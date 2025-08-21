High School Football Week 1 Schedule: Lakota East at Centerville, Beavercreek at Xenia and more

Week 1
All games scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Thursday, Aug. 21
Alter at Fairmont
Central Crawford at Fairbanks
Hughes at Dunbar, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 22
Amanda Clearcreek at West Jefferson
Badin at Hamilton
Beavercreek at Xenia
Benjamin Logan at Bluffton
Bethel at Twin Valley South
Blanchester at Greeneview
Bradford at Catholic Central
Chaminade Julienne at Miamisburg
Cincinnati College Prep at Cedarville
Cleveland Heights at Trotwood-Madison
Cleves Taylor at Talawanda
Coldwater at Valley View
Colerain at La Salle
Covington at Arcanum
Crestview at Parkway
Dayton Christian at Miami East
Dayton Stivers at Northridge
Deer Park at Belmont
Delphos St. John’s at Lehman Catholic
Eaton at Greenville
Fairfield at Wayne
Fenwick at CHCA
Fort Loramie at Minster
Franklin at Butler
Goshen at Monroe
Graham at Kenton Ridge
Greenon at Shawnee
Indian Lake at Lima Bath
Jonathan Alder at West Liberty-Salem
Kings at Sycamore
Lakota East at Centerville
Lakota West at St. Xavier
Lebanon at Northmont
Lima Perry at Dixie
Lima Senior at Piqua
London at New Albany
McNicholas at Turpin
Mechanicsburg at Washington Court House
Meadowdale at Independence
Mount Gilead at Triad
National Trail at Carlisle
New Bremen at Wayne Trace
North Union at Marion Pleasant
Northwestern at Southeastern
Oak Hills at Edgewood
Ponitz at Fort Recovery
Preble Shawnee at Madison
Preble Shawnee at Middletown Madison
Riverside at Ansonia
Sidney at Bellefontaine
South Adams at Marion Local
Spencerville at Anna
Springfield at Winton Woods
Springboro at Mason
Stebbins at Carroll
Tecumseh at Fairborn
Thurgood Marshall at Purcell Marian
Tippecanoe at Bellbrook
Tri-County North at Brookville
Troy at Middletown
Troy Christian at Tri-Village
Urbana at Northeastern
Versailles at Milton-Union
Waynesfield-Goshen at Mississinawa Valley
Waynesville at Clinton Massie
West Carrollton at Oakwood
Westfall at Madison Plains
Wyoming at Ross
Saturday, Aug. 23
Princeton at Moeller, 4 p.m.
