High School Football Week 12 scores: Troy knocks out Hilliard Bradley, Marion Local wins 75th straight

PREP RESULTS
Football
PLAYOFFS
Second Round
Friday’s Results
Division I
Region 2
Troy 23, Hilliard Bradley 22
Middletown 31, Lebanon 0
Wayne 34, Findlay 10
Region 4
Elder 27, Fairfield 7
Moeller 33, Lakota West 14
St. Xavier 42, Lakota East 7
Division II
Region 8
Harrison 35, Kings 31
La Salle 14, Xenia 7
Trotwood 55, Lima Senior 12
Division III
Region 10
Medina Buckeye 26, St. Marys 0
Rocky River 23, Revere 14
Wapakoneta 41, Lima Shawnee 16
Region 12
Badin 35, Alter 28
London 17, McNicholas 14
Tippecanoe 55, Talawanda 7
Division IV
Region 15
Jonathan Alder 42, Johnstown 21
New Lexington 39, Fairfield Union 0
Region 16
Valley View 31, Wyoming 21
Division V
Region 20
Carlisle 42, Graham 41
Indian Lake 17, Preble Shawnee 14
Mariemont 30, Miami East 0
North Union 47, Williamsburg 14
Division VI
Region 23
West Jefferson 21, Toronto 20
Region 24
Anna 46, Mechanicsburg 12
Coldwater 38, SBEP 0
Tri-Village 54, Portsmouth West 22
Division VII
Region 28
Fort Recovery 38, Beaver Eastern 6
Marion Local 42, Lehman Catholic 12
St. Henry 14, New Bremen 7
Girls Soccer
STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Finals
Division II
Anthony Wayne 3, Hudson 2
Division IV
Summit Country Day 4, Col. Academy 0
Girls Volleyball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Semifinals
Division III
Tippecanoe 3, Akron Hoban 0
Bloom-Carroll 3, NDCL 2
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
About the Author