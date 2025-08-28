High School Football Week 2 Preview: Lakota West looks to bounce back against Mason as GMC league play begins

Here are preview capsules of every Butler and Warren County contest this week:

Talawanda at Meadowdale (Thurs.)

Talawanda (1-0) comes off a record-breaking opener behind senior running back Lance Cantrell’s 423 yards and five scores. The Brave look to keep the momentum rolling against a Meadowdale (0-1) team still searching for stability. A Thursday night stage will give Talawanda another chance to showcase its explosive offense.

Fairfield at Middletown

The Indians (0-1) showed that their can have offensive balance led by senior quarterback Dominic Back. The Middies (1-0) are fresh off a 28-20 victory over Troy and will lean on their physicality up front in this GMC showdown.

Mason at Lakota West

Mason (0-1) will take its “Be the First” culture against a Lakota West (0-1) team hungry to bounce back from an opening loss against St. Xavier. Discipline and depth could decide this one.

Edgewood at Springboro

The Cougars (0-1) will try to control tempo and the line of scrimmage, while the Panthers (1-0) counter with size and athleticism on both sides. Execution in the trenches is key.

Monroe at Fenwick

Monroe (0-1) and Fenwick (0-1) look to bounce back from season-opening losses and are to prove that they’re ready to take the next step.

Hamilton at Sycamore

Big Blue flashed promise in Week 1 against rival Badin, and they’ll get a GMC test at Sycamore (0-1). Quarterback Jayden McClain’s growth is central for Hamilton (0-1), while the Aviators will attempt to break out from their 44-7 loss to Kings. A fast start could be vital for Hamilton coach Arvie Crouch’s club on the road.

Oak Hills at Lakota East

Oak Hills (1-0) showed resilience in Week 1 and looks to take another step against an explosive and energetic Lakota East (1-0) squad on both sides of the ball. This matchup includes two of the three undefeated GMC teams.

Badin at Dixie Heights (Ky.)

The Rams (1-0) travel south after a convincing rivalry win over Hamilton. Badin coach Nick Yordy’s group will lean on toughness and depth after getting banged up last week. Dixie Heights (0-1) offers athleticism and home-field advantage in what sets up as a measuring-stick non-league tilt.

Manchester at New Miami

New Miami (0-1) gets a winnable home opportunity as it continues to rebuild. The Vikings’ youth movement is learning on the fly, and Friday provides a chance to build confidence against a Manchester (1-0) team coming off a 12-0 win over Fayetteville-Perry.

Ross at Thurgood Marshall

The Rams (0-1) nearly toppled Wyoming in Week 1 and now face a Thurgood (0-1) team that was blanked by Purcell Marian. Ross will try to pound the ball and limit possessions, while the Cougars look to turn the game into a track meet.

Loveland at Lebanon

Lebanon (1-0) is physical up front and will challenge a Loveland (0-1) squad still finding its footing. The Warriors’ home opener is a chance to establish momentum before diving deeper into ECC play.

Turpin at Little Miami

Little Miami (0-1) opens at home after a long trip to Jackson in Week 1. Turpin (0-1) brings a balanced attack and discipline, while Nate Mahon’s Panthers look to impose their own style and prove they can close out tight games.

Winton Woods at Kings

A heavyweight ECC clash looms. Winton Woods (1-0) athleticism and defensive front meet Kings (1-0) and its high-powered offense in a game with conference title implications as early as Week 2. Expect playoff intensity.

Madison at Madeira

The Mohawks (0-1) seek to bounce back on the road after a tough opener in new head coach Even Crim’s debut. Madeira (0-1) will bounce back from its 42-14 loss to Batavia.

Greeneview at Waynesville

Sophomore quarterback Gregory Marlow leads Waynesville (0-1) against a Greeneview (1-0) squad with tradition and toughness. The Spartans’ growth will be tested against a physical Rams front.

Miami East at Carlisle

Carlisle (1-0) looks to keep momentum after a strong Week 1 start. Miami East (1-0) will counter with size, but the Indians’ execution and tempo could make the difference.

Valley View at Franklin

The Spartans (0-1) went toe-to-toe against Coldwater in a 49-48 overtime loss in Week 1. Franklin (0-1), shut out in its opener, has to find offense quickly. The Spartans’ experience makes them favorites, but rivalry energy could keep it close.