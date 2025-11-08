High School Football Week 12 scores: Troy knocks out Hilliard Bradley, Marion Local wins 75th straight

PLAYOFFS

Second Round

Friday’s Results

Division I

Region 2

Troy 23, Hilliard Bradley 22

Middletown 31, Lebanon 0

Wayne 34, Findlay 10

Region 4

Elder 27, Fairfield 7

Moeller 33, Lakota West 14

St. Xavier 42, Lakota East 7

Division II

Region 8

Harrison 35, Kings 31

La Salle 14, Xenia 7

Trotwood 55, Lima Senior 12

Division III

Region 10

Medina Buckeye 26, St. Marys 0

Rocky River 23, Revere 14

Wapakoneta 41, Lima Shawnee 16

Region 12

Badin 35, Alter 28

London 17, McNicholas 14

Tippecanoe 55, Talawanda 7

Division IV

Region 15

Jonathan Alder 42, Johnstown 21

New Lexington 39, Fairfield Union 0

Region 16

Valley View 31, Wyoming 21

Division V

Region 20

Carlisle 42, Graham 41

Indian Lake 17, Preble Shawnee 14

Mariemont 30, Miami East 0

North Union 47, Williamsburg 14

Division VI

Region 23

West Jefferson 21, Toronto 20

Region 24

Anna 46, Mechanicsburg 12

Coldwater 38, SBEP 0

Tri-Village 54, Portsmouth West 22

Division VII

Region 28

Fort Recovery 38, Beaver Eastern 6

Marion Local 42, Lehman Catholic 12

St. Henry 14, New Bremen 7

Girls Soccer

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Finals

Division II

Anthony Wayne 3, Hudson 2

Division IV

Summit Country Day 4, Col. Academy 0

Girls Volleyball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Semifinals

Division III

Tippecanoe 3, Akron Hoban 0

Bloom-Carroll 3, NDCL 2

