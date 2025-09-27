High School Football Week 6 Scores: Centerville gets first win, Marion Local streak hits 70

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 6
Friday’s Results
Alter 47, Fenwick 7
Anna 42, Delphos St. John’s 0
Ansonia 38, Twin Valley South 7
Badin 45, Chaminade Julienne 14
Brookville 41, Carlisle 7
Butler 31, Greenville 6
Centerville 36, Beavercreek 0
Coldwater 63, Parkway 19
Colerain 34, Sycamore 24
Elder 23, St. Xavier 13
Fairborn 51, West Carrollton 8
Fairmont 37, Miamisburg 3
Fort Loramie 37, Spencerville 14
Fort Recovery 20, New Bremen 13
Franklin 23, Monroe 16
Greeneview 19, Cedarville 14
Indian Lake 17, North Union 14
Lakota East 34, Fairfield 7
Lakota West 27, Middletown 13
Lima Bath 42, Elida 17
London 47, Urbana 0
Loveland 42, Walnut Hills 12
Marion Local 20, Versailles 19
Moeller 42, La Salle 7
North College Hill 52, Belmont 20
Oak Hills 42, Hamilton 32
Roger Bacon 13, Danville 37
Springfield 14, Springboro 7
St. Henry 45, Minster 0
St. Marys 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 3
Summit Country Day 30, Gamble Montessori 8
Talawanda 38, Ross 8
Tri-County North 54, Dixie 19
Tri-Village 70, Mississinawa Valley 7
Troy 35, Stebbins 7
Turpin 49, West Clermont 14
Valley View 20, Oakwood 19
Wapakoneta 42, Van Wert 28
Wayne 45, Northmont 6
West Jefferson 42, Northeastern 36, OT
Western Hills 20, Hughes 14, OT
Wilmington 42, Western Brown 14
Xenia 42, Piqua 21
Thursday’s Results
Dunbar 26, Ponitz 0
Tippecanoe 62, Sidney 0
Wednesday’s Results
Stivers 30, Jefferson Township 12
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
About the Author