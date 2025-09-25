High School Football: Unbeaten Talawanda welcomes rival Ross for Homecoming contest

Talawanda will take its momentum into a Homecoming showdown against Butler County rival Ross on Friday.

“This has been fun just because we’re finally winning and seeing the fruits of our labor,” Stuckert said earlier this week. “But I’ve told everybody after every game — we haven’t played our best game yet. We haven’t had that night where offense, defense and special teams all click at the same time. That’s what excites us, because it gives us something to work hard for each week.”

Talawanda’s best so far has still been more than enough. The Brave haven’t gone 5-0 since 1991.

Talawanda has leaned on the explosive play of senior running back Lance Cantrell, who has gained attention well beyond Butler County with a string of dominant performances. Cantrell leads Ohio with 1,361 rushing yards — which ranks him fourth in the nation — to go along with 16 touchdowns.

Stuckert said what stands out most is Cantrell’s preparation.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody have back-to-back offseasons like him,” Stuckert said. “He’s dialed in, he’s serious, and he’s set himself some goals. He’s out there trying to get them every night. He’s a special, maybe even generational, kind of back.”

Still, Stuckert insists Talawanda’s perfect start is not just about one star. He points to a steadily improving defense, a deep offensive line that Cantrell himself often credits first and a young coaching staff that has injected new energy into the program.

“Obviously Lance is going to stand out because of the numbers he’s putting up, but I don’t think we’re 5-0 just because of him,” Stuckert said. “Our offensive line is really good and really well-coached. And our defensive staff is incredibly underrated. We’ve got young, hungry coaches who show up every day, and we’re starting to see the same kind of growth on defense that we saw on offense the last year and a half.”

The next challenge is layered with history in the form of Ross — which comes into this one at 2-3.

“It’s a rivalry just based on proximity, and it’s Ross — those kids are tough and physical by nature," Stuckert said. “To be honest, they’re the best team we’ve played to this point. We know what their schedule has been, we know what they’re good at, and it’s going to be a challenge.”

With the exception of a 33-7 loss at Harrison, Ross coach Kenyon Commins said his Rams have led every game at halftime. In marquee matchups with Wyoming and Wilmington, Ross was in front late but couldn’t hang on.

“We’ve led every single football game we’ve played going into halftime,” Commins said. “We’re up two possessions on Wyoming in the fourth quarter and we can’t finish. Against Wilmington, we outgained them and we’re leading at halftime, and again it comes down to the end of the game and we just can’t close it out.”

Ross’ inconsistency, Commins believes, is tied to youth. The Rams have just seven seniors, and only five play full-time. That’s left heavy responsibility on juniors and sophomores who are still adjusting to varsity football.

“There’s a lot of young kids playing,” Commins said. “I think that’s part of our struggles with finishing. But I also think there’s a mental glitch we’ve been attacking pretty good as well.

“The worst is you’d like to be sitting here at 4-1, but at least 3-2. But having only seven seniors, it’s going to go well for the future as well.”

But the focus is on Friday night, Commins said.

“It’s an old Butler County rival,” Commins noted. “That used to be a Week 10 game for as long as I can remember. I think Coach Stuckert has done a great job there, and they should be fired up. They’ve got one of the best tailbacks around — he’s just different. We’re going to have our hands full.”

Ross, to no surprise, is run-heavy on offense. Senior running back Lucas Kunkel and sophomore quarterback Carter Gipson have a combined 1,054 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.

“I’m excited to play them again,” Commins said of Talawanda. “It’s just a good rival. They’re having a great season, and it’s a good challenge for our kids.”

“We’re excited,” Stuckert chimed in. “It’s Homecoming, it’s Ross, and it’s the biggest challenge we’ve had. That’s what high school football is all about.”