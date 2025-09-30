High School Football: Troy, Tipp, Marion Local hold top spots in second OHSAA regional rankings

In D-I, Region 4, Lakota East (4-2) is sixth. They’re joined by Lakota West (3-3, 7th) and Fairfield (3-3, 9th).

Xenia (5-1) ranks third in the D-II, Region 8 rankings. The Bucs travel to unbeaten Tippecanoe (6-0) on Friday. Trotwood-Madison (4-2) is fourth, followed by Butler (4-2, 8th) and Fairborn (4-2, 10th).

Tippecanoe remained atop D-III, Region 12. Badin (6-0) is third, while unbeaten Talawanda (6-0, 5th) and Alter (4-2, 6th) are also ranked.

Six teams rank among the top-12 in D-IV, Region 16 including Valley View (5-1, 4th), Clinton-Massie (5-1, 6th), Brookville (6-0, 7th), Oakwood (9th), Kenton Ridge (4-2, 10th) and Northwestern (4-2, 12th).

D-V, Region 20 has seven area teams ranked in the top-12. Graham (5-1, 3rd), Miami East (5-1, 4th), Preble Shawnee (6-0, 5th), Carlisle (4-2, 6th), defending regional champion West Liberty-Salem (4-2, 8th), Versailles (4-2, 10th), and Arcanum (5-1, 12th).

Unbeaten Tri-Village (6-0) is second in D-VI, Region 24 and defending state champion Coldwater (4-2) is third. Mechanicsburg (5-1) is fifth, followed by Northeastern (5-1, 7th), Dayton Christian (4-2, 9th) and Anna (4-2, 10th).

Four-time defending state champion Marion Local - who has won 70 straight games, the longest active winning streak in the nation - ranks first in D-VII, Region 28. St. Henry (5-1, 2nd), New Bremen (6-0, 7th), Ansonia (4-2, 8th), Lehman Catholic (6-0, 9th), Fort Recovery (4-2, 10th) and Cedarville (3-3, 11th) are also ranked in Region 28.

The ratings will be released each Tuesday for the remainder of the season, leading up to the final standings on Sunday, October 26.

The top 12 in each region will qualify for the playoffs, with the top four seeds getting a first-round bye.

2025 Postseason Schedule

Oct. 31 - Regional Playoffs First Round, hosted by higher seed

Nov. 7 - Regional Quarterfinals, hosted by higher seed

Nov. 14 - Regional Semifinals, hosted by higher seed

Nov. 21 - Regional Finals at neutral sites

Nov. 28 - State Semifinals at neutral sites

Dec. 4-6 - State Championships, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton