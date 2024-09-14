High School Football Week 4 Scoreboard

Friday’s Results
Anderson 41, Lebanon 7
Ansonia 28, Arcanum 14
Badin 21, Bishop Ready 14
Bellbrook 63, Ponitz 0
Bellefontaine 49, Ben Logan 0
Belmont 42, Gamble Montessori 8
Butler 41, Greenville 7
Carroll 23, Northwest 20, 3OT
Celina 23, Lima Shawnee 3
Centerville 31, Fairmont 28
Chaminade-Julienne 26, Franklin 7
CHCA 27, Worthington Christian 20
Cin. College Prep 50, Cin. Country Day 42
Clark Montessori 26, Norwood 12
Clinton-Massie 56, Blanchester 15
Col. East 52, Thurgood Marshall 0
Coldwater 34, Anna 18
Covington 45, Troy Christian 0
Dayton Christian 41, New Miami 7
Defiance 41, Van Wert 14
Eaton 34, Oakwood 7
Edgewood 34, Talawanda 14
Fairbanks 50, Catholic Central 13
Fenwick 28, Aiken 14
Fort Loramie 28, Crestview 21
Greeneview 22, West Jefferson 7
Hamilton 7, Mason 3
Harrison 49, Western Hills 0
Indian Hill 48, Mariemont 0
Indian Lake 47, Tecumseh 6
Jonathan Alder 35, North Union 0
Kenton Ridge 27, Northwestern 21, OT
Kings 28, West Clermont 10
La Salle 7, Central (KY) 6
Lakota West 50, Fairfield 14
Lehman Catholic 35, Milton-Union 27
Lima Bath 42, Kenton 35
Lima Central Catholic 35, Allen East 7
Little Miami 20, Walnut Hills 14
London 54, Springfield Shawnee 0
Madison-Plains 38, Triad 14
Marion Local 71, Delphos St. John’s 0
McNicholas 27, Roger Bacon 6
Mechanicsburg 42, Cedarville 6
Middletown 36, Sycamore 0
Middletown Madison 42, Meadowdale 12
Milford 19, Loveland 12
Minster 42, Parkway 21
Monroe 26, Hughes 20, OT
Mount Healthy 20, Taft 16
National Trail 47, Bradford 7
New Richmond 35, Clermont Northeastern 3
Northeastern 53, Greenon 16
Northmont 20, Beavercreek 15
Northridge 28, Miami East 10
Oak Hills 45, Colerain 13
Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Elida 7
Portsmouth Notre Dame 12, MVCA 9
Princeton 17, Lakota East 16
Purcell Marian 16, KIPP Academy 14
Reading 31, Finneytown 0
Riverside 20, Bethel 13
SBEP 37, Summit Country Day 7
Sidney 37, Fairborn 27
Springboro 28, Wayne 6
Springfield 40, Miamisburg 9
St. Henry 48, Fort Recovery 14
St. Xavier 31, Withrow 7
Taylor 47, Deer Park 13
Tippecanoe 35, Piqua 10
Tri-County North 15, Dixie 14
Tri-Village 41, Mississinawa Valley 6
Troy 48, West Carrollton 7
Urbana 43, Graham 0
Valley View 50, Carlisle 20
Versailles 18, New Bremen 17
Wapakoneta 28, St. Marys 14
Waynesville 56, Brookville 29
West Liberty-Salem 41, Southeastern 0
Wilmington 35, Ross 21
Winton Woods 31, Turpin 0
Wyoming 35, Madeira 7
Xenia 49, Stebbins 6
Thursday’s Results
Alter 10, Trotwood 7
Preble Shawnee 48, Twin Valley South 7
About the Author