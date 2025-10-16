High School Football Week 9 Preview: Hamilton travels to Middletown for annual Butler Bowl

Hamilton at Middletown

The Butler Bowl. Hamilton (2–6, 2–5 GMC) visits surging Middletown (7–1, 6–1), which has allowed just 71 points all season and rides a two-game win streak. Big Blue snapped a skid last week and leans on running back Andre Bailey to control tempo, but the Middies’ defense has been elite at home.

Lakota East at Sycamore

Lakota East (5–3, 4–3 GMC) heads to winless Sycamore (0–8, 0–7). The Thunderhawks are above water both overall and in the GMC and look to keep momentum against an Aviators squad trying to end a 14-game slide dating back to last season.

Oak Hills at Lakota West

Lakota West (5–3, 5–2 GMC) has won three straight and hosts Oak Hills (4–4, 3–4). The Firebirds have outscored league foes 221-78, while the Highlanders seek a bounce back after a one-score loss to Princeton.

Princeton at Fairfield

First-place Princeton (7–1, 7–0 GMC) puts its unbeaten conference mark on the line at Fairfield (4–4, 4–3). The Vikings have a +158 conference point differential, while the Indians’ defense has kept them in games but needs timely offense.

Mason at Colerain

Mason (3–5, 3–4 GMC) travels to Colerain (1–7, 1–6). The Comets aim to rebound after dropping three straight, while the Cardinals look to build off improved offensive flashes despite recent results.

Waynesville at Eaton

Waynesville (3–5, 1–3 SWBL Buckeye) visits Eaton (2–6, 1–3). The Spartans just snapped a skid, while the Eagles have dropped two tight ones, including a 29–28 loss to Brookville last week.

Edgewood at Franklin

In the SWBL Southwestern, Franklin (3–5, 3–0) protects a perfect league record against Edgewood (3–5, 1–1). The Wildcats have played one-score games lately, while the Panthers ride a three-game win streak in conference. Franklin can win the SWBL Southwestern Division outright with a win on Friday.

Carlisle at Madison

Carlisle (6–2, 2–2 Buckeye) visits Madison (1–7, 0–4). The Indians have won two straight and own one of the league’s top offensive attacks, while the Mohawks seek to end the season on a high note.

Ross at Monroe

SWBL foes meet as Ross (2–6, 0–2 Southwestern) goes to Monroe (2–6, 0–2). Both need a league win to stay in the chase behind Franklin and Bellbrook. Expect a ground-heavy script.

Alter at Badin

A GCL Co-ed title tilt as Badin (8–0, 3–0) hosts Alter (6–2, 3–0). The Rams average 44.6 ppg in league play, while the Knights have allowed just seven GCL points all season. Winner grabs sole possession of first.

McNicholas at Fenwick

McNicholas (5–3, 2–1) heads to Fenwick (4–4, 1–2). The Rockets look to rebound after falling to Alter. The Falcons just picked up a league win and try to even their GCL record.

Mount Healthy at Talawanda

Talawanda (7–1, 1–1) plays its in its final SWOC contest as it hosts Mount Healthy (0–8, 0–2). The Brave have been explosive on the ground, and the Owls seek their first win under a new-look offense.

Lebanon at Walnut Hills

Lebanon (6–2, 5–2 ECC) visits Walnut Hills (2–6, 1–6). The Warriors have won two straight, including a 41–38 shootout against Turpin. The Eagles aim to stabilize after a rough stretch.

Milford at Little Miami

Both chasing traction. Milford (1–7, 1–6 ECC) travels to Little Miami (1–7, 1–6). Each has been in close league games as turnovers and field position loom large.

Kings at Turpin

Kings (7–1, 6–1 ECC) visits Turpin (4–4, 4–3). The Knights have stacked three straight wins. The Spartans can tighten the ECC’s upper half with an upset after last week’s narrow loss to Lebanon.

Springboro at Centerville

Could be a GWOC grinder. Springboro (5–3, 3–2) heads to Centerville (3–5, 3–2). The Panthers have won two straight. The Elks have also won three in a row to climb back into the league mix.

New Miami at Lockland

This is a Miami Valley Conference White Division clash between New Miami (2–6, 0–1) and Lockland (0–7, 0–1). Both are seeking their first league win after lopsided losses last week. Early momentum could dictate pace.