High school football: Week 5 scores

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 5
Friday’s Results
CHCA 38, Aiken 0
Clinton-Massie 34, Monroe 6
Edgewood 31, Chaminade Julienne 13
Fairfield 10, Lakota West 7
Hillsboro 50, Ponitz 14
Hughes 28, Clark Montessori 0
Lima Bath 48, Kenton 6
Marion Local 40, New Bremen 7
Mason 28, Hamilton 21
Middletown 62, Sycamore 0
Preble Shawnee 49, Arcanum 13
Springboro 35, Northmont 7
Springfield 35, Centerville 0
St. Henry 28, Anna 7
Tippecanoe 42, Butler 0
Tri-County North 41, Bradford 0
Tri-Village 55, Ansonia 22
Troy 52, Fairborn 7
Versailles 43, Parkway 7
Wapakoneta 42, St. Marys 7
West Jefferson 41, Catholic Central 7
Xenia 52, Sidney 7
Thursday’s Results
Dunbar 26, Belmont 20
