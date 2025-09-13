High School Football: Trotwood-Madison 4-0 after victory at Alter

KETTERING — The Trotwood-Madison Rams are off to their first 4-0 start since 2020 after a 20-6 victory Friday against Alter at Roush in Week 4 of the high school football season.
Darius Dennis, who clinched a victory against Springfield last week with an interception in the final minute, picked off an Alter pass on the opening possession and returned it for a touchdown. After the conversion, the Rams led 8-0.
Kam Martinez scored on a 3-yard run early in the third quarter. Daylan Dennis ran for a 29-yard touchdown early in the fourth.
Alter broke up the shutout with a touchdown pass on the final play of the game.
Trotwood avenged a 10-7 loss to Alter in 2024. The Rams have won three of the last four games in the series.
Alter is 2-2 for the fourth straight season. It was shut out for the first time since Oct. 7, 2022, when it lost 10-0 to Bishop Fenwick.
