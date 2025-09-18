High School Football: Top players in Carroll history

Starting the 1970 season with a loss to Beavercreek, Carroll responded with nine straight wins – including firsts over Alter (15-14) and Chaminade Julienne (26-0) – to finish 9-1.

With much of its team returning, Carroll entered 1971 amid heightened expectations and with new digs. Initially playing “home” games at nearby Beavercreek High School, Carroll broke ground on its new field on June 2, 1971, thanks in part to $30,000 raised by the Carroll Booster Club.

Opening with a 27-7 win over Beavercreek (its first in the series), Carroll finished 9-0-1 in 1971. The Patriots tied Alter 23-23. A 36-point second quarter fueled a 43-8 win over Chaminade and a 64-0 Week 10 win over Miamisburg set the single-game scoring record.

An exhausting veer offense and stifling defense defined those teams and the rest during head coach Jim Spoerl’s 23-year tenure.

A former University of Dayton quarterback, Spoerl took over at CHS in 1966 and got his first victory – a 22-12 win over Lima Central Catholic – on Oct. 21 that year. A member of Carroll’s inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame Class in 2003, Spoerl spent 41 years as an educator at CHS. His final football season was 1989.

Credit: Dayton Daily News Credit: Dayton Daily News

Spoerl took over for head coach Bernard Otten who led the program its first five years (1961-1965).

After eight years at Southeastern High School, Steve Bartlett beat out 34 other head-coaching candidates and arrived at CHS in 1995. He inherited a football program coming off three straight 3-7 seasons. Four years later, Bartlett led the Patriots to their first playoff appearance (lost 14-8 to Chillicothe).

That was one of nine postseason trips under Bartlett, who went 116-62 at CHS. From 2001-07, the Patriots were 67-19, made the playoffs every year (notched nine of the program’s 10 postseason wins) and won two Division II regional titles. In 2004, Carroll went 12-2 and beat Mount Healthy, Springboro and Glen Este in the playoffs before losing the state semifinal 39-3 to eventual state champion Columbus Brookhaven. In 2005, the Patriots finished 11-3. They beat Kings, West Carrollton and Springboro in the postseason before falling 24-21 on a 30-yard field goal with 30 seconds left to eventual state champion Toledo Central Catholic.

Carroll reached double-digit wins in 2007 as well, finishing 10-2 with a second-round playoff loss to eventual-D-II state champion Anderson.

Bartlett retired in 2010. He was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020.

Current Carroll football teams still compete on the Linden Avenue campus but do so in an upgraded facility. Undergoing a $2.1-million facelift that included new lights, new track, a new press box and new artificial turf in 2019, CHS’ playing surface has been renamed “Spoerl-Bartlett Field.”

The Patriots beat Tecumseh 23-13 on Sept. 7, 2019 – the night the new turf was christened.

Carroll owns a 10-10 playoff record in 10 trips (2020, 2010, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2001, 1999)

This is the latest in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile the list.

Carroll’s Top Players

Fred Borgert, OL/DL, 1967

Solid specimen (6-2, 233) was a first team Journal Herald All-Star and DDN All-Greater Dayton selection as a junior center. Named Preseason All-American by Football Yearbook as a senior when he moved to tackle. Earned All-Ohio honors and was a Parade Magazine All-American (second team) at season’s end. Also punted (had kicks of 70- and 63-yards as a junior) and played defense (14 tackles against Chaminade as a senior). Picked the University of Dayton over Ohio State, Xavier and Miami (Ohio). Excelled on UD’s defensive line. Made 18 tackles in a loss to 16th-ranked Toledo as a junior. Doubled as a track standout who won the Class AA Dayton District title in the shot put as a senior (53-7.875) Member of Carroll’s inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame Class in 2003.

John Fisher, OL/LB, 1975

Devastating blocker and hitter was considered the program’s best all-around player to-date when he graduated. Southwestern District Class AA Lineman of the Year and first team All-Ohio as a senior at offensive tackle when he helped the Patriots finish 8-2. Also a dominant defensive player that year with 143 tackles, four interceptions, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a blocked punt. Member of the Carroll Athletic Hall of Fame.

Mark Frankenberg, TE, 1986

Named Class AAA All-Ohio and a DDN Area All-Star his senior season after catching 64 passes for 823 yards and six touchdowns. Finished career with 124 receptions. Won 10 letters at Carroll (FB, BKB and BB) and earned All-Ohio honors in baseball. Went to the US Air Force Academy and played football and baseball. Member of Carroll’s inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame Class in 2003.

Lyle Garrison, RB/DB, 2005

Three-time DDN All-Area selection and three-year starter on defense was a dynamic player that also excelled on offense and special teams. Named D-II first team All-Ohio as a senior when he ran for 1,930 yards and scored 23 touchdowns. Ran for 980 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior when he also blocked a PAT (one of nine blocked kicks in his career) at Lebanon for a memorable 7-6 victory. Recorded 17 career interceptions and returned punts and kickoffs. “I’m not amazed anymore by what Lyle does,” Bartlett told the DDN in 2004. “I’ve seen it for three years. When he gets the football, good things normally happen.” Went to Eastern Michigan where he earned three letters while playing in 32 games (started 15). Ended EMU career with 54 tackles and two interceptions. Also excelled in track at CHS. Member of the Carroll Athletic Hall of Fame.

Credit: Dayton Daily News Credit: Dayton Daily News

Erik Gohmann, OL, 2006

Top offensive lineman on back-to-back regional championship teams. Earned first team D-II All-Ohio honors as a junior and senior. Two-time DDN All-Area selection played in the Ohio North-South Classic.

Dennis Lane, QB, 1972

All-Southwest District and DDN All-Greater Dayton selection as a senior when he threw for 1,091 yards (completed 76-of-135 passes), rushed for 274 and accounted for 20 touchdowns for the undefeated Patriots. In his two years at the helm, Carroll went 18-1-1. “I can honestly say I’ve never seen him thrown on his back on a tackle,” Spoerl told the DDN in 1971. “Even when he’s hit head up, he still gets the extra two or three yards.” Went to Central State on a football ride and made the traveling team as a freshman. Member of Carroll’s inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame Class in 2003.

Jason Riggs, LB, 2006

Anchor on some of the program’s best defensive units was named MML Defensive Player of the Year and first team D-II All-Ohio as a senior. “Riggs plays as well as any high school linebacker I’ve seen,” Lebanon head coach Shawn Lamb told the DDN in 2005 after Riggs had a game-high 15 tackles in a 14-8 win. “It’s a wonder he wasn’t in our locker room at halftime because he was in our backfield the whole night. We couldn’t block him.” Member of the Carroll Athletic Hall of Fame.

Credit: Dayton Daily News Credit: Dayton Daily News

Kevin Sorice, DL, 1982

Class AAA All-Ohio and first team DDN and JH All-Greater Dayton as a senior when he had 121 tackles and 11 sacks. Possessed size (6-3, 225) and speed (4.8 40-yard dash). Played for the Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns from 1982-1984. “Kevin is a winner,” Spoerl told the DDN in 1981.

Special Mention

Dave Heider, WR/DB, 1979

Two-way standout (6-3, 180) was named DDN All-Greater Dayton at receiver after leading the area with 45 catches for over 600 yards as a senior. Was also named Class AAA All-Ohio at defensive back that season after making seven interceptions. Three-sport athlete (basketball and baseball) is a member of the Carroll Athletic Hall of Fame.

Cory Sorice, OL, 2009

Imposing player (6-4, 315) was named All-GCL, All-Southwest District, D-II All-Ohio and first team Division I/II DDN All-Area as a junior and senior.

Credit: Dayton Daily News Credit: Dayton Daily News

Honorable Mention: Ryan Adams, K, 2011; Greg Anella, RB, 1975; Nick Anello, OL, 1971; Tom Barlow, LB, 1985; Thomas Barnes, P, 2015; Luke Bartlett, RB, 2004; Charles Beechcroft, DL, 1969; Steve Behnke, K, 1987; Jeff Bell, LB, 1993; Mike Bennett, SE, 1970; Mike Bereda, QB, 1987; Randy Bitsko, OL, 1986; Gerry Bochenek, TE, 1975; Elliot Braun, LB, 2022; Jeff Burns, DB, 2002; Pat Butler, SE, 1983; Fred Butts, DL, 2019; Neil Cates, OL, 2011; Dave Escobar, DL, 2002; Bryan Flucas, RB, 2012; Matt Fornshill, WR, 2011; Dan Fortener, RB, 1972; Robb Fortner, DB, 1979; Mark Frankenberg, SE, 1985; Jimmy Frommeyer, OL, 2005; Greg Furderer, DB, 1981; Matt Garrison, DB, 2006; Kyle Geswein, P, 1998; Dave Green, E, 1978; Lamont Harris, DL, 2017; Cory Hastings, RB, 2016; Nate Hemmert, DB, 2013; Bryan Heyward, DL, 1995; John Hickey, DL, 1971; Paul Huffman, OL, 2004; Matt Jackson, DL, 2004; Ryan Johnson, OL, 1994; John Kappeler, DB, 1972; Jeff Kellerman, OL, 1992; Mike Kleinhans, RB, 1977; Donovan LaJeunesse, WR, 2020; Ben Lange, DL, 2011; Jon Lebkisher, DL, 1978; Ralph Leming, OL, 1971; Paul Lemming, LB, 1967; Matt Leopard, P, 1991; Joe Londergan, OL, 2011; Mike Manfreda, OL, 2008; Noah Mangold, LB, 2024; Glenn Manny, RB, 1972; Ray Marlow, OL, 2012; David McComas, RB, 2009; Eric McComas, RB, 2007; Luke McHale, QB, 1975; Bud Miyahara, K, 1996; Justin Mosher, RB, 2003; Kevin Mosher, RB, 1974; Pete Mosher, RB, 1976; John Neatherton, FB, 1965; Mark Norbut, DB, 1985; Tim Norbut, RB, 1982; Patrick O’Bryan, WR, 2003; Fernando Perez, OL, 1976; Jared Price, OL, 2007; Dan Prindle, OL, 2007; Jimmy Riggs, DB, 2003; Chris Rines, WR, 1990; Ben Rulli, OL/P, 2003; John Schaffer, TE, 1976; Nate Scheidt, DB, 2008; Dan Schock, QB, 1974; John Schneider, RB, 1971; Pat Sedlar, DB, 2009; Scott Shear, LB, 2008; Gary Shultz, DL, 1974; Jim Spoerl, QB, 1978; Mike Spoerl, DE, 1974; Alex Story, P, 2017; Cary Sullivan, RB, 2014; Terry Thill, OL/LB, 1972; Tony Thomas, DL, 2006; Mike Timko, DB, 1993; Bill Westbeld, DL, 1972; Tom Westbeld, TE, 1973; Alex Wolodkiewicz, RB, 2011; Steve Wolodkiewicz, OL, 1971; Jordan Wright, RB/LB, 2005.