High School Football Week 6 Preview: Fairfield at Lakota East, Middletown at Lakota West

Here is a full set of preview capsules for each contest in the Journal-News coverage area:

Ross at Talawanda

Talawanda’s unbeaten start (5-0) has been powered by a rushing attack and opportunistic defense, and the Brave look to keep the momentum churning on Homecoming. Ross (2-3) arrives needing a bounceback after a marginal loss at Harrison. Turnovers and the line of scrimmage should decide this one — Talawanda’s run game and short-field efficiency versus Ross’s ability to force mistakes will determine whether the host stays perfect.

Fairfield at Lakota East

Lakota East (3-2) has found more offensive traction and will be expected to assert tempo at home. Fairfield (3-2) is coming off an impressive win against Lakota West. This is a battle of two programs vying to stay in the top half of the Greater Miami Conference.

Middletown at Lakota West

Middletown (5-0) has shown that it can play with physicality and takes advantage of opponents’ miscues. The Middies’ defense has created turnovers that lead to short fields. Lakota West (2-3) has lost two in a row and must find a way to disrupt Middletown’s timing and generate plays by getting pressure and containing the perimeter. Expect Middletown to rely on ball control and complementary special teams, while Lakota West will chase turnovers and big-play opportunities to flip field position.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Franklin at Monroe

Monroe (1-4) has shown flashes on offense but remains streaky, while Franklin (0-5) is trying to end a difficult stretch. This will be a physical contest up front, with the team that wins the line of scrimmage and avoids costly penalties should control the clock and the scoreboard. Don’t be surprised if special teams play — field position and returns — decides this game.

Princeton at Mason Princeton (4-1) comes in with a resume that includes quality wins and an offense capable of striking quickly. Mason (3-2) counters with size up front and playmakers on special teams who can flip momentum. Expect Princeton to use efficient passing and ball control to shorten Mason’s possessions, while Mason will aim to win the line of scrimmage and test Princeton’s depth. Little Miami at Winton Woods Winton Woods (4-1) enters as the favorite after several dominant offensive performances. Little Miami (1-4) will need to slow the tempo, win the possession battle and create short fields — because Winton Woods’ quick-strike capability can turn a game fast.

Hamilton at Oak Hills

Oak Hills (2-3) has kept games close with a defense that fights for points on turnovers. Hamilton (1-4) is searching for consistent offensive production. The winner will likely be the team that controls the line of scrimmage and converts short drives into touchdowns. Expect a physical, low-scoring affair where penalties and clock management could decide the final outcome.

Edgewood at Bellbrook

Bellbrook (2-3) has alternated strong wins with difficult setbacks, while Edgewood (2-3) has shown it can score but has been vulnerable to momentum swings. This one could come down to special teams and the turnover battle — with the team that protects the football and wins the kicking game will likely leave with an edge.

Madison at Eaton

Both teams enter trying to snap losing stretches, and this contest will turn on fundamentals — ball security, blocking on the edges and consistent placekicking. Madison (1-4) will try to keep the chains moving and limit explosive plays, while Eaton (1-4) needs to get its running game established to control tempo.

Carlisle at Brookville

Brookville (5-0) has opened the season strongly and will look to continue its unbeaten run at home. Carlisle (4-1) is a disciplined unit that wins with physical play and sound fundamentals. Expect a matchup featuring power football, where red-zone execution and turnover avoidance will be critical.

Dayton Christian at Waynesville

Dayton Christian (4-1) brings momentum and a balanced attack to Waynesville, which has struggled to find consistent stops this season. Waynesville (1-4) will need to generate big plays on defense and special teams, otherwise Dayton Christian’s efficiency on offense and strong third-down play should control the clock.

Badin at Chaminade Julienne

Badin (5-0) is one of the area’s hottest teams, boasting a high-powered offense and stingy defense. Chaminade Julienne (0-5) enters searching for answers. CJ will try schematic adjustments and opportunistic defense to create short fields, but Badin’s depth and execution make it a heavy favorite.

Alter at Fenwick

Alter (3-2) has shown an ability to hit timely big plays, while Fenwick (3-2) relies on a methodical, balanced offense and disciplined defense. This one could come down to which team wins the trenches and handles third-and-long, while clock management may also play a role late.

Springfield at Springboro

Springboro (3-2) has more depth and typically controls tempo, but Springfield (2-3) can score quickly and has shown it will not back down. Expect a back-and-forth game where turnovers and red-zone defenses could decide this one. Springboro’s Homecoming atmosphere should give it a slight edge, but Springfield’s ability to make explosive plays keeps this one in reach.