (8-1) handed Brookville (8-1) its first loss of the season and took control of the SWBL Buckeye division in the process. Valley View can claim the SWBL Buckeye title outright with a win at Waynesville next week. Franklin 21, Edgewood 16: After an 0-5, Franklin (4-5) has won four straight games to claim the SWBL Southwestern Division title.

CITY LEAGUE

Dunbar 42, Thurgood Marshall 0: The win for Dunbar (3-6) sets up a showdown with Meadowdale next week with the City League title on the line.

CENTRAL BUCKEYE CONFERENCE

London at Tecumseh: The Red Raiders won their 32nd consecutive regular season game, improving to 9-0 and 4-0 in the Kenton Trail Division. They clinched at least a share of their fifth straight division title. Indian Lake 24, Graham 21: The Lakers scored 14 points in the final four minutes to earn the comeback win and claim at least a share of their second straight Mad River Division title. Graham fell to 7-2 and 3-1 in the division. Jonathan Alder 35, Kenton Ridge 33: The Cougars scored in the final minute, but were unable to convert a two-point conversion to tie the game. Kenton Ridge fell to 5-4 and 1-3 in the division. Bellefontaine 23, Urbana 16: The Hillclimbers fell to 2-7 and 1-3 in the division. Benjamin Logan 48, Northwestern 0: Warriors senior Ried Smith threw for 158 yards and junior Rennen Smith and sophomore Logan Errett each had 63 yards receiving for the Warriors, who fell to 5-4 and North Union 48, Shawnee 14: Braves sophomore quarterback Derek Boehmer rushed for a score and threw a 23-yard TD pass to twin brother Justin Boehmer as Shawnee fell to 0-9 and 0-4 in the Mad River.

OHIO HERITAGE CONFERENCE

Greeneview 28, Greenon 12: The Rams won their 24th straight South Division game, earning at least a share of their fifth straight division title. Madison Plains 28, Southeastern 27: The Trojans pulled to within one point in the final minute, but couldn’t convert the tying 2-point play and fell to 0-9 and 0-4 in the South Division. Cedarville 36, Catholic Central 28: The Indians led 27-21 at the half and scored nine second half points to improve to 5-4 and 1-3 in the division. The Irish (4-5, 1-3) dropped their second straight game. West Jefferson 20, West Liberty-Salem 7: Tigers sophomore Beckett Sullivan threw a 17-yard TD pass to senior Isaac Sertell to give WLS a 7-0 halftime lead, but the Roughriders (8-1, 3-1) scored 20 unanswered points to claim the victory. The Tigers fell to 5-4 and 2-2 in the division. Fairbanks 64, Triad 12: The Cardinals fell to 0-9 and 0-4.

MIDWEST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Marion Local 42, Minster 0: Marion Local (9-0) clinched at least a share of its eighth consecutive MAC title with its 73rd consecutive victory, the longest active win streak in the nation. Anna 27, Fort Recovery 24: Anna (6-3) rallied from a 17-7 halftime deficit in the win.

WESTERN OHIO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Tri-Village 40, Preble Shawnee 7: In a battle of unbeatens, Tri-Village (9-0) came away with the win and at least a split of the WOAC title.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Miami East 42, Troy Christian 14: The win secured at least a split of the TRC title for Miami East (8-1). Northridge 39, Bethel 12: Sulaiman Muhammed threw two touchdowns and ran in two others and Tre’Von Rowe accounted for three TDs to lead Northridge (3-6).

EASTERN CINCINNATI CONFERENCE

Lebanon 42, Walnut Hills 8: Luke Faler led Lebanon (7-2) with 231 yards through the air and four touchdown throws. Daniel Wallace hauled in two TDs and Logan Schmenk had a receiving and a rushing score.

SOUTHWEST OHIO CONFERENCE