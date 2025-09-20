High school football: Week 5 scores

Week 5

Friday’s Results

CHCA 38, Aiken 0

Clinton-Massie 34, Monroe 6

Edgewood 31, Chaminade Julienne 13

Fairfield 10, Lakota West 7

Hillsboro 50, Ponitz 14

Hughes 28, Clark Montessori 0

Lima Bath 48, Kenton 6

Marion Local 40, New Bremen 7

Mason 28, Hamilton 21

Middletown 62, Sycamore 0

Preble Shawnee 49, Arcanum 13

Springboro 35, Northmont 7

Springfield 35, Centerville 0

St. Henry 28, Anna 7

Tippecanoe 42, Butler 0

Tri-County North 41, Bradford 0

Tri-Village 55, Ansonia 22

Troy 52, Fairborn 7

Versailles 43, Parkway 7

Wapakoneta 42, St. Marys 7

West Jefferson 41, Catholic Central 7

Xenia 52, Sidney 7

Thursday’s Results

Dunbar 26, Belmont 20

