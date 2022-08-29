High School Football Week 3 Schedule

Below is the high school football schedule for area teams in Week 3:
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
Oakwood at Milton-Union
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2
Clinton-Massie at Fenwick
Badin at Withrow
Meadowdale vs. Alter at Miamisburg
Thurgood Marshall at Carroll
Northwest at Chaminade Julienne
»RELATED: WEEK 2 SCOREBOARD
Pickerington Central at Wayne
Gahanna Lincoln at Centerville
La Salle at Fairmont
Northmont at Hilliard Davidson
Miamisburg at Harrison
Trotwood-Madison at Springfield
Ponitz at Beavercreek
Anderson at Lebanon
Northridge at Carlisle
Ansonia at Dixie
Madison at Troy Christian
National Trail at Preble-Shawnee
Blanchester at Waynesville
Tecumseh at Bellbrook
Brookville at Tipp City Bethel
Talawanda at Eaton
Franklin at Edgewood
Monroe at Western Brown
Valley View at Ross
Butler at Tippecanoe
Sidney at Greenville
Troy at Piqua
Fairborn at Xenia
Stebbins at West Carrollton
Dunbar at Lima Senior
Belmont at Riverview East
St. Henry at Anna
Minster at Marion Local
Coldwater at Fort Recovery
New Bremen at Parkway
Delphos St. John’s at Versailles
Deer Park at New Miami
Fairfield at Colerain
Hamilton at Middletown
Princeton at Lakota East
Lakota West at Sycamore
Oak Hills at Mason
Kenton Ridge at Benjamin Logan
Urbana at Cols. Northland
Miami East at Spr. Northwestern
Graham at Spr. Shawnee
West Liberty-Salem at Spr. Catholic Central
Spr. Northeastern at Greeneview
Mechanicsburg at Madison Plains
Fairbanks at Southeastern
Cedarville at Triad
Greenon at West Jefferson
Mississinawa Valley at Arcanum
Tri-County North at Dayton Christian
Ansonia at Dixie
Twin Valley South at Tri-Village
Lehman Catholic at Waynesville-Goshen
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
About the Author