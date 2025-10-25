High School Football Week 10 scores: Fairmont edges ‘Creek, ‘Boro beats Miamisburg

Week 10

Friday’s Results

Central Buckeye Conference

Indian Lake 49, Northwestern 6

Greater Miami Conference

Mason 48, Sycamore 6

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Fairmont 14, Beavercreek 7

Springboro 35, Miamisburg 7

Springfield 56, Northmont 7

Miami Valley League

Tippecanoe 77, West Carrollton 6

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna 35, Parkway 0

Marion Local 7, Coldwater 6

New Bremen 42, Delphos St. John’s 7

Northwest Conference

Fort Loramie 37, Allen East 7

Lima Central Catholic 21, Crestview 13

Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference

Clinton-Massie 56, Batavia 14

Western Ohio Athletic Conference

Dixie 48, Bradford 6

Preble Shawnee 42, National Trail 0

Thursday’s Results

Dayton City League

Belmont 38, Ponitz 22

