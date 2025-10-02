High School Football Week 7 Preview: Lakota East at Middletown meet in key GMC game

Here are preview capsules from games within the Journal-News coverage area:

Lakota West (3–3) at Colerain (1–5)

Lakota West’s defense has rounded into form the past few weeks, and the Firebirds will try to keep that momentum on the road as they chase late-season GMC positioning. West’s offense has leaned on efficiency and field position, a formula that plays well against a Colerain team still finding its footing but coming off a needed win. The Cardinals’ best path is to shorten the game with the run.

Mason (3–3) at Fairfield (3–3)

It’s a swing game for both in the GMC pecking order. Mason’s front seven has been sturdy enough to force long fields, and the Comets will want to grind drives to keep Fairfield’s athletes from finding space. The Indians have big-play pop but must avoid stalled series and pre-snap penalties that have undercut momentum. Expect a possession battle with playoff points hanging in the balance.

Lakota East (4–2) at Middletown (5–1)

Stylistic contrast headlines this one. The Middies’ discipline on the edges will determine how well they blunt the Thunderhawks’ perimeter game. If Lakota East stays ahead of the sticks, it becomes a fourth-quarter coin flip, if not, Middletown’s balance could take over. The Middies sport the best defense in the GMC.

Hamilton (1–5) at Princeton (5–1)

Princeton’s defense has been opportunistic, and the Vikings have turned takeaways into quick points during a five-game conference run. Hamilton’s physicality can travel, but the Big Blue must finish red-zone trips and avoid third-and-long against Princeton’s pass rush. Field position and special teams are critical if Hamilton is to stay competitive.

Fenwick (3–3) at Badin (6–0)

Badin has rolled through the early slate with a suffocating defense and a methodical offense that rarely beats itself. Fenwick enters at .500 and knows the margins are thin: win first down, flip field position, and limit Badin’s ball-control possessions. Rivalry juice usually tightens this one, but Badin’s form has been consistent. Turnovers will tell.

Ross (2–4) at Edgewood (2–4)

A trench war in Butler County. Both teams prefer run-first identities and tempo control, and both have shown flashes without sustaining them for four quarters. Third-and-short execution and fourth-down decisions loom large, and whichever staff steals an extra series with a takeaway or special-teams play likely walks off with an important midseason win.

Bellbrook (3–3) at Franklin (1–5)

Bellbrook’s defense has stabilized after a rugged early run, and the Golden Eagles will try to stack stops while leaning on a patient ground game. Franklin got a league win last week and will try to bottle that momentum at home, where its opportunistic defense has created short fields. Expect a physical SWBL Southwestern tilt.

Eaton (2–4) at Monroe (1–5)

Eaton owns one of the SWBL’s more balanced profiles despite the record and will probe Monroe vertically to keep the Hornets from crowding the box. Monroe’s best script features long, clock-eating drives that keep Eaton’s offense cold. If the Eagles hit explosives early, Monroe will be forced to chase the game.

Madison (1–5) at Valley View (5–1)

Valley View has reasserted itself behind a fast-starting offense and a defense that tightens in the red zone. Madison’s chance is to turn this into a low-possession grinder by converting third downs and finishing with points on every trip. The Spartans are deep enough to lean on a relentless pace if it becomes a track meet.

Carlisle (4–2) at Waynesville (2–4)

Carlisle’s ground game has been productive, and the Indians are most dangerous when they’re on schedule and living in second-and-short. Waynesville has shown punch in spots and can flip the script with chunk plays if Carlisle overcommits. Whichever side wins first down will control tempo — and likely the scoreboard.

Kings (5–1) at Little Miami (1–5)

Kings enters with league-title aspirations and a defense that has tightened since Week 1. The Knights will try to seize control early and force Little Miami to throw into unfavorable downs. The Panthers’ path runs through special-teams spark and a few explosives to keep Kings honest.

Springboro (3–3) at Beavercreek (3–3)

Even records, different routes to them. Springboro’s defense is better than the raw points allowed suggest and has lived on third-down wins. The Panthers need a clean first quarter after last week’s tight loss against Springfield. Beavercreek has made a leap but must create extra possessions and avoid negative plays against an aggressive front. The GWOC standings could start to separate here.

Northwest (2–3) at Talawanda (6–0)

Non-league momentum meets an unbeaten start. Talawanda’s offense has stacked points while the defense has kept games manageable. Northwest arrives with speed at the skill spots and enough defense to make this uncomfortable if it turns into a track meet. If Talawanda controls the clock and limits explosives, the Braves can stay perfect.

Purcell Marian (2–4) at New Miami (2–4)

Purcell Marian has shown flashes of a dynamic passing game but has struggled to finish drives against winning teams. The Cavaliers will want early rhythm throws and a couple of takeaways to tilt the math. New Miami counters with grit and home-field energy, and the Vikings’ best formula involves run balance and keeping Purcell’s receivers in front. A few possession swings — returns, fourth-down stops — should decide it.

Lebanon (4–2) at Milford (1–5)

Lebanon has leaned on toughness at the point of attack and timely shots downfield. The Warriors will want to dictate terms at the line and keep Milford’s offense behind schedule. The Eagles can still score in bunches when in rhythm, but protecting the passer and winning early downs has been the challenge. Expect tempo swings — whoever strings together stops first gains control.