High school football: Week 5 scores

Sports
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
26 minutes ago
PREP RESULTS

Football

Week 5

Friday’s Results

CHCA 38, Aiken 0

Clinton-Massie 34, Monroe 6

Edgewood 31, Chaminade Julienne 13

Fairfield 10, Lakota West 7

Hillsboro 50, Ponitz 14

Hughes 28, Clark Montessori 0

Lima Bath 48, Kenton 6

Marion Local 40, New Bremen 7

Mason 28, Hamilton 21

Middletown 62, Sycamore 0

Preble Shawnee 49, Arcanum 13

Springboro 35, Northmont 7

Springfield 35, Centerville 0

St. Henry 28, Anna 7

Tippecanoe 42, Butler 0

Tri-County North 41, Bradford 0

Tri-Village 55, Ansonia 22

Troy 52, Fairborn 7

Versailles 43, Parkway 7

Wapakoneta 42, St. Marys 7

West Jefferson 41, Catholic Central 7

Xenia 52, Sidney 7

Thursday’s Results

Dunbar 26, Belmont 20

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

Travis Erickson