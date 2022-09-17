High school football: Top-ranked Badin blanks Ross, but not ‘satisfied’

Junior quarterback Alex Ritzie finished 19-of-23 for 241 yards and touchdowns of 49 yards to junior wide receiver Austin Buckle and two yards to senior wide receiver Braedyn Moore as Badin, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Division III poll, improved to 5-0 with its second consecutive shutout win. Badin hasn’t been scored on 10 quarters while extending its regular-season winning streak to 23 games since a 17-3 loss at Chaminade Julienne on Oct. 11, 2019.

“It feels good, but we can’t be satisfied,” Ritzie said. “We had a lot of flags tonight. We’ve got to get that cleaned up.”

Badin’s record includes a 34-3 victory at Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, ranked ninth in Division III, in the season opener and a 27-14 home win over a Columbus St. Francis DeSales team that was ranked 24th in the most recent Division II poll.

“We’re aware of all that, but nobody cares,” Yordy said. “We’ve still got five league games. We’ve got a long way to go.”

“They’re probably the most complete team we’ve played this year,” Ross coach Kenyon Commins said. “They have the ability to take the top off, and they can stretch you out horizontally. They make you play sideline-to-sideline.”

Ritzie savors having so many options on offense.

“It’s always fun,” he said. “I trust them to make plays. They make my life easier.”

Ross was coming off a 42-7 win over Dayton Dunbar but finished the game against Badin with 53 yards of total offense while slipping to 2-3 going into the Southwest Ohio Conference season.

“We couldn’t get out of our own way,” Commins said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff to fix offensively if we want to win a SWOC championship. That’s what we’ve got shift to.”

Ross is scheduled to open its conference season at Northwest on Friday. Badin, which reached the Division III state championship game last season, is scheduled to play Dayton Carroll at Edgewood next Saturday in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division opener.

Badin scored on its second possession at Ross on Friday with Ritzie finding Buckle on a flag patter down the left sideline with 4:35 left in the first quarter.

Badin made it 14-0 on Moore’s nine-yard run five seconds into the second quarter and extended the lead to 20-0 on Ritzie’s two-yard touchdown pass to Moore that capped a lengthy drive with 3:54 left in the first half.

Junior Nick Warner nailed the conversion kicks after the first two touchdown before banging his third try off the left upright. He added a 30-yard field goal with 8:52 left in the game.

Badin has won five of the six games between the two teams since the series resumed in 2017.