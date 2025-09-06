High School Football: Trotwood-Madison clinches 3-0 start with late pick vs. Springfield

TROTWOOD — Junior Darius Dennis intercepted a tipped pass in the end zone in the final seconds to clinch a 16-13 victory for Trotwood-Madison against Springfield on Friday in Week 3 of the high school football season.

Trotwood improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2020, while Springfield fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2012.

Trotwood avenged a 15-14 loss at Springfield in 2024. In that game, the Wildcats scored a touchdown and added a go-ahead 2-point conversion with 19 seconds to play.

Springfield almost pulled off another late comeback, taking possession at its own 36-yard line with 1:39 to play. Four straight completions by Christopher Wallace gave Springfield a first down at the Trotwood 5-yard line with 29 seconds to play.

After two incompletions in the end zone, Wallace threw a pass that was tipped at the line. Dennis dove to catch it the end zone.

After a slow start by both offenses, Trotwood took an 8-0 lead on a 74-yard touchdown pass from Dallas Shehee to Tristen Bozeman and then a 2-point conversion with 2:01 left in the first half.

Springfield answered fast with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Wallace to Deontre Long with 1:23 to play in the half. The Wildcats trailed 8-7 at halftime.

Neither team scored in the third quarter. Trotwood lost two fumbles, but Springfield couldn’t capitalize.

Then Shehee threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Bozeman early in the fourth. Shehee added a 2-point conversion run to give the Rams a 16-7 lead.

With 5:32 remaining, Wallace scored on a 1-yard run. The extra-point attempt was blocked, and the Wildcats trailed 16-13.

