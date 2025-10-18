High School Football: Tippecanoe beats Troy 21-0, secures share of MVL title

Red Devils win 21st consecutive MVL game, beat Troy for 6th straight season
Tippecanoe senior running back Xavier Melton scores on a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of a Miami Valley League game on Friday in Tipp City Park. The Red Devils won 21-0 to beat Troy for the sixth straight season. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Sports
By
50 minutes ago
X

The showdown between the top two teams in the Miami Valley League on Friday in Tipp City Park turned into a showcase for Tippecanoe.

The Red Devils dominated rival Troy 21-0 to take sole possession of first place in overall MVL standings.

It’s the 21st consecutive MVL victory for Tippecanoe (9-0, 8-0 MVL). With a victory over West Carrollton (0-9) in Week 10, the Red Devils will complete a second consecutive undefeated regular season.

Troy (7-2, 7-1) struggled to muster any offense against the Red Devils and suffered their worst defeat of the season.

The program hasn’t beaten Tipp since 2019. The Trojans lost 25-22 at Troy Memorial Stadium a year ago after a late touchdown pass by Larkin Thomas and 13-12 two years ago in City Park after a failed two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

Friday’s matchup wasn’t a nail biter.

Grant Titley caught a 21-yard touchdown from Larkin Thomas on Tipp’s first drive to give the squad a 7-0 lead with just under eight minutes left in the first.

The Red Devils blocked a field goal attempt to end Troy’s second possession, then took a 14-0 lead early in the second when Xavier Melton ran in from 8 yards out.

Melton capped off the opening drive of the second half with a 5-yard TD run to give Tipp a 21-0 lead with 8:11 left in the third quarter. The Trojans’ lone scoring chance came in the fourth quarter when they drove into the red zone but ended with a turnover on downs.

This story will be updated with quotes from Melton, Tippecanoe coach Matt Burgbacher and Troy coach Troy Everhart.

The Trojans are scheduled to host Greenville in Week 10.

