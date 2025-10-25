High School Football Week 10 roundup: Lakota East’s Ryder Hooks scores five TDs in 42-28 victory over Lakota West

Lakota East closes the season on a three-game win streak at 7-3; Lakota West fell to 6-4. Each team will host a Division I, Region 4 first round playoff game next.

In other Greater Miami Conference games:

Middletown 14, Princeton 6: Jordan Vann put Middletown ahead with a third quarter touchdown run and the Middies (8-2) scored again with just over two minutes remaining to hand GMC champion Princeton (8-2) a loss in the final week of the regular season. Middletown clinched a bye in the first round of the D-I, Region 2 playoffs. Fairfield 17, Oak Hills 0: Adrion Brown ran for 107 yards with a touchdown for Fairfield (5-5) and Jake Schwartz highlighted the defense’s shutout effort with an interception return for a TD. Fairfield and Oak Hills both will move on to the D-I, Region 4 playoffs. Hamilton 23, Colerain 10: Andre Jones put Hamilton ahead with an eight-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Jayden McClain tacked on TD strikes to Elijah Jones and Jordan Bryant for Hamilton (4-6). The Big Blue will head to the D-I, Region 4 playoffs next. Mason 48, Sycamore 6: Mason (5-5) claimed the Battle of the Skies trophy for the second straight season and will move on to the D-I, Region 4 playoffs.

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Springboro 35, Miamisburg 7: Mattias Brunicardi scored three touchdowns in the first half as ‘Boro (7-3) built up a 28-0 lead going into the break. Max Miller finished with two TD throws, one apiece to Brady Gutmann and Nate Clark. Springboro clinched a bye for the first round of the D-I, Region 2 playoffs. Wayne 47, Centerville 27: Isaiah Thompson and Jamier Averette-Brown combined for 316 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns to lead Wayne (6-4). Averette-Brown returned a kickoff 87 yards for a TD and James Dyer IV scored on a punt return. Parker Johnson and Shane Cole each ran in a touchdown for Centerville (3-7). Wayne clinched a home game for the first round of the D-I, Region 2 playoffs. Fairmont 14, Beavercreek 7: Logan Doty put Fairmont (5-5) on the board with a short touchdown run in the first quarter. Andrew LeBlanc tied the game for Beavercreek (4-6) with a 21-yard TD reception from Jack Minnick in the third, but Fairmont answered with a 29-yard J.J. Hill strike to Nolan Stringer for the go-ahead score. Fairmont will move on to the D-I, Region 2 playoffs.

Miami Valley League

Tippecanoe 77, West Carrollton 6: MVL Miami champion Tippecanoe (10-0) completed an undefeated run through the regular season in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history. Tipp clinched a first round bye in the D-III, Region 12 playoffs. Xenia 39, Stebbins 12: Stebbins (5-5) jumped out to a 12-0 lead off a touchdown pass and run from Devin McCormick, but MVL Valley champion Xenia (8-2) rattled off 39 unanswered points after that. Deaunte White led the way with 214 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Xenia clinched a first round bye in the D-II, Region 8 playoffs. Troy 40, Greenville 6: Troy (8-2) got touchdown runs from Asher Merritt, Jayden Atkins, Aiden Kirkpatrick, Henry Shuman and Ian Hixon in the win. Ethan Zimmer returned a fumble for a touchdown for Greenville (3-7). Troy clinched a first round bye in the D-I, Region 2 playoffs. Piqua 28, Sidney 20: Chris Davis threw three touchdowns, two to Keaton Fisher, and Debo Knisley ran for 189 yards with a TD to help Piqua (6-4) win back the Battered Helmet trophy. Piqua advances to the D-II, Region 8 playoffs next.

Greater Catholic League Co-Ed

McNicholas 17, Badin 10: McNicholas pulled off the upset, but Badin (9-1) still claimed a share of the GCLC title and earned a first round bye in the D-III, Region 12 playoffs. Alter 42, Chaminade Julienne 0: The win gave Alter (7-3) a split of the GCLC title with Badin and a first round home game in the D-III, Region 12 playoffs. Fenwick 35, Carroll 8: Jackson Kauffman paced Fenwick (6-4) with a pair of touchdown runs. Fenwick will move on to the D-IV, Region 16 playoffs.

Southwestern Buckeye League

Valley View 48, Waynesville 0: With its ninth consecutive victory, Valley View (9-1) secured the SWBL Buckeye Division title outright and a bye in the first round of the D-IV Region 16 playoffs. Carlisle 35, Eaton 16: Carlisle (8-2) picked up the senior night victory to close the regular season on a four-game win streak and move on to a home game in the D-V Region 20 playoffs.

Three Rivers Conference

Miami East 14, Riverside 10: The win gave Miami East (9-1) the TRC title outright and a home game in the first round of the D-V Region 20 playoffs.

Western Ohio Athletic Conference

Tri-Village 42, Arcanum 0: WOAC champion Tri-Village (10-0) completed its first undefeated season in school history and clinched a bye in the first round of the D-VI Region 24 playoffs.

Central Buckeye Conference

Indian Lake 42, Northwestern 6: The Lakers jumped out to a 42-3 halftime lead to clinch their second straight outright CBC Mad River Division title.

Warriors senior Xander Stacy hit a 40- and 30-yard field goal for Northwestern, which finished its season 4-6.

London 30, Kenton Ridge 0: The Red Raiders won their 33rd straight regular season game to clinch the outright CBC Kenton Trail title.

The Red Raiders did not allow a touchdown in five divisional games, beating all five opponents by 30 or more points. Kenton Ridge finished the season 5-5.

Urbana 30, Tecumseh 28: Urbana’s Crew Forson scored three TDs, including a 16-yard game-winner with two minutes remaining, to lift the Hillclimbers to a victory in their season finale.

Urbana junior QB Grady Lantz ran for a score and threw a TD pass to sophomore B.J. Potter in the win.

Arrows sophomore Devin Berner scored with four minutes remaining to give Tecumseh a four-point advantage until Urbana took the lead back on Forson’s TD. The Arrows finished the season 2-8.

Benjamin Logan 40, Shawnee 13: The Braves finished the season 0-10.

Graham 39, North Union 35

The Falcons (8-2, 4-1) scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to beat North Union in a CBC Mad River Division game.

The Wildcats led 29-13 at the half, but were held to six second half points.

Graham clinched a first-round bye in the D-V, Region 20 playoffs.

Ohio Heritage Conference

Northeastern 42, Triad 0: Jets senior quarterback Diezel Taylor threw for 240 yards and three TDs and rushed for a score as Northeastern clinched a share of the OHC North title with Mechanicsburg and West Jefferson.

Northeastern senior Jacoby Newman caught six passes for 149 yards and two TDs, senior Cody Houseman ran for two scores and senior Kaleb Moone caught a 23-yard TD pass for the Jets, which clinched a first-round bye in D-VI, Region 24.

Mechanicsburg 49, West Liberty-Salem 7: The Tigers jumped to a 7-0 lead on a 43-yard TD pass from sophomore Isaac Sullivan to senior Isaac Sertell, but the Indians would score 49 unanswered points to earn a share of the OHC North title.

Indians senior Conley Bogard went 8-for-13 for 231 yards and four TDs and rushed for a score for Mechanicsburg, who likely earned a first-round bye in the D-VI, Region 24 playoffs. Indians seniors Austin Haynes and Denver Caudill each caught two TD passes.

Greeneview 39, Catholic Central 7: The Rams won their 25th straight OHC South game, clinching their fifth straight outright division championship. The Rams also clinched a spot in the D-V, Region 20 playoffs. Cedarville 43, Southeastern 3: The Indians scored 37 unanswered points in the second half to finish the season 5-5. They remain in the running for a playoff berth in D-VII, Region 28.

The Trojans finished the season 0-10.