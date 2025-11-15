High school football: Tippecanoe takes advantage of turnovers, beats Badin 23-16

Tippecanoe senior Collin Isaac celebrates a stop on third down during a 23-16 win against Badin in the Division III playoffs on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Tipp City.

By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
The scar tissue from last season remains and Tippecanoe doesn’t plan to let it go.

Motivation from an upset loss in 2024 continues to push the Red Devils forward each week and they made sure they would walk off their home field for the final time this season with a win.

Second-seeded and undefeated Tipp beat third-seeded Badin 23-16 in a Division III, Region 12 semifinal game on Friday night at Tipp City Park.

Tippecanoe (12-0) advanced to play No. 1 London (12-0) on Friday, Nov. 14 at a site to be determined.

A pair of Tipp seniors stepped up in their final home game. Xavier Melton scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half, and Collin Isaac intercepted a pass with 1:47 remaining to seal the win.

Check back for more news, photos and video from tonight’s game.

