High School Football Week 10 scores: Fairmont edges ‘Creek, ‘Boro beats Miamisburg

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 10
Friday’s Results
Central Buckeye Conference
Indian Lake 49, Northwestern 6
Greater Miami Conference
Mason 48, Sycamore 6
Greater Western Ohio Conference
Fairmont 14, Beavercreek 7
Springboro 35, Miamisburg 7
Springfield 56, Northmont 7
Miami Valley League
Tippecanoe 77, West Carrollton 6
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna 35, Parkway 0
Marion Local 7, Coldwater 6
New Bremen 42, Delphos St. John’s 7
Northwest Conference
Fort Loramie 37, Allen East 7
Lima Central Catholic 21, Crestview 13
Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference
Clinton-Massie 56, Batavia 14
Western Ohio Athletic Conference
Dixie 48, Bradford 6
Preble Shawnee 42, National Trail 0
Thursday’s Results
Dayton City League
Belmont 38, Ponitz 22
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
