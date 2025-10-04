High School Football Week 7 Roundup: Unbeaten Tippecanoe hangs on to beat Xenia, Middletown beats Lakota East

Undefeated Tippecanoe faced its toughest test yet but was able to hold on for a 16-14 road win vs. Xenia in Friday night football.
Xenia took the lead in the fourth quarter with a Deaunte White touchdown run but Tipp responded, driving down to kick a 19-yard go-ahead field goal from Preston Harding.
Then with 1:34 to play Tipp broke up Xenia’s 4th and 4 pass at the Tipp 30-yard line to hold off the upset bid.
White ran for 195 yards with a touchdown, becoming the all-time leading rusher for Xenia. White passed Cedric Tolbert Jr., who had set the record in 2004.
Tippecanoe moved to 7-0 overall, 6-0 in the MVL, and will host Greenville next week for homecoming; Xenia dropped to 5-2 and 4-2.
OTHER GAMES
Springboro 13, Beavercreek 6: Andrew Kowalski scored on a short touchdown run and Jay Greenberg connected on a pair of field goals for Springboro (4-3). Evan Weinberg tallied 16 tackles, eight solo, to lead a stingy ‘Boro defensive effort that limited Beavercreek (3-4) to 64 total yards of offense.
Fairmont 31, Northmont 0: Logan Doty put Fairmont on the board with a rushing touchdown, J.J. Hill hit Nolan Stringer for a 55-yard TD pass and Damien Pattin tacked on two second half rushing scores to lead Fairmont (3-4).
Centerville 17, Miamisburg 7: Shane Cole put Centerville (2-5) ahead early with an 11-yard touchdown run and Parker Johnson put the game out of reach with a fourth quarter rushing TD. Johnson finished with 155 rushing yards on the night. Brayden Carpenter had a 79-yard touchdown run for Miamisburg (1-6).
Middletown 27, Lakota East 6: Middletown (6-1) rattled off 20 unanswered points in the second half to earn the bounce-back win. Jordan Vann finished with 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including an 82-yard scamper at the end of the third quarter. A.J. Fitzstephens kicked a pair of field goals for East (4-3).
Fairfield 14, Mason 13, OT: Fairfield stuffed Mason on the potential go-ahead two-point conversion in overtime to earn the win. Mason Wheeler put Fairfield (4-3) ahead with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and that capped the scoring until late in the fourth, when Mason (3-4) tied the game. Corrious Booker scored the touchdown for Fairfield in overtime.
Lakota West 48, Colerain 9: Jackson Smith threw three touchdowns on an 8-of-12 night and added a rushing TD to lead Lakota West (4-3). Kenyon Norman tacked on a rushing and receiving TD and Chris Bradley returned a kickoff 92 yards for a score.
Princeton 28, Hamilton 16: Jayden McClain connected with Jordan Bryant on a touchdown throw and Hamilton (1-6) ran a double pass for an 80-yard TD but Princeton (6-1) pulled away for the win.
Troy 31, Butler 21: Aiden Kirkpatrick became the first quarterback in Troy history to start 31 games. Kirkpatrick tallied three rushing touchdowns and added a TD pass to Michael Tucker as Troy (6-1) built up a big lead. Butler (4-3) closed the gap with a pair of touchdowns in the final four minutes, but Troy recovered an onside kick to hold on for the win.
Stebbins 47, West Carrollton 0: Devin McCormick threw for 274 yards with four touchdowns, two to Marcell Jefferson, and Andre McConnell had 174 rushing yards with two TDs as Stebbins (4-3) racked up 466 total yards of offense. West Carrollton (0-7) was held to 60 total yards.
Piqua 28, Fairborn 14: Zaydyn Allen ran for 122 yards with three touchdowns and John Hess added a rushing TD to pace Piqua (3-4). Caden Blakley ran for both Fairborn (4-3) touchdowns.
Greenville 34, Sidney 20: Gabe Rammel rumbled for 192 yards with three touchdowns for Greenville (3-4). Gage Denham added a rushing score and Aiden Manix tossed a TD to Isaac Kerg. Andrew Lundy threw for 274 yards with a touchdown in a losing effort for Sidney (0-7).
Alter 55, Carroll 0: Alter improved to 2-0 in league play, tied with undefeated Badin at the top of the GCLC.
Lebanon 37, Milford 21: Daniel Wallace tossed an 85-yard touchdown to Wyatt Lessen on a trick play and tacked on two more rushing TDs to lead Lebanon (5-2).
Valley View 47, Middletown Madison 0: Valley View won its sixth consecutive game with ease, keeping pace with Brookville atop the SWBL Buckeye division.
Franklin 21, Bellbrook 7: After starting the season 0-5 Franklin won its second straight game, putting them in the lead in the SWBL Southwestern division.
Edgewood 20, Ross 14: Carter Breedlove scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and Bryce Davidson drilled two field goals for Edgewood (3-4).
Talawanda 35, Northwest 3: Lance Cantrell put up 176 rushing yards with three touchdowns for unbeaten Talawanda (7-0). Windon Lowe highlighted the defense with a 55-yard interception return for a TD.
Ponitz 16, Thurgood Marshall 8: Ponitz (1-6) picked up its first win of the season.
Preble Shawnee 48, Mississinawa Valley 25: Undefeated Preble Shawnee (7-0) built up a big first half lead to keep pace atop the WOAC.
Tri-Village 58, Dixie 6: Undefeated Tri-Village (7-0) has now outscored its opponents 404 to 59 this season.
Arcanum 40, Twin Valley South 7: Weston Schmidt threw two touchdowns and M.J. Macy rumbled for 216 yards with two TDs for Arcanum (6-1).
Miami East 51, Lehman Catholic 32: Miami East (6-1) handed Lehman Catholic (6-1) its first loss, taking the lead in the TRC.
Covington 40, Bethel 15: Landin Cassel accounted for six touchdowns, four through the air and two on the ground, to pace Covington (3-4).
Clinton-Massie 38, Wilmington 7: Brady Dillion tallied two rushing touchdowns and Kaden Zantene tossed two TDs to lead Clinton-Massie in the Clinton County Backyard Bash.
St. Marys 42, Van Wert 35: Caleb Schmidt recorded 315 rushing yards with six touchdowns to lead St. Marys in a game that saw 850 total yards of offense.
Marion Local 42, Fort Recovery 7: Marion Local kept its undefeated streak against Fort Recovery intact, improving to 34-0 all-time. It also marks Marion Local’s 71st consecutive victory, the longest active win streak in the nation.
Catholic Central 42, Southeastern 0: The Irish snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 4-3 and 1-1 in the OHC South. The Trojans fell to 0-7 and 0-2 in the division.
Greenon 54, Cedarville 22: Knights junior quarterback Teagan Henry threw four TD passes and ran for another as the Knights improved to 4-3 and 2-0 in the OHC South.
Cedarville senior Will Mossing threw two TD passes to Luke Bowman and rushed for another for the Indians (3-4, 0-2).
Greeneview 21, Madison-Plains 8: The Rams won back-to-back games for the first time this season, improving to 2-0 in the OHC South.
Mechanicsburg 41, Fairbanks 7: The Indians (6-1, 2-0 OHC North) led 28-7 and cruised to their fifth straight win.
West Jefferson 55, Triad 7: The Roughriders (7-0, 2-0 OHC North) jumped out to a 48-0 halftime lead.
Graham 48, Northwestern 21: Warriors senior quarterback Ried Smith scored on a 2-yard run to tie the score midway through the third quarter, but the Falcons (6-1) scored 27 unanswered points to improve to 2-0 in the CBC Mad River Division.
Smith threw a 20-yard TD pass to Mason McDermott and senior Xander Stacey hit two field goals, one from 25 and another from 31 yards out, for the Warriors, which fell to 4-3 and 1-1 in the CBC Mad River.
The Falcons had 595 yards of total offense, including 461 yards on the ground.
Jonathan Alder 28, Urbana 21: Pioneers senior Cashton Wheeler returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter and held a late charge from the Hillclimbers to remain unbeaten in the CBC Kenton Trail.
Urbana (1-6, 0-1) had the ball inside the Jonathan Alder 10-yard line twice in the fourth quarter, but turned the ball over on downs each time. Hillclimbers junior quarterback Grady Lantz threw for 230 yards and two TDs.
Kenton Ridge 49, Tecumseh 20: The Cougars led 28-0 at the half to beat their Clark County rivals for the third straight season. KR improved to 5-2 and 1-1 in the CBC Kenton Trail.
Cougars senior Caleb Hall scored three TDs, including an 85-yard kickoff return TD. Senior Xavier White returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD and returned a punt 40 yards for a TD. Cougars junior Brody Runkle and sophomore Aiden Abston each ran for scores for the Cougars.
Arrows senior Noah Carl rushed for two TDs and Devin Berner added another for Tecumseh (2-5, 0-2).
Indian Lake 45, Shawnee 0: Lakers running back Noah Shirk rushed for 93 yards and three TDs as Indian Lake cruised to a CBC Mad River victory.
The Braves fell to 0-7 and 0-2 in the CBC Mad River.
North Union 14, Benjamin Logan 13: The Wildcats improved to 4-3 and 1-1 in the CBC Mad River. The Raiders fell to 3-4 and 1-1 in the division.
London 48, Bellefontaine 0: The Red Raiders improved their regular season winning streak to 30 straight games dating back to week 8 of the 2022 season.