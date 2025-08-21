High School Football Week 1: Which teams will reign supreme?

Badin makes the short trip across town for a showdown with Hamilton in a battle of Butler County rivals. The Rams, traditionally one of the area’s top Division III powers, bring a disciplined defense and steady running game. Hamilton, looking to build momentum early, will try to use its athleticism and size up front to wear down Badin.

Springboro at Mason

Springboro heads to Mason in a matchup of two perennial playoff contenders from the GWOC and GMC. The Panthers lean on a balanced offense, while Mason’s stingy defense and strong senior leadership will look to hold down a potent Springboro attack. This game could set the tone for both teams’ playoff positioning down the road.

Lakota East at Centerville

Lakota East travels north to face Centerville in a clash of teams with physical identities. The Thunderhawks are seeking defensive consistency after leaning on their high-powered offense in an 8-4 season a year ago. Centerville, a GWOC heavyweight, counters with a rushing attack. Expect a physical, grind-it-out battle.

Lakota West at St. Xavier

A marquee Greater Cincinnati showdown pits Lakota West against St. Xavier. The Firebirds enter with high expectations after years of GMC dominance, while the Bombers, one of the state’s most tradition-rich programs, provide an early measuring stick. This matchup should showcase Division I talent across the field.

Fairfield at Wayne

Fairfield opens with a stiff test at Wayne, one of the GWOC’s toughest environments, and its first game under new coach Justin Roden. The Indians will be tested by Wayne’s offensive speed and defensive pressure.

Goshen at Monroe

Monroe hosts Goshen in a clash of teams eager to establish themselves in 2025. The Hornets, led by a strong ground game, look to control tempo. Goshen will look to bounce back from its 2-8 showing in 2024.

Wyoming at Ross

A pair of proud programs collide as Wyoming visits Ross. The Cowboys, a consistent state power in Division IV, bring discipline and strong fundamentals. Ross counters with its power rushing attack and physical offensive line. This one should be decided in the trenches.

Preble Shawnee at Madison

Preble Shawnee and Madison keep their rivalry going. The Arrows have firepower offensively, while Madison leans on its trademark toughness. Emotions will run high in this backyard battle.

Waynesville at Clinton-Massie

Waynesville steps up in competition against perennial powerhouse Clinton-Massie. The Spartans bring a mix of speed and skill, but Clinton-Massie’s tradition of power football and championship pedigree make this one of the toughest tests on Waynesville’s schedule.

National Trail at Carlisle

Carlisle opens with National Trail in a non-league contest that provides both programs a chance to build early confidence. The Indians aim to showcase their physicality, while National Trail looks to counter with a balanced offensive approach.

Troy at Middletown

Middletown opens up against Troy to start the season again — this time at Barnitz Stadium. The Middies, who beat the Trojans 28-18 in the 2024 opener, will try to use their athleticism in space. Troy looks to dominate up front with its physical offensive line and running game — the best in the Miami Valley League.

Kings at Sycamore

The Knights, coming off a 9-3 season a year ago, bring tempo and big-play potential. The Aviators will aim to bounce back from their 1-10 season.

Fenwick at CHCA

Fenwick opens its season on the road against Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy. The Falcons aim to establish their run-first identity, while CHCA, known for explosive skill players, brings a balanced attack.

New Miami at Gamble Montessori

New Miami hits the road for a matchup with Gamble Montessori. The Vikings, a small-school program with grit, face a Gamble squad that’s athletic and opportunistic. Turnovers could play a major role in determining the outcome.

Lebanon at Northmont

Lebanon takes on a big challenge at Northmont. The Warriors will rely on discipline and defensive toughness, while the Thunderbolts showcase their athleticism and depth. This is a rematch of last year’s first-round matchup won by Lebanon.

Taylor at Talawanda

Talawanda opens its season at home against Taylor, looking to rebound from a difficult 2024. The Brave will lean on growth from their younger players, while Taylor brings a physical brand of football that could test Talawanda’s line play.

Franklin at Butler

Franklin travels to Butler in a non-league tilt. The Wildcats, under returning coach Brad Childers, are seeking to restore their winning tradition. Butler, steady and disciplined, presents a strong early challenge.

Oak Hills at Edgewood

Edgewood hosts Oak Hills in a SWBL-GMC matchup. The Cougars, known for their rugged running game, will try to control possession. Oak Hills brings GMC toughness and depth, giving this game the feel of an old-school slugfest.

Little Miami at Jackson (Sat.)

In Saturday action, Little Miami travels to Jackson, a Southeast Ohio power. The Panthers face a tough road environment against a program known for smashmouth football. Little Miami, which welcomes the return of coach Nate Mahon, will need to find explosive plays to hang around in this one.