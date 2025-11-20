High school football: Undefeated run capping stellar fall for Tippecanoe

The Red Devils instilled that concept back in June during their opening days of training camp.

“And even though it’s Week 14, we’re still working on getting better at that,” head coach Matt Burgbacher said. “I truly believe that is our number one factor. That’s what is going to carry us moving forward, and we’re going to hang our hat on that.”

The amount of opportunities to put in work soaking up joyful moments has been plentiful this season. No. 2 Tippecanoe remains undefeated at 12-0 and is set to play for the Division III, Region 12 title against No. 1 London (12-0) on Friday, Nov. 21, at Fairborn High School.

The Miami Valley League champions have mostly been unchallenged this season. Eight players on the team earned All-MVL First Team honors, and the same goes for All-Southwest District. Burgbacher won the MVL Coach of the Year award for the first time.

Tipp had seven running clock victories - which is triggered after a team takes a 30-point lead in the second half - during the regular season.

“The one thing that worried me going into the playoffs this year .... were we tested?” Burgbacher said. “Were we ready to play 48 minutes?

“A great example I use is the [Midwest Athletic Conference]. Why are there multiple teams almost every year winning from the MAC? Iron sharpens iron. Those guys get to the playoffs and they’ve played in those type of games. And that’s what has helped us [in the MVL].”

The principals of mudita have seemingly been contagious in the Tippecanoe athletics program this fall with loads of success across all sports. Landon Kimmel won the OHSAA D-II Boys State Individual Championship, as did the undefeated girls volleyball team in D-III. Girls soccer won a share of the MVL Miami Division title, and the boys and girls golf and girls tennis teams all won regular season and tournament titles.

“Our athletic director doesn’t get much time off at all,” Burgbacher joked. “Now is usually the downtime for ADs after the exhausting fall, but (Kregg Creamer) hasn’t had any downtime and hopefully he doesn’t get to enjoy Thanksgiving much either. But I know Kregg wouldn’t want it any other way, and neither would anyone else here.”

The Red Devils last made the regional finals in 2022. They defeated Badin 20-17 and advanced to a state semifinal game held at London. This time, they have to beat London to get back to the state tournament for the second time in program history.

London finished its final six regular season games without allowing a single point. The Red Raiders needed to score touchdowns in the final minute of both of their playoff games, a 17-14 win against Archbishop McNicholas in the quarterfinals and a 28-24 win against Jackson in the semifinals, to advance to the Region 12 final.

The Red Raiders hang their hat on catching opposing defenses flat footed. Burgbacher said he is instructing his guys to be ready for the reigning Region 12 champs to continually hit them quickly and use their size to their advantage often.

Only two opponents have reach double digits against Tipp. No team has scored a point against them during the first quarter. The only time the Red Devils have trailed came early in the fourth quarter during a 16-14 win at Xenia in Week 7.

Burgbacher said being able to showcase resiliency during that game was the best thing that happened to his team this season. Both teams having done so will be a coaching point that neither team could be out of a close game until the clock runs out.

“Take the scheme part out of it, and you know, I think there’s so many similarities between the two teams,” Burgbacher said. “It’s just one of those games where you’re watching a ton of film because you’re just trying to find that one advantage that we can have that could have an impact on the game. That’s what this is, because I think both teams are so evenly matched.”

The winner of Friday’s regional final advances to play in the state semifinals on Nov. 28. The opponent will be determined by the OHSAA after the completion of this week’s games.

“We want that state final four berth,” Burgbacher said. “We want that state championship. We have that hunger to get more and that’s the exciting part for our kids and for our community is there is still more to get.”