High school football Week 13 roundup: Marion Local wins 76th straight, advances to face St. Henry in regional final

They’ll face St. Henry - a 49-12 winner over Cedarville- in the Region 28 final next week at a site to be determined.

Four-time defending state champion Marion Local beat the Redskins 21-14 in Week 3.

Other scores:

D-IV, Region 16

Valley View 31, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 15: The Spartans scored 15 second half points to pull away, advancing to the Region 16 final. They’ll play top-seeded Indian Hill - which beat Cin. Taft 25-19 - at a site to be determined.

D-VI, Region 24

Coldwater 48, Tri-Village 29: Cavaliers quarterback Karsyn Homan rushed for three scores and threw a TD pass to Cadin Obringer for defending state champion Coldwater (9-4)

Derek Dues had two TD runs and Karter Freed added another for the Cavaliers, who advanced to play MAC rival Anna in the D-VI, Region 24 final. The Rockets beat Coldwater 14-7 in Week 4.

D-I, Region 4

Cin. Elder 32, Princeton 30: Trailing by seven points with a minute remaining, Jackson Ruth scored on a 75-yard TD pass from Kaden Estep to cut the lead to one point, but the Panthers 2-point conversion attempt failed. Elder recovered the ensuing onside kick and Adam Re hit a 22-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining to give the Panthers the comeback win.

St. Xavier 17, Moeller 13: Bombers senior quarterback Daniel Vollmer scored on a 3-yard run with a minute remaining to lift St. X to the Region 4 final against GCL rival Elder at a site to be determined. The Panthers beat St. X 23-13 in Week 6.

D-II, Region 8

Cin. Anderson 35, La Salle 28: The Raptors led 35-14 at the half and held on to advance to the Region 8 final. They’ll play Trotwood-Madision at a site to be determined.

D-III, Region 12

London 28, Jackson 24: The Red Raiders (12-0) advanced to the regional final for the second straight season. They’ll play Tippecanoe in the Region 12 final in a battle of unbeatens at a site to be determined.