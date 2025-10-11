High School Football Week 8 Scores: Badin wins big; Tippecanoe stays unbeaten

Week 8

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 64, Dixie 0

Badin 55, Carroll 6

Bluffton 42, Fort Loramie 9

Centerville 31, Northmont 0

Elder 40, Highlands (KY) 16

Fort Recovery 41, Parkway 27

Franklin 21, Ross 14

Hamilton 14, Fairfield 7

Kings 49, Milford 14

Lakota West 56, Sycamore 0

Middletown 37, Mason 0

National Trail 28, Twin Valley South 7

New Bremen 16, Coldwater 7

Roger Bacon 41, Summit Country Day 13

Springboro 16, Fairmont 12

Springfield 31, Beavercreek 0

St. Marys 31, Lima Shawnee 28

Tippecanoe 49, Greenville 6

Winton Woods 35, West Clermont 0

Thursday’s Results

Belmont 44, Thurgood 0

CCPA 36, Shroder 0

Col. Beechcroft 41, Stivers 8

Preble Shawnee 52, Tri-County North 20

