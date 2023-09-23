High school football Week 6 Scoreboard

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Sports
By Staff Report
46 minutes ago
X

Friday’s Results

Aiken 14, Woodward 8

Alter 42, Carroll 0

Anderson 20, Winton Woods 13

Ansonia 30, Twin Valley South 19

Anna 39, Delphos St. John’s 0

Badin 28, Fenwick 3

Bellbrook 38, Edgewood 17

Ben Logan 19, Northwestern 13

Bethel-Tate 26, East Clinton 16

Blanchester 46, Clermont Northeastern 7

Brookville 35, Carlisle 7

Butler 24, Tippecanoe 19

Cedarville 62, Madison Plains 17

Celina 24, Elida 12

Centerville 16, Springboro 6

CHCA 48, Norwood 18

Clinton-Massie 17, Wilmington 14

Coldwater 40, Parkway 6

Defiance 46, Kenton 18

Dixie 29, Bradford 28

Eaton 42, Middletown Madison 7

Elder 32, St. Xavier 31, OT

Fairborn 28, Xenia 21

Fairmont 10, Springfield 7

Finneytown 30, Deer Park 29, OT

Fort Loramie 34, Talawanda 19

Franklin 28, Monroe 14

Greeneview 48, Greenon 0

Hamilton 31, Fairfield 28, OT

Harrison 33, Campbell County (KY) 7

Indian Hill 42, Madeira 21

Indian Lake 34, Graham 7

Jackson 49, Washington C.H. 21

Jonathan Alder 41, Urbana 33

Kenton Ridge 31, Tecumseh 8

Kings 21, West Clermont 7

Lakota East 21, Colerain 6

Lakota West 34, Sycamore 14

Lebanon 14, Turpin 11

Lehman Catholic 31, Bethel 27

Lima Bath 28, Ottawa-Glandorf 21

London 36, Bellefontaine 6

Loveland 35, Walnut Hills 0

Marion Local 14, Versailles 13

Mason 17, Middletown 14

McNicholas 35, Chaminade Julienne 0

Miami Trace 29, McClain 20

Milford 28, Little Miami 0

Milton-Union 28, Miami East 25

Minster 7, St. Henry 2

Moeller 28, La Salle 20

Mt. Healthy 49, Northwest 14

National Trail 33, Arcanum 19

New Bremen 35, Fort Recovery 7

New Richmond 49, Goshen 13

Preble Shawnee 48, Mississinawa Valley 6

Princeton 14, Oak Hills 7

Purcell Marian 44, Summit Country Day 14

Riverside 49, Troy Christian 0

Roger Bacon 48, North College Hill 2

Sidney 49, Greenville 7

Southeastern 41, Catholic Central 22

Springfield Shawnee 17, North Union 13

St. Marys 21, Van Wert 19

Stebbins 23, West Carrollton 20

Taylor 21, Mariemont 18

Triad 31, Fairbanks 18

Tri-Village 55, Tri-County North 20

Trotwood-Madison 70, Belmont 0

Troy 14, Piqua 0

Valley View 49, Oakwood 0

Wapakoneta 42, Lima Shawnee 6

Wayne 49, Beavercreek 27

Waynesville 30, Ross 7

West Jefferson 33, Mechanicsburg 7

West Liberty-Salem 42, Northeastern 7

Western Brown 51, Batavia 47

Western Hills 44, Hughes 28

Thursday’s Results

Meadowdale 56, Ponitz 0

Miamisburg 36, Northmont 33

In Other News
1
Badin handles Fenwick, ups regular-season winning streak to 34
2
McCoy: Reds lose to Pirates, fall further behind Cubs for final playoff...
3
No Super Bowl rematch vs. Rams. Bengals ‘just need a win’ after 0-2...
4
Archdeacon: ‘That’s our quarterback’ — Gabbert has Miami on verge of...
5
Miami University guarding against overconfidence in first game since...

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top