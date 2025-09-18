High School Football Week 5 Preview: Hamilton looks to get back on track against Mason

Lakota West at Fairfield

Fairfield (2-2, 2-1 GMC) has stacked back-to-back league wins and has allowed just 28 points in three GMC games. Lakota West (2-2, 2-1) is looking to rebound after a 27–10 loss to Princeton. Expect a field-position game between defenses that have mostly kept league foes in check.

Mason at Hamilton

Mason (2-2, 2-1 GMC) has strung together two straight GMC wins. Hamilton (1-3, 1-2) has dropped two in a row and is seeking a spark at home. Turnovers and special teams could swing what profiles as a possession battle.

Lakota East at Princeton

Princeton (3-1, 3-0 GMC) has ripped off three straight league wins while yielding only a dozen points in GMC play. Lakota East (3-1, 2-1) comes in off a 31–27 win at Hamilton and has scored 115 points overall through four weeks. This is a battle between the GMC’s top two offenses.

Middletown at Sycamore

Middletown (4-0, 3-0 GMC) touts a defense that has allowed just 31 points all season — the best in the GMC. Sycamore (0-4, 0-3) is still searching for its first win and offensive rhythm in league play. If the Middies control early downs again, they’re tough to chase.

Monroe at Clinton-Massie

Clinton-Massie (3-1) has a resume that includes a 14–7 win at Coldwater and a 49–7 rout of Blanchester. Monroe (1-3) just picked up its first victory — a 35–8 win over Ponitz — and now faces a perennial D-IV contender.

Chaminade Julienne at Edgewood

CJ (0-4) has been outscored 167–14 through four weeks. Edgewood (1-3) stopped a three-game slide with a 28–14 win over Fenwick and will try to grind behind its run game at home.

Ross at Harrison

Harrison (3-1) has won three straight since a one-point season-opening loss and just rolled Western Hills 48–8. Ross (2-2) is coming off a one-score loss to Wilmington and will try to control tempo.

Brookville at Madison

The Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0 SWBL Buckeye) are unbeaten and allowing about 10 points a game. Their league opener was a 35–7 win over Waynesville. Madison (1-3, 0-0) opens conference play and looks to bounce back after falling to Dayton Christian.

Oakwood at Waynesville

Oakwood (4-0, 1-0 SWBL Buckeye) has piled up 166 points through four weeks and handled Eaton 34–7 in the league opener. Waynesville (1-3, 0-1) must slow a Lumberjacks offense that’s been efficient in the red zone.

Carlisle at Franklin

Carlisle (3-1) took its first loss last week to Valley View but has been solid defensively overall. Franklin (0-4) seeks its first win after a 35–10 setback to Talawanda. Rivalry urgency should keep this tight early.

Bishop Hartley at Badin

Badin (4-0) stayed perfect with a 38–21 road win over DeSales. The Rams are averaging over 40 a game. Hartley (3-1) has won two straight since Week 2 and makes a measuring-stick trip to Hamilton.

Fenwick at Mount Healthy

Fenwick (2-2) looks to rebound after falling at home against Edgewood. Mount Healthy (0-4) is still chasing its first win under the lights after a rugged nonleague slate.

Talawanda at Carroll

Talawanda (4-0) is unbeaten and coming off a 35–10 win over Franklin. Carroll (1-3) lost to Northwest and needs a quick start to keep pace with the Brave offense.

Anderson at Kings

This ECC headliner pits Anderson on the road against Kings. Anderson (4-0, 3-0 ECC) has scored 187 points (46 per game) and beat Lebanon 36–10 last week. Kings (4-0, 3-0) has allowed just 35 all season and blanked West Clermont. Strength-on-strength — it’s the Raptors’ tempo against the Knights’ defense.

Lebanon at Little Miami

Lebanon (3-1, 2-1 ECC) seeks a bounce-back after falling to Anderson. Little Miami (1-3, 1-2) is fresh off a 33–0 shutout of Walnut Hills. The Panthers’ path is to shorten the game and avoid third-and-long.

Dayton Christian at New Miami

Dayton Christian (3-1) has won three straight since Week 1 and just put up 39 at Madison. New Miami (2-2) evened its record up behind a 31–0 win at Fayetteville-Perry. The Vikings aim to make it a line-of-scrimmage game.

Springboro at Northmont

Springboro (2-2, 0-1 GWOC) dropped its league opener at Wayne and now visits a Northmont (0-4, 0-1) team that’s been shut out the last two weeks. If the Panthers steady the run defense, they’re in good shape. The Thunderbolts need explosive plays to flip the script.