High School Football: Top players in Meadowdale history

Similar successes followed.

In 1976, the Lions beat Stivers-Patterson 30-14 to wrap up the City League’s first perfect season (10-0) since 1960. The next year they did it again, beating Stivers-Patterson 46-0 in Week 10.

In 1979, the Lions went undefeated in the City League (8-0) and finished 8-2 overall.

Meadowdale won its next City championship in 1982 when it beat Colonel White 8-0 to finish 7-1-1 and tie Dunbar for the title.

Nine Meadowdale players made the All-City team in 1983 after the squad finished 9-1.

From 1992-1994 the Lions captured three straight City League titles. The ’94 team – led by first-year head coach Bosie Miliner Jr. and defensive coordinator Dave Granson – shutout every City team and only allowed a touchdown via punt return in a 13-6 title-clinching win over Dunbar.

Meadowdale is 0-1 in one playoff appearance (2020).

The school opened in 1961.

This is the latest in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile the list.

Meadowdale’s Top Players

Eric Boykin, QB, 1992

Standout signal caller was D-I first team All-Ohio as a junior when he set a then-Miami Valley region record for passing yardage with 2,390 in a season (and 22 touchdowns). Highly anticipated senior season ended four games in with a broken finger against Lancaster. Finished career with 4,273 yards and 44 touchdowns. Considered among the country’s top quarterback prospects, chose Michigan and head coach Gary Moeller over Ohio State, Notre Dame, UCLA and Illinois. Transferred to West Virginia where he appeared in 15 games over two years (threw for 1,195 yards and seven touchdowns). Spent time with the Dayton Skyhawks semi-pro team that played at Hara Arena.

Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Tim Campbell, RB/LB, 1977

Ran for 1,137 yards as a junior and 1,284 yards as a senior when he was named Class AAA All-Ohio, All-Southwest District and a DDN Area All-Star. Accounted for 12 of the Lions 16 first downs when he roughed up Belmont to the tune of 189 yards and three touchdowns as a senior. Set then-Dayton Public League records for points in a season (170) and career rushing yards (3,094). Was named a Journal Hearld Area All-Star as a junior at linebacker when he recovered five fumbles to help the Lions pitch five shutouts.

Kenny Coleman, OL/DL, 1986

Three-year two-way starter was a two-time DDN Area All-Star and a first team Class AAA All-Ohio selection on the defensive line as a senior when he was considered one of the country’s Top 100 prospects. Had 98 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a senior and 94 tackles and 14 sacks a junior. Went to Ohio State where he started 16 of 43 games in four years (1987-1990) on the defensive line. Career numbers in Columbus are 85 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, four sacks and a forced fumble.

Irv Eatman, OL, 1979

One of the area’s top products regardless of position. Contacted by over 150 colleges before his senior season, he finished that fall as the top vote-getter on the 1978 DDN All-Greater Dayton Team. Followed All-Ohio career (Class AAA 1978) by becoming a two-time Lombardi Award semifinalist, three-time All-American and two-time All-Pac-10 selection at UCLA. Also a member of the Bruins 1982 Rose Bowl champions. Selected in the eighth round of the 1983 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Opted to join the USFL where he was a three-time All-Pro with the Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars. Named USFL Man of the Year in 1984 and was part of Stars squads that claimed USFL titles in 1984 and 1985. Entered the NFL with a five-year stint in Kansas City (1986-1990) before playing six seasons with the New York Jets (1991-1992), Los Angeles Rams (1993), Atlanta Falcons (1994) and Houston Oilers (1995-1996). After retirement was an assistant OL coach for eight years with the Raiders, Packers, Steelers and Chiefs.

Andy McCullough, LB/WR, 1994

Two-time DDN Area All-Star was named All-Ohio, All-Southwest District and All-City as a senior when he caught 35 passes for 595 yards and 10 touchdowns and made 95 tackles (10 sacks and 11 TFL). Played in the Big 33 game. Skilled hooper that earned City League Player of the Year in basketball as a senior (averaged 31 points). Went to Tennessee where he was a four-year lettermen and as a part of the Vols 1997 SEC title team, caught Peyton Manning’s last collegiate pass. Played in 44 career games for Tennessee and ended with 59 receptions for 912 yards and eight touchdowns. Selected in the seventh round of the 1998 NFL draft (pick No. 204) by the New Orleans Saints. Spent a decade in pro football with stints in the NFL (Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers), World League (Frankfurt Galaxy) and Arena League (Georgia Force, Indiana Firebirds, Colorado Crush, Chicago Rush and Cleveland Gladiators). Was a World Bowl Champion and MVP (six receptions for 151 yards and three touchdowns) in 1999 with the Galaxy and an Arena Bowl champion in 2005 with the Force.

Peerless Price, WR, 1995

Named D-I All-Ohio and City League Player of the Year as a senior when he had 10 interceptions (three each against Dunbar and Belmont) and 1,286 all-purpose yards, including 38 receptions for 890 yards. Had five interceptions as a junior. “He was the City League’s answer to Eric Metcalf,” Patterson coach Ron Rowland told the DDN. Also led the City League in scoring (23.3) in basketball as a senior. Went to Tennessee where he played with Peyton Manning and was a vital part of the Vols offense. Earned All-SEC honors en route to helping the program claim two SEC titles and a national championship in 1998. In the national title game, a 23-16 win over Florida State, he caught four passes for 199 yards, including the decisive 79-yard touchdown catch from Tee Martin. Was named the game’s co-MVP. Finished career at Tennessee with 147 receptions for 2,298 yards and 19 touchdowns. Drafted in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft (pick 53) by the Buffalo Bills. Spent nine-years in the NFL and tallied 403 career receptions for 5,281 yards and 31 touchdowns during stints with the Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons. Started 102 of 123 career NFL games.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Derrick Shepherd, OL, 1993

DDN Area All-Star and 1992 D-I first team All-Ohio. Highly sought-after recruit went to Georgia Tech where he switched to defensive line and played in 34 games over four years. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Miami Dolphins in 1998. Signed with the New England Patriots in 1999. Spent seven seasons in the Arena Football League (Arizona Rattlers and Detroit Fury) and AF2 (Tennessee Valley Vipers, Cincinnati Swarm and Louisville Fire).

Sheldon White, OLB, 1983

Lived up to his “Secretary of Defense” nickname in his final prep game when he sacked Colonel White quarterback Rolen Jackson and recovered the ensuing fumble to preserve an 8-0 win and share of the City League title. Finished that year with 78 tackles, 12 sacks and two blocked punts. Went to Miami (OH) where they moved him to the defensive backfield. Was chosen the MAC Defensive Player of the Week following a 45-7 win over Ball State in which he had three interceptions and blocked a punt. Invited to Senior Bowl. Drafted in the third round (pick No. 62) of the 1988 NFL Draft by the New York Giants (played two years). Later played for the Detroit Lions (1990-1992) and Cincinnati Bengals (1993). Recorded 11 interceptions (one TD) in 72 career NFL games. Made name for himself as a successful scout and administrator. Served stints in Lions and Washington Redskins organizations. Was also director of player personnel and recruiting at Michigan State. Current director of pro scouting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Special Mention

Derek Bunch, TE/LB, 1980

All-City League selection at tight end went to Michigan State where he started at linebacker alongside Carl Banks as a senior. Drafted by the Portland Breakers of the USFL but signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent. Also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings before landing three-game gig as a replacement player for the Washington Redskins in 1987. Team went 3-0 during the NFL strike, which helped propel them to the playoffs and eventual 42-10 Super Bowl XXII victory over the Denver Broncos. Was mentioned in an ESPN documentary titled Year of the Scab, which was the inspiration for the 2000 film The Replacements. Awarded a Super Bowl ring in 2018 for playing for the Redskins in 1987.

Chris Miliner, RB, 1980

Two-time first team All-City and Journal Herald AAA Area All-Star ran for a then single-season school record 1,457 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 two-point conversions as a senior en route to being named Class AAA All-Ohio. Also threw four touchdowns and averaged an astonishing 27 carries per game. “You got to admire a kid who can take that much punishment,” famed Roth and Dunbar head coach Tom Montgomery told the DDN. Averaged 5-yards per carry as a junior when he went over 1,000 yards. Starred in basketball and track as well.

Aaron Patrick, WR/DE, 2015

Captain, Team MVP and All-City performer on both sides of the ball (receiver and linebacker) went to Eastern Kentucky where he was a dominant defensive force. A three-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection, he was the OVC Defensive Player of the Year and a first team FCS All-American in 2019. Finished his EKU career (48 games) with 177 tackles, 41 TFL, 25 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception. Ranks second in school history with 27.5 sacks. Went undrafted, but made 11 career tackles as a member of the Denver Broncos in 2021 and 2022. Also spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Denver Smith, DL, 1978

Class AAA All-Ohio and the top vote-getter on the DDN All-Greater Dayton Team as a senior. Also selected to play and serve as a captain in the Ohio North-South Classic. Went to Indiana where he was a three-year starter for head coach Lee Corso. Once held the IU bench-press record (at 430 pounds). Shot and killed during an incident with police in 1983 while still a student at IU.