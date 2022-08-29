journal-news logo
High School Football Week 3 Schedule

Springfield defeated St. Louis De Smet Jesuit 29-22 in Indianapolis on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By
1 hour ago

Below is the high school football schedule for area teams in Week 3:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1

Oakwood at Milton-Union

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2

Clinton-Massie at Fenwick

Badin at Withrow

Meadowdale vs. Alter at Miamisburg

Thurgood Marshall at Carroll

Northwest at Chaminade Julienne

Pickerington Central at Wayne

Gahanna Lincoln at Centerville

La Salle at Fairmont

Northmont at Hilliard Davidson

Miamisburg at Harrison

Trotwood-Madison at Springfield

Ponitz at Beavercreek

Anderson at Lebanon

Northridge at Carlisle

Ansonia at Dixie

Madison at Troy Christian

National Trail at Preble-Shawnee

Blanchester at Waynesville

Tecumseh at Bellbrook

Brookville at Tipp City Bethel

Talawanda at Eaton

Franklin at Edgewood

Monroe at Western Brown

Valley View at Ross

Butler at Tippecanoe

Sidney at Greenville

Troy at Piqua

Fairborn at Xenia

Stebbins at West Carrollton

Dunbar at Lima Senior

Belmont at Riverview East

St. Henry at Anna

Minster at Marion Local

Coldwater at Fort Recovery

New Bremen at Parkway

Delphos St. John’s at Versailles

Deer Park at New Miami

Fairfield at Colerain

Hamilton at Middletown

Princeton at Lakota East

Lakota West at Sycamore

Oak Hills at Mason

Kenton Ridge at Benjamin Logan

Urbana at Cols. Northland

Miami East at Spr. Northwestern

Graham at Spr. Shawnee

West Liberty-Salem at Spr. Catholic Central

Spr. Northeastern at Greeneview

Mechanicsburg at Madison Plains

Fairbanks at Southeastern

Cedarville at Triad

Greenon at West Jefferson

Mississinawa Valley at Arcanum

Tri-County North at Dayton Christian

Ansonia at Dixie

Twin Valley South at Tri-Village

Lehman Catholic at Waynesville-Goshen

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

