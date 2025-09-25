High School Football Week 6 Schedule: Springfield at Springboro, Oakwood at Valley View, Middletown at Lakota West

Week 5
All games scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Central Buckeye Conference
Friday, Sept. 26
Kenton Ridge at Bellefontaine
Benjamin Logan at Graham
Indian Lake at North Union
Northwestern at Shawnee
Jonathan Alder at Tecumseh
London at Urbana
Dayton City League
Wednesday, Sept. 24
Jefferson Township at Stivers, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 25
Dunbar at Ponitz, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 26
Thurgood Marshall at Meadowdale
Belmont at North College Hill
Greater Catholic League Co-ed
Friday, Sept. 26
Badin at Chaminade Julienne
Alter at Fenwick
Carroll at McNicholas
Greater Miami Conference
Friday, Sept. 26
Sycamore at Colerain
Fairfield at Lakota East
Middletown at Lakota West
Princeton at Mason
Hamilton at Oak Hills
Greater Western Ohio Conference
Friday, Sept. 26
Beavercreek at Centerville
Fairmont at Miamisburg
Springfield at Springboro
Northmont at Wayne
Miami Valley League
Thursday, Sept. 25
Sidney at Tippecanoe
Friday, Sept. 26
Butler at Greenville
Xenia at Piqua
Stebbins at Troy
Fairborn at West Carrollton
Midwest Athletic Conference
Friday, Sept. 26
Versailles at Marion Local
St. Henry at Minster
Coldwater at Parkway
New Bremen at Fort Recovery
Delphos St. John’s at Anna
Ohio Heritage Conference
Friday, Sept. 26
Cedarville at Greeneview
Catholic Central at Madison Plains
Greenon at Southeastern
Mechanicsburg at Triad
Northeastern at West Jefferson
Fairbanks at West Liberty-Salem
Southwestern Buckeye League
Friday, Sept. 26
Edgewood at Bellbrook
Carlisle at Brookville
Middletown Madison at Eaton
Franklin at Monroe
Ross at Talawanda
Oakwood at Valley View
Dayton Christian at Waynesville
Three Rivers Conference
Friday, Sept. 26
Troy Christian at Covington
Milton-Union at Lehman Catholic
Miami East at Northridge
Bethel at Riverside
Western Ohio Athletic Conference
Friday, Sept. 26
National Trail at Arcanum
Preble Shawnee at Bradford
Tri-County North at Dixie
Mississinawa Valley at Tri-Village
Ansonia at Twin Valley South
Other games
Indianapolis Cathedral (Ind.) at Trotwood
Kings at Lebanon